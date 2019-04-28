ATP Barcelona 500 | Terra | e2.609.135 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Barcellona: Successo finale di Dominic Thiem
28/04/2019 17:52 5 commenti
PISTA RAFA NADAL – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs [2] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [3]
6
7
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [2]
4
6
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH
ATP Barcelona
1. [1] Ariana Geerlings vs [4] Silvia Alejo
ATP Barcelona
Ariana Geerlings [1]
6
6
Silvia Alejo [4]
2
2
Vincitore: A. GEERLINGS
2. Alejandro Melero vs [2] Miguel Avendano
ATP Barcelona
Alejandro Melero
7
0
2
Miguel Avendano [2]
5
6
6
Vincitore: M. AVENDANO
5 commenti
Complimenti a Thiem.. X come ha giocato ieri non ci poteva essere partita oggi vista la discontinuità del russo.. E questo risultato amplifica ancora di più la grandissima prestazione di Thiem di ieri che ha vinto con un altrettanto sontuoso Nadal, tutt’altro che in disarmo..
Medvedev mi ha deluso.
Risultato inequivocabile.
Già contro Nishikori meritava di perdere (come ho già detto).
Grazie Thiem, una delle più belle settimane di tennis che ho visto, complimenti, ora RG
Grandissimo Dominic!
E dopo Federer, anche Thiem arriva a 2 tornei vinti. 😛
theam schianta l’antipatico medved , bravo 😉