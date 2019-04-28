ATP 500 Barcellona ATP, Copertina

ATP Barcellona: Successo finale di Dominic Thiem

28/04/2019 17:52 5 commenti
Dominic Thiem nella foto
PISTA RAFA NADAL – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Robert Farah COL vs [2] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA

ATP Barcelona
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah [3]
6
7
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [2]
4
6
Vincitori: CABAL / FARAH
2. [3] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [7] Daniil Medvedev RUS (non prima ore: 16:00)

ATP Barcelona
Dominic Thiem [3]
6
6
Daniil Medvedev [7]
4
0
Vincitore: D. THIEM
PISTA MANUEL ORANTES – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Ariana Geerlings ESP vs [4] Silvia Alejo ESP
ATP Barcelona
Ariana Geerlings [1]
6
6
Silvia Alejo [4]
2
2
Vincitore: A. GEERLINGS
2. Alejandro Melero ESP vs [2] Miguel Avendano ESP

ATP Barcelona
Alejandro Melero
7
0
2
Miguel Avendano [2]
5
6
6
Vincitore: M. AVENDANO
5 commenti

Shapovalov (Guest) 28-04-2019 18:52

Complimenti a Thiem.. X come ha giocato ieri non ci poteva essere partita oggi vista la discontinuità del russo.. E questo risultato amplifica ancora di più la grandissima prestazione di Thiem di ieri che ha vinto con un altrettanto sontuoso Nadal, tutt’altro che in disarmo..

 5
Luca Martin (Guest) 28-04-2019 18:22

Medvedev mi ha deluso.
Risultato inequivocabile.
Già contro Nishikori meritava di perdere (come ho già detto).

 4
Almas (Guest) 28-04-2019 17:35

Grazie Thiem, una delle più belle settimane di tennis che ho visto, complimenti, ora RG

 3
+1: Andrew02
DYLAN1998 28-04-2019 17:32

Grandissimo Dominic!
E dopo Federer, anche Thiem arriva a 2 tornei vinti. 😛

 2
dyoker 28-04-2019 17:27

theam schianta l’antipatico medved , bravo 😉

 1
