Challenger Ostrava: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Harris, Lloyd vs Bye
Dima, Dragos vs Valkusz, Mate
(ITF) Kopriva, Vit vs Satral, Jan
Bye vs (15) de Bakker, Thiemo
(12) Galovic, Viktor vs Bye
(WC) Poljak, David vs Zekic, Miljan
Qualifier vs Ojeda Lara, Ricardo
Bye vs (6) Travaglia, Stefano
(4) Majchrzak, Kamil vs Bye
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo vs Brkic, Tomislav
Piros, Zsombor vs Safranek, Vaclav
Bye vs (13) Pavlasek, Adam
(11) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye
Basso, Andrea vs (WC) Gengel, Marek
Kuzmanov, Dimitar vs (PR) Riba, Pere
Bye vs (5) Novak, Dennis
(8) De Greef, Arthur vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel vs Bonzi, Benjamin
Qualifier vs (WC) Machac, Tomas
Bye vs (10) Napolitano, Stefano
(14) Gombos, Norbert vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs (ITF) Heller, Peter
Diez, Steven vs Couacaud, Enzo
Bye vs (3) Granollers, Marcel
(7) Zopp, Jurgen vs Bye
(WC) Lehecka, Jiri vs (WC) Svrcina, Dalibor
Sinner, Jannik vs Balazs, Attila
Bye vs (9) Koepfer, Dominik
(16) Viola, Matteo vs Bye
(ITF) Gakhov, Ivan vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander
Sels, Jelle vs Molcan, Alex
Bye vs (2) Vesely, Jiri
4 commenti
Sinner Attila..subito turno ostico
VESELY
MAJCHRZAK
HARRIS
GRANOLLERS
TRAVAGLIA
NOVAK
NAPOLITANO
ZOPP
Sinner, the winner
vesely
de bakker
majchrzak
napolitano
travaglia
t.griekspoor
granollers
zopp