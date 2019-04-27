Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ostrava: Il Tabellone Principale

27/04/2019 15:15 4 commenti
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995

(1) Harris, Lloyd RSA vs Bye
Dima, Dragos ROU vs Valkusz, Mate HUN
(ITF) Kopriva, Vit CZE vs Satral, Jan CZE
Bye vs (15) de Bakker, Thiemo NED

(12) Galovic, Viktor CRO vs Bye
(WC) Poljak, David CZE vs Zekic, Miljan SRB
Qualifier vs Ojeda Lara, Ricardo ESP
Bye vs (6) Travaglia, Stefano ITA

(4) Majchrzak, Kamil POL vs Bye
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
Piros, Zsombor HUN vs Safranek, Vaclav CZE
Bye vs (13) Pavlasek, Adam CZE

(11) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Bye
Basso, Andrea ITA vs (WC) Gengel, Marek CZE
Kuzmanov, Dimitar BUL vs (PR) Riba, Pere ESP
Bye vs (5) Novak, Dennis AUT

(8) De Greef, Arthur BEL vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
Qualifier vs (WC) Machac, Tomas CZE
Bye vs (10) Napolitano, Stefano ITA

(14) Gombos, Norbert SVK vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs (ITF) Heller, Peter GER
Diez, Steven CAN vs Couacaud, Enzo FRA
Bye vs (3) Granollers, Marcel ESP

(7) Zopp, Jurgen EST vs Bye
(WC) Lehecka, Jiri CZE vs (WC) Svrcina, Dalibor CZE
Sinner, Jannik ITA vs Balazs, Attila HUN
Bye vs (9) Koepfer, Dominik GER

(16) Viola, Matteo ITA vs Bye
(ITF) Gakhov, Ivan RUS vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS
Sels, Jelle NED vs Molcan, Alex SVK
Bye vs (2) Vesely, Jiri CZE

4 commenti

Tennismania (Guest) 27-04-2019 17:10

Sinner Attila..subito turno ostico

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dany 27-04-2019 16:13

VESELY

MAJCHRZAK

HARRIS
GRANOLLERS

TRAVAGLIA
NOVAK
NAPOLITANO
ZOPP

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Divino Pan(atta) (Guest) 27-04-2019 15:45

Sinner, the winner

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marklaar 27-04-2019 15:24

vesely

de bakker

majchrzak
napolitano

travaglia
t.griekspoor
granollers
zopp

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!