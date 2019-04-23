Circuito Atp ATP, Copertina

ATP Budapest: LIVE i risultati del Day 2. In campo Thomas Fabbiano

23/04/2019 10:16 13 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
HUN ATP Budapest 250 | Terra | e524.340 – 1° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] John Millman AUS vs [Q] Miomir Kecmanovic SRB

ATP Budapest
John Millman [6]
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic
1
2
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
2. [WC] Attila Balazs HUN vs Hubert Hurkacz POL (non prima ore: 13:00)

3. Ernests Gulbis LAT vs [5] Laslo Djere SRB

4. Dusan Lajovic SRB vs [WC] Mate Valkusz HUN (non prima ore: 16:30)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [Q] Lloyd Harris RSA

ATP Budapest
Peter Gojowczyk
7
6
Lloyd Harris
5
4
Vincitore: P. GOJOWCZYK
2. Robin Haase NED vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

3. Radu Albot MDA / Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs Kevin Krawietz GER / Andreas Mies GER (non prima ore: 13:30)

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

ATP Budapest
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
6
6
Egor Gerasimov
3
2
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
2. Alternate XXX / XXX vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Andres Molteni ARG (non prima ore: 13:00)

13 commenti.

Andrea Sonego 23-04-2019 12:43

Scritto da Italian_Tennis
Che botta di c…! Sarà una grande bella esperienza..e chissà che non riesca ad andare avanti…

Farei la firma subito se passasse il primo turno e perdesse al secondo…

 13
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Giovanni (Guest) 23-04-2019 12:32

Aggiornate il ranking live.. Grazie

 12
0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gianluca (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:44

Fabbiano e’ sul court n.1 purtroppo ma jannick e’ sul centrale e cosi’ ce lo possiamo godere in una partita sulla carta anche fattibile.

 11
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Italian_Tennis 23-04-2019 11:41

Che botta di c…! Sarà una grande bella esperienza..e chissà che non riesca ad andare avanti…

 10
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Domenic 23-04-2019 11:37

Fabbiano Nn lo fanno vedere vero?

 9
0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Cri72 (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:32

Mamma mia che botta di c pure sul centrale ed in diretta supertennis meglio di così…

 8
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
karsten braasch (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:31

Scritto da Domenic
@ karsten braasch (#2310548)
Si ieri hanno fatto vedere sia berrettini che seppi

ottimo!

 7
0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Domenic 23-04-2019 11:27

@ karsten braasch (#2310548)

Si ieri hanno fatto vedere sia berrettini che seppi

 6
0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
karsten braasch (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:19

supertennis trasmette Budapest? Sinner-Valkusz è sul centrale…

 5
2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Domenic, sonia609
fabio90 (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:05

si è ritirato anche lajovic..e dopo che sono entrati come LL in 3 di loro…il quarto deve essere per forza sinner..nel caso avrebbe un primo turno con una wildcard ungherese

 4
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Budur (Guest) 23-04-2019 11:05

Jannik!!! Grande chance contro valkusz

 3
2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, genesioshit
Bar 23-04-2019 10:57

Scritto da sebaSeppi
Dai Thomas, interrompiamo questa lunga crisi di risultati con una bella e convincente vittoria!

Speriamo.
Thomas versione supereroe Batman può BATtere Robin, ma non sarà facile.

 2
0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sebaSeppi 23-04-2019 10:27

Dai Thomas, interrompiamo questa lunga crisi di risultati con una bella e convincente vittoria!

 1
1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Bar