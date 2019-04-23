ATP Budapest: LIVE i risultati del Day 2. In campo Thomas Fabbiano

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
ATP Budapest 250 | Terra | e524.340 – 1° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] John Millman vs [Q] Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Budapest
John Millman [6]
6
6
Miomir Kecmanovic
1
2
Vincitore: J. MILLMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
J. Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
2. [WC] Attila Balazs vs Hubert Hurkacz (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ernests Gulbis vs [5] Laslo Djere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dusan Lajovic vs [WC] Mate Valkusz (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Peter Gojowczyk vs [Q] Lloyd Harris
ATP Budapest
Peter Gojowczyk
7
6
Lloyd Harris
5
4
Vincitore: P. GOJOWCZYK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2. Robin Haase vs Thomas Fabbiano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Damir Dzumhur
ATP Budapest
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
6
6
Egor Gerasimov
3
2
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. Alternate / vs Roman Jebavy / Andres Molteni (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Farei la firma subito se passasse il primo turno e perdesse al secondo…
Aggiornate il ranking live.. Grazie
Fabbiano e’ sul court n.1 purtroppo ma jannick e’ sul centrale e cosi’ ce lo possiamo godere in una partita sulla carta anche fattibile.
Che botta di c…! Sarà una grande bella esperienza..e chissà che non riesca ad andare avanti…
Fabbiano Nn lo fanno vedere vero?
Mamma mia che botta di c pure sul centrale ed in diretta supertennis meglio di così…
ottimo!
@ karsten braasch (#2310548)
Si ieri hanno fatto vedere sia berrettini che seppi
supertennis trasmette Budapest? Sinner-Valkusz è sul centrale…
si è ritirato anche lajovic..e dopo che sono entrati come LL in 3 di loro…il quarto deve essere per forza sinner..nel caso avrebbe un primo turno con una wildcard ungherese
Jannik!!! Grande chance contro valkusz
Speriamo.
Thomas versione supereroe Batman può BATtere Robin, ma non sarà facile.
Dai Thomas, interrompiamo questa lunga crisi di risultati con una bella e convincente vittoria!