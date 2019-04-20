Challenger Francavilla al Mare: Il Tabellone Principale
Parte Alta
1) Marterer, Maximilian vs Bye
(ITF) Perez Sanz, David vs Elias, Gastao
Vatutin, Alexey vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Galovic, Viktor
(12) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel vs Sakharov, Gleb
Viola, Matteo vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos
Bye vs (8) Ymer, Mikael
(3) Otte, Oscar vs Bye
(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe
Setkic, Aldin vs Bellucci, Thomaz
Bye vs (16) Arguello, Facundo
(9) De Greef, Arthur vs Bye
Moroni, Gian Marco vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan
(WC) Ocleppo, Julian vs Tatlot, Johan
Bye vs (7) Molleker, Rudolf
Parte Bassa
(5) Travaglia, Stefano vs Bye
Pellegrino, Andrea vs Qualifier
(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio
Bye vs (11) Koepfer, Dominik
(13) Rodionov, Jurij vs Bye
Basso, Andrea vs Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose
Couacaud, Enzo vs Gaio, Federico
Bye vs (4) Caruso, Salvatore
(6) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
Darcis, Steve vs Gombos, Norbert
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo vs (WC) Berrettini, Jacopo
Bye vs (10) Coppejans, Kimmer
(15) Donati, Matteo vs Bye
(WC) Di Nicola, Gianluca vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Brkic, Tomislav
Bye vs (2) Quinzi, Gianluigi
QUINZI
MARTERER
BELLUCCI
TRAVAGLIA
YMER
DE GREEF
CARUSO
HALYS
quinzi
Marterer
Moroni
Travaglia
Griekspoor
Bellucci
Caruso
Halys
MOLLEKER
TRAVAGLIA
MARTERER
DONATI
GRIEKSPOOR
OTTE
GAIO
COPPEJANS
QUINZI
BELLUCCI
YMER
CARUSO
MARTERER
MORONI
TRAVAGLIA
DARCIS
marterer
travaglia
molleker
quinzi
ymer
otte
rodionov
halys
Bello spot l ultimo..
Di Musetti si puo gia dire che non e’ sfortunato nei sorteggi. Con qualche altra wc e qualche altro turno facile fra poco avra’ la classifica per stare dentro ai challenger.
L’attuale Quinzi rischia sia da Brancaccio che Brkic. Possibile un ottavo contro Musetti, non male il tabellone per Zeppieri che potrebbe vincere un paio di partite.
YMER
HALYS
BELLUCCI
CARUSO
MARTERER
MORONI
TRAVAGLIA
QUINZI