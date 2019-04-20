Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Francavilla al Mare: Il Tabellone Principale

20/04/2019 16:03 9 commenti
Julian Ocleppo nella foto
Parte Alta
1) Marterer, Maximilian GER vs Bye
(ITF) Perez Sanz, David ESP vs Elias, Gastao POR
Vatutin, Alexey RUS vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Galovic, Viktor CRO

(12) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Bye
Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Sakharov, Gleb FRA
Viola, Matteo ITA vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (8) Ymer, Mikael SWE

(3) Otte, Oscar GER vs Bye
(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine FRA vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP
Setkic, Aldin BIH vs Bellucci, Thomaz BRA
Bye vs (16) Arguello, Facundo ARG

(9) De Greef, Arthur BEL vs Bye
Moroni, Gian Marco ITA vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan RUS
(WC) Ocleppo, Julian ITA vs Tatlot, Johan FRA
Bye vs (7) Molleker, Rudolf GER

Parte Bassa
(5) Travaglia, Stefano ITA vs Bye
Pellegrino, Andrea ITA vs Qualifier
(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier ESP vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio ITA
Bye vs (11) Koepfer, Dominik GER

(13) Rodionov, Jurij AUT vs Bye
Basso, Andrea ITA vs Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose DOM
Couacaud, Enzo FRA vs Gaio, Federico ITA
Bye vs (4) Caruso, Salvatore ITA

(6) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
Darcis, Steve BEL vs Gombos, Norbert SVK
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA vs (WC) Berrettini, Jacopo ITA
Bye vs (10) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL

(15) Donati, Matteo ITA vs Bye
(WC) Di Nicola, Gianluca ITA vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo ITA
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul ITA vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
Bye vs (2) Quinzi, Gianluigi ITA

9 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Dany 20-04-2019 18:26

QUINZI

MARTERER

BELLUCCI
TRAVAGLIA

YMER
DE GREEF
CARUSO
HALYS

 9
emilio 20-04-2019 17:46

quinzi

Marterer

Moroni
Travaglia

Griekspoor
Bellucci
Caruso
Halys

 8
patrick 20-04-2019 17:29

MOLLEKER

TRAVAGLIA

MARTERER
DONATI

GRIEKSPOOR
OTTE
GAIO
COPPEJANS

 7
rafapedo 20-04-2019 17:25

QUINZI

BELLUCCI

YMER
CARUSO

MARTERER
MORONI
TRAVAGLIA
DARCIS

 6
nico 20-04-2019 16:26

marterer

travaglia

molleker
quinzi

ymer
otte
rodionov
halys

 5
effeddielle (Guest) 20-04-2019 16:21

Bello spot l ultimo..

 4
Guido (Guest) 20-04-2019 16:19

Di Musetti si puo gia dire che non e’ sfortunato nei sorteggi. Con qualche altra wc e qualche altro turno facile fra poco avra’ la classifica per stare dentro ai challenger.

 3
Intenditore (Guest) 20-04-2019 16:12

L’attuale Quinzi rischia sia da Brancaccio che Brkic. Possibile un ottavo contro Musetti, non male il tabellone per Zeppieri che potrebbe vincere un paio di partite.

 2
kaishaku 20-04-2019 16:08

YMER

HALYS

BELLUCCI
CARUSO

MARTERER
MORONI
TRAVAGLIA
QUINZI

 1
