Challenger Francavilla al Mare: Il Tabellone Principale

Parte Alta

1) Marterer, Maximilian vs Bye

(ITF) Perez Sanz, David vs Elias, Gastao

Vatutin, Alexey vs Qualifier

Bye vs (14) Galovic, Viktor

(12) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Bye

Kotov, Pavel vs Sakharov, Gleb

Viola, Matteo vs Boluda-Purkiss, Carlos

Bye vs (8) Ymer, Mikael

(3) Otte, Oscar vs Bye

(Alt) Escoffier, Antoine vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe

Setkic, Aldin vs Bellucci, Thomaz

Bye vs (16) Arguello, Facundo

(9) De Greef, Arthur vs Bye

Moroni, Gian Marco vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan

(WC) Ocleppo, Julian vs Tatlot, Johan

Bye vs (7) Molleker, Rudolf

Parte Bassa

(5) Travaglia, Stefano vs Bye

Pellegrino, Andrea vs Qualifier

(ITF) Barranco Cosano, Javier vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio

Bye vs (11) Koepfer, Dominik

(13) Rodionov, Jurij vs Bye

Basso, Andrea vs Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose

Couacaud, Enzo vs Gaio, Federico

Bye vs (4) Caruso, Salvatore

(6) Halys, Quentin vs Bye

Darcis, Steve vs Gombos, Norbert

(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo vs (WC) Berrettini, Jacopo

Bye vs (10) Coppejans, Kimmer

(15) Donati, Matteo vs Bye

(WC) Di Nicola, Gianluca vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo

(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Brkic, Tomislav

Bye vs (2) Quinzi, Gianluigi