Ranking ATP Live: Fabio Fognini al momento al n.15 del mondo

21/04/2019 06:23 1 commento
Fabio Fognini classe 1987
Fabio Fognini classe 1987
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 21-04-19 08:32

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
11160
11070
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
2
2, 0
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
8085
8725
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-1000 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
5770
6040
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
4
4, 0
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
5590
5590
-
-
5
5, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
4675
4765
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
6
7, +1
Best: 5
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
4115
4115
-
-
7
6, -1
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
3690
4200
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +90 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO]
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
8
8, 0
Best: 8
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
3240
3240
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
9
9, 0
Best: 3
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
3225
3225
-
-
10
10, 0
Best: 8
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
3085
3085
-
-
11
11, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
2845
3015
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
12
12, 0
Best: 11
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
2730
2810
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
13
14, +1
Best: 14
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
2505
2295
+360 (Semifinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-150 (F)
Brisbane (31-12-2018)
14
13, -1
Best: 12
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
2480
2345
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
15
18, +3
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2440
1885
+600 (Final)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-45 (R16)
Vienna (22-10-2018)
16
15, -1
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
2050
2140
-
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
17
16, -1
Best: 16
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
2041
2021
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-70 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
18
17, -1
Best: 17
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
1930
1930
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
19
19, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1875
1875
-
-
20
20, 0
Best: 20
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1820
1820
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
21
22, +1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
1680
1680
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
22
21, -1
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
1630
1765
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
23
23, 0
Best: 14
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1575
1575
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
24
48, +24
Best: 42
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
1515
950
+600 (Final)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
25
24, -1
Best: 11
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
1485
1485
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
26
25, -1
Best: 24
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
1439
1439
-
-
27
26, -1
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
1385
1385
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
28
35, +7
Best: 32
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
1375
1205
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (22-10-2018)
29
27, -2
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
1300
1300
-
-
30
29, -1
Best: 29
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
1290
1290
-
-
BEST RANKING
31
33, +2
Best: 33
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
1282
1245
+45 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
32
31, -1
Best: 10
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
1275
1275
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
33
32, -1
Best: 31
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
1246
1246
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
34
36, +2
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
1230
1185
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
35
34, -1
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1215
1215
-
-
36
37, +1
Best: 31
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
1205
1180
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sydney (07-01-2019)
37
38, +1
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1155
1155
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
38
30, -8
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1105
1285
-
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
39
39, 0
Best: 33
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
1095
1095
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
40
42, +2
Best: 39
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
1050
1025
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
St. Petersburg (17-09-2018)
41
40, -1
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1045
1090
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
42
41, -1
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
1040
1055
+10 (First Round), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
43
28, -15
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
1030
1300
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
44
45, +1
Best: 45
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
1012
977
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
45
56, +11
Best: 48
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
1005
925
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Beijing Q (01-10-2018)
46
43, -3
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
993
993
-
-
47
50, +3
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
985
940
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
48
47, -1
Best: 47
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
970
970
-
-
49
49, 0
Best: 36
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
968
948
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-70 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
50
51, +1
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
947
937
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Sao Paulo (25-02-2019)
51
44, -7
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
945
990
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
52
52, 0
Best: 52
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
937
934
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
53
53, 0
Best: 39
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
931
931
-
-
54
54, 0
Best: 23
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
930
930
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
55
55, 0
Best: 46
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
927
927
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
56
58, +2
Best: 22
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
915
915
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
57
61, +4
Best: 60
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
895
870
+45 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R32)
Barcelona (23-04-2018)
58
65, +7
Best: 40
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
890
810
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
London / Queen's Club Q (18-06-2018)
59
57, -2
Best: 56
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
886
919
-
-33 (SF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
60
59, -1
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
875
875
-
-
61
60, -1
Best: 59
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
871
871
-
-
62
46, -16
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
865
970
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-115 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
63
62, -1
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
850
850
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
64
63, -1
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
835
835
-
-
65
64, -1
Best: 63
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
823
819
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Brisbane (31-12-2018)
BEST RANKING
66
96, +30
Best: 86
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
819
622
+205 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Sophia Antipolis CH (01-04-2019)
67
66, -1
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
805
805
-
-
68
67, -1
Best: 60
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
794
803
+10 (Third Round), +20 (QF)
Anning (Eliminato), Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
69
68, -1
Best: 68
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
788
788
-
-
70
69, -1
Best: 58
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
772
772
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
71
72, +1
Best: 64
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
769
753
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
72
71, -1
Best: 42
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
757
757
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-
73
70, -3
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
755
765
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
74
80, +6
Best: 80
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
748
688
+75 (Final)
Anning
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
75
74, -1
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
741
721
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Lima CH (22-10-2018)
76
81, +5
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
725
687
+48 (Final (WC))
Tunis
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
77
73, -4
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
724
724
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
78
76, -2
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
707
707
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
79
79, 0
Best: 64
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
699
697
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
80
78, -2
Best: 56
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
698
698
-
-
81
83, +2
Best: 39
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
675
675
-
-
82
85, +3
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
663
663
-
-
83
82, -1
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
660
685
+16 (Round 2 Q), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato), Antwerp [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
84
86, +2
Best: 32
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
657
657
-
-
85
87, +2
Best: 39
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
655
655
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
86
89, +3
Best: 41
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
655
655
-
-
BEST RANKING
87
91, +4
Best: 88
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
650
650
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
88
92, +4
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
648
648
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-
89
90, +1
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
644
654
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
90
94, +4
Best: 92
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
633
633
-
-
91
93, +2
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
631
648
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
92
75, -17
Best: 74
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
631
713
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
93
88, -5
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
630
655
+0 (Round 1 Q), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato), Los Cabos [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
94
95, +1
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
624
624
-
-
95
97, +2
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
619
619
-
-
96
77, -19
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
616
706
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
97
84, -13
Best: 70
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
613
668
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
98
100, +2
Best: 95
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
607
600
+7 (Third Round)
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Cherbourg CH (11-02-2019)
99
102, +3
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
603
593
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Metz (17-09-2018)
100
99, -1
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
601
601
-
-
101
98, -3
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
595
605
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
102
101, -1
Best: 45
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
594
594
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
103
111, +8
Best: 41
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
593
543
+60 (Final)
Sarasota
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
104
103, -1
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
578
578
-
-
105
104, -1
Best: 26
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
576
576
-
-
106
105, -1
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
571
571
-
-
107
106, -1
Best: 99
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
558
568
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
108
110, +2
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
553
545
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
109
108, -1
Best: 104
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
552
552
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-
110
107, -3
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
549
557
+8 (R16)
Poznan CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (16-04-2018)
111
109, -2
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
545
545
-
-
112
114, +2
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
523
523
-
-
113
116, +3
Best: 105
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
520
510
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Budapest Q (23-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
114
120, +6
Best: 118
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
513
486
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
115
115, 0
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
511
520
+7 (R16)
Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (16-04-2018)
116
112, -4
Best: 106
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
504
533
-
-29 (SF)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
117
113, -4
Best: 80
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
494
529
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
118
117, -1
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
491
507
+0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC)), +10 (R32)
Tunis (Eliminato), Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
119
118, -1
Best: 117
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
490
490
-
-
120
119, -1
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
480
489
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
121
130, +9
Best: 130
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
471
434
+45 (Semifinals)
Anning (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Seoul CH (30-04-2018)
122
122, 0
Best: 122
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
469
469
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Anning (Eliminato)
-
123
121, -2
Best: 80
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
468
476
-
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
124
137, +13
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
463
422
+48 (Final)
San Luis Potosi
-7 (R16)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
125
123, -2
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
462
462
-
-
126
124, -2
Best: 19
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
460
460
-
-
127
128, +1
Best: 110
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
447
437
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
128
125, -3
Best: 96
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
445
453
-
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
129
127, -2
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
439
439
-
-
130
132, +2
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
438
430
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Binghamton CH (23-07-2018)
131
139, +8
Best: 112
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
431
415
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Banja Luka CH (10-09-2018)
132
131, -1
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
430
430
-
-
133
126, -7
Best: 105
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
428
445
-
-17 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
134
134, 0
Best: 114
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
428
425
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Knoxville CH (05-11-2018)
135
136, +1
Best: 133
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
423
423
-
-
136
135, -1
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
421
424
+5 (R32)
Phoenix CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
137
138, +1
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
420
420
-
-
138
129, -9
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
419
434
-
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
139
133, -6
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
411
426
+7 (R16)
Lisbon CH [SUBENTRO]
-22 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
140
143, +3
Best: 125
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
405
387
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
141
141, 0
Best: 140
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
402
402
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
142
142, 0
Best: 142
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
391
391
-
-
143
145, +2
Best: 125
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
390
382
+8 (Third Round (WC))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Indian Wells CH (25-02-2019)
144
144, 0
Best: 144
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
386
387
-
-1 (F)
Italy F7 (09-04-2018)
145
146, +1
Best: 100
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
380
380
-
-
146
148, +2
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
376
376
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
147
149, +2
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
375
375
-
-
BEST RANKING
148
150, +2
Best: 150
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
368
368
-
-
149
158, +9
Best: 82
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
367
342
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Traralgon CH (22-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
150
151, +1
Best: 151
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
364
364
-
-
151
157, +6
Best: 111
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
362
352
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
152
152, 0
Best: 152
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
360
360
-
-0 (R32)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
153
153, 0
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
359
359
-
-
154
154, 0
Best: 108
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
357
357
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
155
155, 0
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
355
355
-
-
156
164, +8
Best: 143
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
355
330
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Noumea CH (31-12-2018)
BEST RANKING
157
169, +12
Best: 165
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
353
318
+35 (Semifinals)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
U.S.A. F15 (18-06-2018)
158
140, -18
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
347
402
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
159
161, +2
Best: 91
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
343
333
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-
160
159, -1
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
340
340
-
-
161
160, -1
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
338
338
-
-
BEST RANKING
162
173, +11
Best: 165
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
337
315
+29 (Semifinals)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Como CH (27-08-2018)
163
147, -16
Best: 147
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
335
378
+5 (R32)
Indian Wells CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
164
167, +3
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
333
326
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport (16-07-2018)
165
162, -3
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
333
333
-
-
166
165, -1
Best: 165
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
329
329
-
-
167
166, -1
Best: 99
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
327
327
-
-
168
163, -5
Best: 137
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
324
332
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
169
168, -1
Best: 168
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
322
322
-
-
170
170, 0
Best: 51
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
317
317
-
-
171
171, 0
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
317
317
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-
172
172, 0
Best: 129
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
317
317
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-
173
204, +31
Best: 149
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
313
253
+60 (Final)
Sarasota
-
174
175, +1
Best: 159
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
308
308
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
175
176, +1
Best: 176
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
306
306
-
-
176
174, -2
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
305
313
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
177
182, +5
Best: 154
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
305
295
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Burnie CH (21-01-2019)
178
177, -1
Best: 113
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
304
304
-
-
179
179, 0
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
297
297
-
-
180
180, 0
Best: 171
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
296
296
-
-
181
181, 0
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
295
295
-
-
182
211, +29
Best: 173
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
292
239
+75 (Final)
Anning
-22 (QF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
183
183, 0
Best: 154
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
291
291
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-
184
184, 0
Best: 143
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
291
291
-
-
185
178, -7
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
289
299
-
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
186
186, 0
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
286
286
-
-0 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
187
188, +1
Best: 188
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
284
284
-
-
188
187, -1
Best: 89
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
283
286
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
189
189, 0
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
280
280
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
190
191, +1
Best: 163
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
277
277
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-
191
156, -35
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
275
355
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
192
193, +1
Best: 181
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
273
273
-
-0 (SF)
Italy F7 (09-04-2018)
193
195, +2
Best: 191
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
272
272
-
-
194
196, +2
Best: 178
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
271
271
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
195
197, +2
Best: 142
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
270
270
-
-
196
201, +5
Best: 166
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
267
259
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
197
198, +1
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
267
267
-
-
198
199, +1
Best: 173
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
265
265
+3 (Second Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-
199
194, -5
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
264
272
-
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
200
185, -15
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
261
287
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-26 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Se lo merita, non c’è dubbio. Bravo Fognini!

 1
