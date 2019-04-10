LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati del 10 Aprile 2019

Gianluca Mager nella foto
ATP 250 Marrakech – Terra
2T Haase – Sonego (0-1) ore 12:00
ATP Marrakech
Robin Haase
0
0
Lorenzo Sonego•
0
0
QF Bolelli/Jaziri – Gille/Vliegen (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Barletta – Terra
2T Quinzi – Yevseyev (0-0) ore 10:00
CH Barletta
Gianluigi Quinzi [1]•
30
6
4
3
Denis Yevseyev
40
2
6
1
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Quinzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
G. Quinzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
G. Quinzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Quinzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2T Zeppieri – Kokkinakis (0-0) ore 10:00
CH Barletta
Giulio Zeppieri
0
4
6
4
Thanasi Kokkinakis [10]•
40
6
4
5
3 Match points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Zeppieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
G. Zeppieri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Zeppieri
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Zeppieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
G. Zeppieri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
G. Zeppieri
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Zeppieri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2T Rodionov – Berrettini (0-0) ore 10:00
CH Barletta
Jurij Rodionov [11]
3
4
Jacopo Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: J. BERRETTINI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2T Mager – Kotov (0-0) ore 10:00
CH Barletta
Gianluca Mager [8]
6
6
Pavel Kotov
2
4
Vincitore: G. MAGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2T Pellegrino – Giustino (0-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2T Travaglia – Collarini (0-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2T Nagal – Baldi (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2T Galovic – Ocleppo (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
CH Barletta
Viktor Galovic [14]
0
3
Julian Ocleppo•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ocleppo
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
1T Portaluri/Tresca – Musetti/Zeppieri (0-0) ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Molchanov/Zelenay – Baldi/Pellegrino (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Arnaboldi/Galovic – Heller/Puodziunas (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Ocleppo/Travaglia – Brkic/Draganja (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow vs [Alt] Lorenzo Giustino / Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Murcia – Terra
2T Monteiro – Brancaccio (0-0) ore 11:00
CH Murcia
Thiago Monteiro [3]
0
6
2
Raul Brancaccio•
0
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Brancaccio
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
R. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
R. Brancaccio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
1T Behar/Vavassori – Almagro/Marin (0-0) ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Grande Berrettini junior!