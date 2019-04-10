I risultati dei giocatori italiani nel circuito maggiore ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati del 10 Aprile 2019

10/04/2019 10:38 1 commento
Gianluca Mager nella foto

MAR ATP 250 Marrakech – Terra
2T Haase NED – Sonego ITA (0-1) ore 12:00

ATP Marrakech
Robin Haase
0
0
Lorenzo Sonego
0
0
QF Bolelli/Jaziri ITA TUN – Gille/Vliegen BEL BEL (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITA Challenger Barletta – Terra
2T Quinzi ITA – Yevseyev KAZ (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Barletta
Gianluigi Quinzi [1]
30
6
4
3
Denis Yevseyev
40
2
6
1
Palla break
2T Zeppieri ITA – Kokkinakis AUS (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Barletta
Giulio Zeppieri
0
4
6
4
Thanasi Kokkinakis [10]
40
6
4
5
3 Match points
2T Rodionov AUT – Berrettini ITA (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Barletta
Jurij Rodionov [11]
3
4
Jacopo Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: J. BERRETTINI
2T Mager ITA – Kotov RUS (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Barletta
Gianluca Mager [8]
6
6
Pavel Kotov
2
4
Vincitore: G. MAGER
2T Pellegrino ITA – Giustino ITA (0-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2T Travaglia ITA – Collarini ARG (0-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2T Nagal IND – Baldi ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2T Galovic CRO – Ocleppo ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

CH Barletta
Viktor Galovic [14]
0
3
Julian Ocleppo
0
1
1T Portaluri/Tresca ITA ITA – Musetti/Zeppieri ITA ITA (0-0) ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Molchanov/Zelenay UKR SVK – Baldi/Pellegrino ITA ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Arnaboldi/Galovic ITA CRO – Heller/Puodziunas GER AUS (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Ocleppo/Travaglia ITA ITA – Brkic/Draganja BIH CRO (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL vs [Alt] Lorenzo Giustino ITA / Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ESP Challenger Murcia – Terra
2T Monteiro BRA – Brancaccio ITA (0-0) ore 11:00

CH Murcia
Thiago Monteiro [3]
0
6
2
Raul Brancaccio
0
4
3
1T Behar/Vavassori URU ITA – Almagro/Marin ESP CRC (0-0) ore 18:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Divino Pan(atta) (Guest) 10-04-2019 11:46

Grande Berrettini junior!

 1
