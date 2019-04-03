Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sophia Antipolis: LIVE i risultati del Secondo Turno. In campo tre azzuri (VIDEO)

03/04/2019 09:15 1 commento
Gianluca Mager nella foto

Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280 – 2° Turno

Central Pierre Andurand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [4] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
0
0
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [4]
0
0
2. [Q] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs [5] Filip Krajinovic SRB

3. [3] Benoit Paire FRA vs Roberto Marcora ITA

4. [1/WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Mohamed Safwat EGY (non prima ore: 19:30)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Rudolf Molleker GER vs Lucas Miedler AUT

2. [11] Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Elliot Benchetrit FRA

3. [ITF] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [13] Alessandro Giannessi ITA

4. Calvin Hemery FRA vs [16] Gianluca Mager ITA

5. [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Dustin Brown GER / Rameez Junaid AUS

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Marcus Daniell NZL / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Antonio Sancic CRO

2. [WC] Enzo Couacaud FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [2] Denys Molchanov UKR / Igor Zelenay SVK

3. [ITF] Peter Heller GER / Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY vs Thiemo de Bakker NED / Robin Haase NED

4. [WC] Elliot Benchetrit FRA / Chun Hsin Tseng TPE vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker GER / Alexei Popyrin AUS

1 commento

serp (Guest) 03-04-2019 10:32

Oggi diluvio in Costa Azzurra, credo non ci sia speranza di giocare.

