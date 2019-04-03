Challenger Sophia Antipolis: LIVE i risultati del Secondo Turno. In campo tre azzuri (VIDEO)
Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280 – 2° Turno
Central Pierre Andurand – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs [4] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
2. [Q] Frederico Ferreira Silva vs [5] Filip Krajinovic
3. [3] Benoit Paire vs Roberto Marcora
4. [1/WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs Mohamed Safwat (non prima ore: 19:30)
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Rudolf Molleker vs Lucas Miedler
2. [11] Yannick Hanfmann vs Elliot Benchetrit
3. [ITF] Oriol Roca Batalla vs [13] Alessandro Giannessi
4. Calvin Hemery vs [16] Gianluca Mager
5. [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Oriol Roca Batalla vs Dustin Brown / Rameez Junaid
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Marcus Daniell / Matwe Middelkoop vs Jonathan Eysseric / Antonio Sancic
2. [WC] Enzo Couacaud / Tristan Lamasine vs [2] Denys Molchanov / Igor Zelenay
3. [ITF] Peter Heller / Karim-Mohamed Maamoun vs Thiemo de Bakker / Robin Haase
4. [WC] Elliot Benchetrit / Chun Hsin Tseng vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker / Alexei Popyrin
TAG: Challenger Sophia Antipolis, Challenger Sophia Antipolis 2019
1 commento
Oggi diluvio in Costa Azzurra, credo non ci sia speranza di giocare.