Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Sonego si avvicina nuovamente ai top 100. Best ranking per Jannik Sinner
01/04/2019 09:05 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (01-04-2019)
16
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
2021
Punti
30
Tornei
18
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1885
Punti
25
Tornei
47
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
970
Punti
28
Tornei
54
Best: 46
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
927
Punti
27
Tornei
92
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
648
Punti
24
Tornei
101
Best: 86
▲
5
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
572
Punti
26
Tornei
106
Best: 33
▲
1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
545
Punti
34
Tornei
144
Best: 144
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
384
Punti
23
Tornei
145
Best: 100
--
0
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
381
Punti
24
Tornei
149
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
371
Punti
20
Tornei
154
Best: 108
▼
-22
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
350
Punti
25
Tornei
156
Best: 156
▲
6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
340
Punti
25
Tornei
157
Best: 84
▲
9
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
339
Punti
21
Tornei
159
Best: 156
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
338
Punti
23
Tornei
167
Best: 165
▲
22
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
315
Punti
31
Tornei
173
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
299
Punti
28
Tornei
179
Best: 179
▲
9
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
290
Punti
27
Tornei
193
Best: 152
▲
6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
265
Punti
21
Tornei
205
Best: 159
▲
3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
18
Tornei
207
Best: 178
▲
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
238
Punti
19
Tornei
213
Best: 146
▲
4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
231
Punti
27
Tornei
231
Best: 212
▲
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
207
Punti
18
Tornei
235
Best: 118
▲
11
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
202
Punti
24
Tornei
319
Best: 319
▲
3
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
90
Punti
8
Tornei
358
Best: 315
▼
-13
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
55
Punti
13
Tornei
366
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
14
Tornei
373
Best: 274
▲
17
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
47
Punti
26
Tornei
392
Best: 259
▲
2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
19
Tornei
412
Best: 412
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
29
Punti
5
Tornei
420
Best: 326
▲
8
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
27
Punti
18
Tornei
435
Best: 430
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
17
Tornei
438
Best: 375
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
12
Tornei
442
Best: 355
▲
3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
11
Tornei
460
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
8
Tornei
474
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
5
Tornei
482
Best: 482
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
12
Tornei
489
Best: 426
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
492
Best: 472
▲
2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
16
Tornei
496
Best: 354
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
501
Best: 501
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
507
Best: 507
▲
2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
5
Tornei
521
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
14
Tornei
561
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
620
Best: 299
▲
5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
623
Best: 465
▲
1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
628
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
10
Tornei
640
Best: 636
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
673
Best: 397
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
10
Tornei
3 commenti
Per sommi capi… Sinner facendo 24 tornei avrebbe una proiezione di 270 punti. Quindi, male che va, a fine 2019 sarà nei primi 200 atp.
Quinzi Baldi Caruso Mager Giustino e Sinner al best ranking con Quasi 7 italiani nei primi 100
Anche Quinzi e Baldi fanno BR