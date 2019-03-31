Le Nuove Qualificazioni Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Alicante e Sophia Antipolis: Le Nuove Qualificazioni. Il fratello di Tsitsipas al via

31/03/2019 16:26 Nessun commento
ESP Challenger Alicante CH | Terra | e46.600
(1/ITF) Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs (WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas ESP
(2/ITF) Gakhov, Ivan RUS vs (ITF) Luz, Orlando BRA

FRA Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280
(1/ITF) Valkusz, Mate HUN vs (WC) Tsitsipas, Petros GRE
(2/ITF) Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS

