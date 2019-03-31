ATP Masters 1000 Miami 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Alicante e Sophia Antipolis: Le Nuove Qualificazioni. Il fratello di Tsitsipas al via
31/03/2019 16:26 Nessun commento
Challenger Alicante CH | Terra | e46.600
(1/ITF) Yevseyev, Denis vs (WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas
(2/ITF) Gakhov, Ivan vs (ITF) Luz, Orlando
Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280
(1/ITF) Valkusz, Mate vs (WC) Tsitsipas, Petros
(2/ITF) Ferreira Silva, Frederico vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander
TAG: Challenger Alicante, Challenger Alicante 2019, Challenger Sophia Antipolis, Challenger Sophia Antipolis 2019
