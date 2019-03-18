Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. In campo 1 azzurro

Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro vs [WC] Yannick Mertens
CH Lille
Andres Artunedo Martinavarr [1]
4
4
Yannick Mertens
6
6
Vincitore: Y. MERTENS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Mertens
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Artunedo Martinavarr
3-3 → 3-4
2. [WC] Rayane Roumane vs Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Lille
Rayane Roumane
6
6
Cem Ilkel
3
2
Vincitore: R. ROUMANE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
R. Roumane
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
R. Roumane
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
R. Roumane
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
R. Roumane
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Dustin Brown vs Maxime Janvier
CH Lille
Dustin Brown
6
6
Maxime Janvier
4
4
Vincitore: D. BROWN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
D. Brown
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Brown
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
D. Brown
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Brown
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Brown
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Kenny De Schepper vs Adam Pavlasek
CH Lille
Kenny De Schepper•
0
2
Adam Pavlasek
0
2
Ace - n.1 per A. P
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Pavlasek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
5. Elliot Benchetrit vs Tobias Kamke (non prima ore: 16:00)
6. [ITF] Gregoire Jacq vs Viktor Troicki (non prima ore: 18:00)
7. Mats Moraing vs Norbert Gombos
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/ITF] Aslan Karatsev vs [ITF] Skander Mansouri
CH Lille
Aslan Karatsev [2]
6
6
6
Skander Mansouri
3
7
3
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
df
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Mansouri
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Mansouri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
S. Mansouri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Karatsev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Karatsev
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Attila Balazs vs [ITF] Riccardo Bonadio (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Lille
Attila Balazs
2
2
Riccardo Bonadio
6
6
Vincitore: R. BONADIO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bonadio
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 2-6
A. Balazs
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
R. Bonadio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Balazs
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bonadio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bonadio
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Jan Choinski vs Filip Horansky
CH Lille
Jan Choinski•
0
3
Filip Horansky
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Horansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Horansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Horansky
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
4. Lucas Miedler vs Tallon Griekspoor (non prima ore: 14:00)
5. [ITF] Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
6. [WC] Johan Tatlot vs [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux
7. Mikael Torpegaard vs Daniel Masur
5 commenti
Bravissimo Riccardo!!!
Mi piace molto il rovescio ad una mano di questo ragazzo!!!
Bravissimo Bonadio!!!
Bonadio arresta l’invasione della Gallia.
ottimo bonadio altri punticini
un paio di spettatori