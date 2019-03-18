Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati del Day 1. In campo 1 azzurro

18/03/2019 10:31 5 commenti
Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
FRA Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP vs [WC] Yannick Mertens BEL

CH Lille
Andres Artunedo Martinavarr [1]
4
4
Yannick Mertens
6
6
Vincitore: Y. MERTENS
2. [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA vs Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Lille
Rayane Roumane
6
6
Cem Ilkel
3
2
Vincitore: R. ROUMANE
3. Dustin Brown GER vs Maxime Janvier FRA

CH Lille
Dustin Brown
6
6
Maxime Janvier
4
4
Vincitore: D. BROWN
4. [WC] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE

CH Lille
Kenny De Schepper
0
2
Adam Pavlasek
0
2
Ace - n.1 per A. P
5. Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs Tobias Kamke GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

6. [ITF] Gregoire Jacq FRA vs Viktor Troicki SRB (non prima ore: 18:00)

7. Mats Moraing GER vs Norbert Gombos SVK

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/ITF] Aslan Karatsev RUS vs [ITF] Skander Mansouri TUN

CH Lille
Aslan Karatsev [2]
6
6
6
Skander Mansouri
3
7
3
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
2. Attila Balazs HUN vs [ITF] Riccardo Bonadio ITA (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Lille
Attila Balazs
2
2
Riccardo Bonadio
6
6
Vincitore: R. BONADIO
3. Jan Choinski GBR vs Filip Horansky SVK

CH Lille
Jan Choinski
0
3
Filip Horansky
0
4
4. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Tallon Griekspoor NED (non prima ore: 14:00)

5. [ITF] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

6. [WC] Johan Tatlot FRA vs [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

7. Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Daniel Masur GER

5 commenti

ASHTONEATON 18-03-2019 14:01

Bravissimo Riccardo!!!
Mi piace molto il rovescio ad una mano di questo ragazzo!!!

 5
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 18-03-2019 13:54

Bravissimo Bonadio!!!

 4
arrivodopo (Guest) 18-03-2019 13:52

Bonadio arresta l’invasione della Gallia.

 3
grandepaci (Guest) 18-03-2019 13:47

ottimo bonadio altri punticini

 2
ilpallettaro (Guest) 18-03-2019 13:19

un paio di spettatori

 1
