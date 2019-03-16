ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Drummondville: LIVE i risultati delle Semifinali. In campo Matteo Viola
16/03/2019 14:11 2 commenti
Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali
Court Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Michael Redlicki vs [2] Yannick Maden
CH Drummondville
Michael Redlicki
0
4
Yannick Maden [2]•
0
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Maden
4-4
M. Redlicki
0-15
15-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Redlicki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
M. Redlicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
M. Redlicki
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Ricardas Berankis vs [14] Matteo Viola (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Scott Clayton / Adil Shamasdin vs Dennis Novikov / Ante Pavic (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Challenger Drummondville, Challenger Drummondville 2019, Matteo Viola
2 commenti
È una settimana che è nettamente sfavorito…
Viola nettamente sfavorito… speriamo ci (e si) regali un bel match !