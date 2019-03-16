Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Drummondville: LIVE i risultati delle Semifinali. In campo Matteo Viola

16/03/2019 14:11 2 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Semifinali

Court Central – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Michael Redlicki USA vs [2] Yannick Maden GER

CH Drummondville
Michael Redlicki
0
4
Yannick Maden [2]
0
4
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs [14] Matteo Viola ITA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Scott Clayton GBR / Adil Shamasdin CAN vs Dennis Novikov USA / Ante Pavic CRO (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Bar 16-03-2019 16:43

Scritto da Mario C.
Viola nettamente sfavorito… speriamo ci (e si) regali un bel match !

È una settimana che è nettamente sfavorito…

 2
Mario C. 16-03-2019 16:21

Viola nettamente sfavorito… speriamo ci (e si) regali un bel match !

 1
+1: Bar