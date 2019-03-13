Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Phoenix: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 3. In campo ben cinque azzurri (VIDEO)

13/03/2019 15:06 4 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995 e n.107 ATP
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995 e n.107 ATP

USA Challenger Phoenix CH | Cemento | $162.480 – 1° Turno – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9/WC] Ernests Gulbis LAT vs Evgeny Donskoy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Lukas Lacko SVK vs [3/WC] John Millman AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Elias Ymer SWE vs Lukas Rosol CZE (non prima ore: 21:30)

CH Phoenix
Elias Ymer
30
6
5
Lukas Rosol
30
3
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
4. [14] Lloyd Harris RSA vs Ryan Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [2/WC] Jeremy Chardy FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1/WC] David Goffin BEL vs Luca Vanni ITA OR Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [11] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [Q] Frederik Nielsen DEN OR Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Lucky Loser XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Luca Vanni ITA vs Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs [12] Guido Andreozzi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Elias Ymer SWE OR Lukas Rosol CZE vs [15] Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Matteo Berrettini ITA vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [LL] Fabrice Martin FRA vs Kamil Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Ernesto Escobedo USA vs Daniel Evans GBR (non prima ore: 21:30)

CH Phoenix
Ernesto Escobedo
0
4
0
Daniel Evans
0
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
4. [Alt] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [16] Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Alt] Ernesto Escobedo USA OR Daniel Evans GBR vs [8] Taro Daniel JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Pedja Krstin SRB vs [10] Peter Gojowczyk GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Frederik Nielsen DEN vs Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs [WC] Chun Hsin Tseng TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Matthew Ebden AUS vs Tatsuma Ito JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4 commenti

Luigi (Guest) 13-03-2019 16:56

Scritto da Piero
Attenzione a Chun Hsin Tseng, ha solo 17 anni ma ne parlano tutti un gran bene. Contro Kukushkin molto probabilmente perderà ma acquisirà ancora più esperienza a livello internazionale.

Intanto ha già vinto la sua prima partita di esordio…il che significa punti atp. Potrebbe essere il principale rivale di Sinner nei prossimi anni vedremo.

 4
Piero (Guest) 13-03-2019 16:21

Attenzione a Chun Hsin Tseng, ha solo 17 anni ma ne parlano tutti un gran bene. Contro Kukushkin molto probabilmente perderà ma acquisirà ancora più esperienza a livello internazionale.

 3
-1: ibson
Fabio1978 (Guest) 13-03-2019 16:05

Oggi se non piove faranno un tour de force! 😮

 2
ska (Guest) 13-03-2019 15:34

insomma, Lucone dovrebbe giocare con CB, batterlo e dopo un paio di orette giocare con Goffin.
La seconda la vedo dura

 1
