Challenger Phoenix: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 3. In campo ben cinque azzurri (VIDEO)

Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995 e n.107 ATP
Challenger Phoenix CH | Cemento | $162.480 – 1° Turno – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9/WC] Ernests Gulbis vs Evgeny Donskoy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Lukas Lacko vs [3/WC] John Millman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Elias Ymer vs Lukas Rosol (non prima ore: 21:30)
CH Phoenix
Elias Ymer•
30
6
5
Lukas Rosol
30
3
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
L. Rosol
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-0 → 3-1
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [14] Lloyd Harris vs Ryan Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lorenzo Sonego vs [2/WC] Jeremy Chardy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1/WC] David Goffin vs Luca Vanni OR Roberto Carballes Baena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [11] Nicolas Jarry vs [Q] Frederik Nielsen OR Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Salvatore Caruso vs Lucky Loser
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Luca Vanni vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Andrea Arnaboldi vs [12] Guido Andreozzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Elias Ymer OR Lukas Rosol vs [15] Casper Ruud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Matteo Berrettini vs Jozef Kovalik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [LL] Fabrice Martin vs Kamil Majchrzak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Ernesto Escobedo vs Daniel Evans (non prima ore: 21:30)
CH Phoenix
Ernesto Escobedo•
0
4
0
Daniel Evans
0
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [Alt] Egor Gerasimov vs [16] Ilya Ivashka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Alt] Ernesto Escobedo OR Daniel Evans vs [8] Taro Daniel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Pedja Krstin vs [10] Peter Gojowczyk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Frederik Nielsen vs Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Mikhail Kukushkin vs [WC] Chun Hsin Tseng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Matthew Ebden vs Tatsuma Ito
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 commenti
Intanto ha già vinto la sua prima partita di esordio…il che significa punti atp. Potrebbe essere il principale rivale di Sinner nei prossimi anni vedremo.
Attenzione a Chun Hsin Tseng, ha solo 17 anni ma ne parlano tutti un gran bene. Contro Kukushkin molto probabilmente perderà ma acquisirà ancora più esperienza a livello internazionale.
Oggi se non piove faranno un tour de force! 😮
insomma, Lucone dovrebbe giocare con CB, batterlo e dopo un paio di orette giocare con Goffin.
La seconda la vedo dura