Kevin Anderson dà forfait ad Indian Wells. Kecmanovic prenderà il suo posto e sfiderà al secondo turno Marterer

08/03/2019 23:54 Nessun commento
Kevin Anderson nella foto
Ancora un ritiro a tabellone già ampiamente iniziato.

Kevin Anderson si è ritirato pochi minuti fa dal torneo di Indian Wells.
Al suo posto, e giocherà direttamente al secondo turno, Miomir Kecmanovic entrato in tabellone ovviamente come lucky loser e sfiderà al secondo ostacolo il tedesco Marterer.

