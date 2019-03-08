ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Kevin Anderson dà forfait ad Indian Wells. Kecmanovic prenderà il suo posto e sfiderà al secondo turno Marterer
08/03/2019 23:54 Nessun commento
Ancora un ritiro a tabellone già ampiamente iniziato.
Kevin Anderson si è ritirato pochi minuti fa dal torneo di Indian Wells.
Al suo posto, e giocherà direttamente al secondo turno, Miomir Kecmanovic entrato in tabellone ovviamente come lucky loser e sfiderà al secondo ostacolo il tedesco Marterer.
