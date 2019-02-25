Challenger Pau: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

Challenger Pau CH | Indoor | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1/WC] Steve Darcis vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte
CH Pau
Steve Darcis [1]•
15
5
Baptiste Crepatte
15
6
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Crepatte
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [ITF] Raul Brancaccio vs Nicola Kuhn (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Norbert Gombos vs [WC] Leny Mitjana
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano vs Elliot Benchetrit (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Mathias Bourgue vs Daniel Masur (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TC PAU 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2/ITF] Denis Yevseyev vs [ITF] Gregoire Jacq
CH Pau
Denis Yevseyev [2]•
30
4
0
Gregoire Jacq
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Jacq
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
G. Jacq
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
G. Jacq
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Jan Choinski vs Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Mikael Torpegaard vs Mario Vilella Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Matteo Viola vs Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lucas Miedler vs Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [ITF] Peter Heller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
