Challenger Pau: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

25/02/2019 10:14 Nessun commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
FRA Challenger Pau CH | Indoor | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1/WC] Steve Darcis BEL vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte FRA

CH Pau
Steve Darcis [1]
15
5
Baptiste Crepatte
15
6
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Nicola Kuhn ESP (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Norbert Gombos SVK vs [WC] Leny Mitjana FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [ITF] Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs Elliot Benchetrit FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Daniel Masur GER (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TC PAU 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [2/ITF] Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [ITF] Gregoire Jacq FRA

CH Pau
Denis Yevseyev [2]
30
4
0
Gregoire Jacq
15
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. Jan Choinski GBR vs Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol ESP (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Mario Vilella Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Matteo Viola ITA vs Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [ITF] Peter Heller GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

