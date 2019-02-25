ATP Dubai 500 | Cemento | $2.736.845 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Marco Cecchinato sorpassa Fabio Fognini. Jannik Sinner da best ranking
25/02/2019 09:25 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (25-02-2019)
16
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
2091
Punti
31
Tornei
17
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2090
Punti
26
Tornei
49
Best: 18
▲
3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
960
Punti
25
Tornei
56
Best: 46
▼
-8
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
895
Punti
25
Tornei
85
Best: 70
▲
2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
653
Punti
26
Tornei
106
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
544
Punti
33
Tornei
114
Best: 86
▼
-11
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
514
Punti
26
Tornei
132
Best: 108
▼
-14
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
440
Punti
25
Tornei
136
Best: 36
--
0
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
427
Punti
21
Tornei
150
Best: 147
▲
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
384
Punti
22
Tornei
151
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
381
Punti
24
Tornei
167
Best: 165
--
0
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
333
Punti
25
Tornei
168
Best: 84
▼
-4
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
326
Punti
21
Tornei
178
Best: 156
▼
-6
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
291
Punti
23
Tornei
180
Best: 153
▼
-6
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
287
Punti
28
Tornei
189
Best: 165
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
273
Punti
31
Tornei
197
Best: 197
▲
16
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
260
Punti
25
Tornei
208
Best: 159
▲
3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
17
Tornei
213
Best: 178
▲
37
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
238
Punti
19
Tornei
224
Best: 212
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
225
Punti
18
Tornei
229
Best: 146
▲
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
216
Punti
25
Tornei
233
Best: 152
▼
-37
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
21
Tornei
266
Best: 118
▲
3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
163
Punti
20
Tornei
324
Best: 324
▲
222
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
87
Punti
7
Tornei
346
Best: 315
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
13
Tornei
370
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
15
Tornei
391
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
19
Tornei
393
Best: 274
▲
14
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
37
Punti
24
Tornei
424
Best: 424
▲
29
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
24
Punti
4
Tornei
430
Best: 326
▲
6
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
24
Punti
16
Tornei
434
Best: 430
▼
-4
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
15
Tornei
439
Best: 375
▼
-5
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
11
Tornei
443
Best: 355
▼
-3
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
10
Tornei
466
Best: 292
▼
-2
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
11
Tornei
479
Best: 204
▼
-2
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
490
Best: 487
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
13
Tornei
494
Best: 426
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
498
Best: 472
▼
-2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
17
Tornei
502
Best: 354
▼
-1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
507
Best: 503
▼
-1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
515
Best: 512
▼
-3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
5
Tornei
526
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
12
Tornei
564
Best: 455
▼
-1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
621
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
625
Best: 375
▼
-2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
9
Tornei
627
Best: 299
▼
-2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
10
Tornei
642
Best: 636
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
675
Best: 397
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Italiani
3 commenti
Quindi Cecchinato tds nei 1000 americani, ma speriamo lo sia nei 1000 su terra
Bene così, vai Marco!
tennis pro maschile in salute, senza dubbio