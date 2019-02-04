Challenger Budapest: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri

Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
CENTER – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/Alt] Alessandro Bega vs [WC] David Szintai
CH Budapest
Alessandro Bega [2]
7
4
6
David Szintai
5
6
7
Vincitore: D. SZINTAI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Szintai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Szintai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
D. Szintai
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Szintai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 1-2
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Szintai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Szintai
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
D. Szintai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Szintai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Szintai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
df
1-1 → 2-1
D. Szintai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Alex Molcan vs [ITF] Peter Heller (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Budapest
Alex Molcan
15
0
Peter Heller•
40
0
2 Game points Secondo servizio
3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lucas Miedler vs [WC] Gabor Borsos (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Michal Przysiezny vs [WC] Zsombor Piros (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Roberto Marcora vs [WC] Peter Nagy (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Pavel Kotov vs Matteo Viola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Steven Diez vs [ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro
Ch Budapest
S. Diez
6
6
Artunedo martinavarro
4
3
Vincitore: S. Diez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte vs Tak Khunn Wang (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Budapest
Baptiste Crepatte
0
6
4
Tak Khunn Wang•
15
3
4
Ace - n.5 per T. W
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Crepatte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
B. Crepatte
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Alt] Hugo Grenier vs Alexandre Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Elliot Benchetrit vs [Alt] Sadio Doumbia (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Daniel Masur vs Scott Griekspoor (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Nino Serdarusic vs Viktor Durasovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [WC] Alen Avidzba vs [ITF] Riccardo Bonadio (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Gli ultimi due punti gridano vendetta
Bega sta facendo una fatica infernale con un non classificato che cmq gioca da 400, secondo medical ma non capisco per chi dei 2