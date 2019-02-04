Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Budapest: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri

04/02/2019 08:41 2 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

HUN Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

CENTER – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA vs [WC] David Szintai HUN

CH Budapest
Alessandro Bega [2]
7
4
6
David Szintai
5
6
7
Vincitore: D. SZINTAI
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Alex Molcan SVK vs [ITF] Peter Heller GER (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Budapest
Alex Molcan
15
0
Peter Heller
40
0
2 Game points Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lucas Miedler AUT vs [WC] Gabor Borsos HUN (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [PR] Michal Przysiezny POL vs [WC] Zsombor Piros HUN (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Roberto Marcora ITA vs [WC] Peter Nagy HUN (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Pavel Kotov RUS vs Matteo Viola ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Steven Diez CAN vs [ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP

Ch Budapest
S. Diez
6
6
Artunedo martinavarro
4
3
Vincitore: S. Diez
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte FRA vs Tak Khunn Wang FRA (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Budapest
Baptiste Crepatte
0
6
4
Tak Khunn Wang
15
3
4
Ace - n.5 per T. W
Mostra dettagli

3. [Alt] Hugo Grenier FRA vs Alexandre Muller FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs [Alt] Sadio Doumbia FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Daniel Masur GER vs Scott Griekspoor NED (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [WC] Alen Avidzba RUS vs [ITF] Riccardo Bonadio ITA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

GGG (Guest) 04-02-2019 13:14

Gli ultimi due punti gridano vendetta

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
adriano (Guest) 04-02-2019 12:53

Bega sta facendo una fatica infernale con un non classificato che cmq gioca da 400, secondo medical ma non capisco per chi dei 2

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!