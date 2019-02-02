Davis Cup 2019 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup: LIVE I risultati del Day 2 del Turno di Qualificazione. Live dettagliato

I risultati dalla Davis Cup
Turno di Qualificazione – Coppa Davis 2019

AUSTRIA AUT – CILE CHL
Salzburg Arena/Messezentrum, Salisburgo, Austria (terra rossa indoor)

Jurij RODIONOV – Nicolas JARRY

J. Rodionov
5
5
N. Jarry
7
7
Vincitore: N. Jarry
Dennis NOVAK – Christian GARIN

D. Novak
6
6
C. Garin
4
4
Vincitore: D. Novak
Oliver MARACH Jurgen MELZER – Julio PERALTA Hans PODLIPNIK-CASTILLO
Dennis NOVAK – Nicolas JARRY
Jurij RODIONOV – Christian GARIN


GERMANIA DEU – UNGHERIA HUN
Fraport Arena, Francoforte, Germania (veloce indoor)

Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER – Zsombor PIROS

P. Kohlschreiber
6
7
6
Z. Piros
7
5
4
Vincitore: P. Kohlschreiber
Alexander ZVEREV – Peter NAGY

A. Zverev
6
6
P. Nagy
2
2
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Tim PUETZ Jan-Lennard STRUFF – Gabor BORSOS Peter NAGY
Alexander ZVEREV – Zsombor PIROS
Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER – Peter NAGY


SVIZZERA SUI – RUSSIA RUS
Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, Svizzera (veloce indoor)

Henri LAAKSONEN – Daniil MEDVEDEV

H. Laaksonen
6
7
2
D. Medvedev
7
6
6
Vincitore: D. Medvedev
Marc-Andrea HUESLER – Karen KHACHANOV

M. Huesler
3
5
K. Khachanov
6
7
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
Marc-Andrea HUESLER Henri LAAKSONEN – Evgeny DONSKOY Andrey RUBLEV
Henri LAAKSONEN – Karen KHACHANOV
Marc-Andrea HUESLER – Daniil MEDVEDEV


INDIA IND – ITALIA ITA
Calcutta South Club, Calcutta, India (erba)

R. Ramanathan
4
2
A. Seppi
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
P. Gunneswaran
4
3
M. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Davis Cup 2019
Bopanna / Sharan
4
6
6
Bolelli / Berrettini
6
3
4
Vincitore: India
P. Gunneswaran
40
1
1
A. Seppi
A
6
1
Mostra dettagli


SLOVACCHIA SVK – CANADA CAN
NTC Arena, Bratislava, Slovacchia (terra rossa indoor)

Filip HORANSKY – Denis SHAPOVALOV

F. Horansky
6
5
D. Shapovalov
7
7
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Martin KLIZAN – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME

M. Klizan
7
6
F. Auger-Aliassime
5
3
Vincitore: M. Klizan
Filip POLASEK Igor ZELENAY – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME Denis SHAPOVALOV
Martin KLIZAN – Denis SHAPOVALOV
Filip HORANSKY – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME


REPUBBLICA CECA CZE – OLANDA NED
Ostravar Arena, Ostrava, Repubblica Ceca (veloce indoor)

Jiri VESELY – Tallon GRIEKSPOOR

J. Vesely
5
6
6
T. Griekspoor
7
4
4
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Lukas ROSOL – Robin HAASE

L. Rosol
2
4
R. Haase
6
6
Vincitore: R. Haase
Adam PAVLASEK Jiri VESELY – Matwe MIDDELKOOP Jean-Julien ROJER
Jiri VESELY – Robin HAASE
Lukas ROSOL – Tallon GRIEKSPOOR


KAZAKHSTAN KAZ – PORTOGALLO POR
National Tennis Centre, Astana, Kazakhstan (veloce indoor)

A. Bublik
6
6
6
J. Sousa
7
4
4
Vincitore: A. Bublik
M. Kukushkin
6
6
P. Sousa
2
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
6
3
4
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3
6
6
Vincitore: G. Elias / J. Sousa
CINA CHN – GIAPPONE JPN
Guandong Olympic Sport Tennis Center, Guangzhou, Cina (cemento)

Z. Li
6
6
Y. Nishioka
3
2
Vincitore: Z. Li
Z. Zhang
6
4
T. Daniel
7
6
Vincitore: T. Daniel
M. Gong / Z. Zhang
5
7
6
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
7
5
4
Vincitore: M. Gong / Z. Zhang
Y. Wu
2
0
Y. Nishioka
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Nishioka
Z. Li
40
3
3
T. Daniel
15
6
3
AUSTRALIA AUS – BOSNIA/HERZEGOVINA BIH 4-0
Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia (cemento)

J. Millman
6
6
D. Dzumhur
3
2
Vincitore: J. Millman
A. de Minaur
6
7
M. Basic
3
6
Vincitore: A. de Minaur
J. Peers / J. Thompson
7
6
M. Basic / T. Brkic
5
1
Vincitore: J. Peers / J. Thompson
A. Popyrin
6
7
N. Fatic
1
6
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
UZBEKISTAN UZB – SERBIA SRB
Saxovat Sport Servis Complex, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (veloce indoor)

Sanjar FAYZIEV – Dusan LAJOVIC

S. Fayziev
6
3
D. Lajovic
7
6
Vincitore: D. Lajovic
Denis ISTOMIN – Filip KRAJINOVIC

D. Istomin
2
4
F. Krajinovic
6
6
Vincitore: F. Krajinovic
Sanjar FAYZIEV Denis ISTOMIN – Nikola MILOJEVIC Viktor TROICKI
Denis ISTOMIN – Dusan LAJOVIC
Sanjar FAYZIEV – Filip KRAJINOVIC


COLOMBIA COL – SVEZIA SWE
Palacio de los Deportes, Bogotà, Colombia (terra rossa indoor)

Santiago GIRALDO – Elias YMER

S. Giraldo
6
6
E. Ymer
1
4
Vincitore: S. Giraldo
Daniel Elahi GALAN – Mikael YMER

D. Galan Riveros
6
6
M. Ymer
1
2
Vincitore: D. Galan Riveros
Juan-Sebastian CABAL Robert FARAH – Markus ERIKSSON Robert LINDSTEDT
Daniel Elahi GALAN – Elias YMER
Santiago GIRALDO – Mikael YMER


BRASILE BRA – BELGIO BEL
Sabiazinho-Ginasio Presidente Tancredo Neves, Uberlandia, Brasile (terra rossa indoor)

Thiago MONTEIRO – Arthur DE GREEF

T. Monteiro
6
6
A. De Greef
3
1
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
Rogerio DUTRA SILVA – Kimmer COPPEJANS

R. Dutra Silva
4
4
K. Coppejans
6
6
Vincitore: K. Coppejans
Marcelo MELO Bruno SOARES – Sander GILLE – Joran VLIEGEN
Thiago MONTEIRO – Kimmer COPPEJANS
Rogerio DUTRA SILVA – Arthur DE GREEF

