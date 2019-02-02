Davis Cup: LIVE I risultati del Day 2 del Turno di Qualificazione. Live dettagliato

I risultati dalla Davis Cup
Turno di Qualificazione – Coppa Davis 2019
AUSTRIA – CILE
Salzburg Arena/Messezentrum, Salisburgo, Austria (terra rossa indoor)
Jurij RODIONOV – Nicolas JARRY
ITF Qualifiers
J. Rodionov
5
5
N. Jarry
7
7
Vincitore: N. Jarry
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Jarry
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
N. Jarry
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
N. Jarry
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Jarry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Dennis NOVAK – Christian GARIN
ITF Qualifiers
D. Novak
6
6
C. Garin
4
4
Vincitore: D. Novak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
C. Garin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
D. Novak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Garin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Novak
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Oliver MARACH Jurgen MELZER – Julio PERALTA Hans PODLIPNIK-CASTILLO
Dennis NOVAK – Nicolas JARRY
Jurij RODIONOV – Christian GARIN
GERMANIA – UNGHERIA
Fraport Arena, Francoforte, Germania (veloce indoor)
Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER – Zsombor PIROS
ITF Qualifiers
P. Kohlschreiber
6
7
6
Z. Piros
7
5
4
Vincitore: P. Kohlschreiber
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Kohlschreiber
5-4 → 6-4
Z. Piros
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Z. Piros
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kohlschreiber
6-5 → 7-5
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Piros
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kohlschreiber
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Kohlschreiber
5-5 → 6-5
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Z. Piros
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kohlschreiber
0-0 → 1-0
Alexander ZVEREV – Peter NAGY
ITF Qualifiers
A. Zverev
6
6
P. Nagy
2
2
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
4-1 → 5-1
P. Nagy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
P. Nagy
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Nagy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
P. Nagy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Zverev
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
P. Nagy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Nagy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
P. Nagy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Tim PUETZ Jan-Lennard STRUFF – Gabor BORSOS Peter NAGY
Alexander ZVEREV – Zsombor PIROS
Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER – Peter NAGY
SVIZZERA – RUSSIA
Swiss Tennis Arena, Biel, Svizzera (veloce indoor)
Henri LAAKSONEN – Daniil MEDVEDEV
ITF Qualifiers
H. Laaksonen
6
7
2
D. Medvedev
7
6
6
Vincitore: D. Medvedev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
H. Laaksonen
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
ace
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
df
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
H. Laaksonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Marc-Andrea HUESLER – Karen KHACHANOV
ITF Qualifiers
M. Huesler
3
5
K. Khachanov
6
7
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
K. Khachanov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Marc-Andrea HUESLER Henri LAAKSONEN – Evgeny DONSKOY Andrey RUBLEV
Henri LAAKSONEN – Karen KHACHANOV
Marc-Andrea HUESLER – Daniil MEDVEDEV
INDIA – ITALIA
Calcutta South Club, Calcutta, India (erba)
ITF Qualifiers
R. Ramanathan
4
2
A. Seppi
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
2-5 → 2-6
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan
0-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
df
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Qualifiers
P. Gunneswaran
4
3
M. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
P. Gunneswaran
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Davis Cup 2019
Bopanna / Sharan
4
6
6
Bolelli / Berrettini
6
3
4
Vincitore: India
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Bopanna / Sharan
5-4 → 6-4
Bolelli / Berrettini
4-4 → 5-4
Bopanna / Sharan
3-4 → 4-4
Bolelli / Berrettini
3-3 → 3-4
Bopanna / Sharan
2-3 → 3-3
Bolelli / Berrettini
1-3 → 2-3
Bopanna / Sharan
1-2 → 1-3
Bolelli / Berrettini
1-1 → 1-2
Bopanna / Sharan
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bopanna / Sharan
5-3 → 6-3
Bolelli / Berrettini
5-2 → 5-3
Bopanna / Sharan
4-2 → 5-2
Bolelli / Berrettini
4-1 → 4-2
Bopanna / Sharan
3-1 → 4-1
Bolelli / Berrettini
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF Qualifiers
P. Gunneswaran•
40
1
1
A. Seppi
A
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Gunneswaran
0-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
SLOVACCHIA – CANADA
NTC Arena, Bratislava, Slovacchia (terra rossa indoor)
Filip HORANSKY – Denis SHAPOVALOV
ITF Qualifiers
F. Horansky
6
5
D. Shapovalov
7
7
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Shapovalov
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0
2-2 → 3-2
F. Horansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
15-0
15-15
2-1 → 2-2
F. Horansky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Horansky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Shapovalov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
F. Horansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Horansky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Martin KLIZAN – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME
ITF Qualifiers
M. Klizan
7
6
F. Auger-Aliassime
5
3
Vincitore: M. Klizan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Auger-Aliassime
5-3 → 6-3
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Auger-Aliassime
5-5 → 6-5
F. Auger-Aliassime
3-5 → 4-5
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Klizan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
F. Auger-Aliassime
1-3 → 1-4
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
0-3 → 1-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
F. Auger-Aliassime
0-0 → 0-1
Filip POLASEK Igor ZELENAY – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME Denis SHAPOVALOV
Martin KLIZAN – Denis SHAPOVALOV
Filip HORANSKY – Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME
REPUBBLICA CECA – OLANDA
Ostravar Arena, Ostrava, Repubblica Ceca (veloce indoor)
Jiri VESELY – Tallon GRIEKSPOOR
ITF Qualifiers
J. Vesely
5
6
6
T. Griekspoor
7
4
4
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Vesely
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Lukas ROSOL – Robin HAASE
ITF Qualifiers
L. Rosol
2
4
R. Haase
6
6
Vincitore: R. Haase
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Adam PAVLASEK Jiri VESELY – Matwe MIDDELKOOP Jean-Julien ROJER
Jiri VESELY – Robin HAASE
Lukas ROSOL – Tallon GRIEKSPOOR
KAZAKHSTAN – PORTOGALLO
National Tennis Centre, Astana, Kazakhstan (veloce indoor)
ITF Qualifiers
A. Bublik
6
6
6
J. Sousa
7
4
4
Vincitore: A. Bublik
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Bublik
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Qualifiers
M. Kukushkin
6
6
P. Sousa
2
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-0 → 6-0
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
P. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Sousa
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
P. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
P. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Qualifiers
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
6
3
4
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3
6
6
Vincitore: G. Elias / J. Sousa
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Elias / J. Sousa
4-5 → 4-6
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3-4 → 3-5
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3-2 → 3-3
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Elias / J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
1-1 → 2-1
G. Elias / J. Sousa
1-0 → 1-1
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3-5 → 3-6
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
G. Elias / J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
G. Elias / J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
1-2 → 1-3
G. Elias / J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
0-1 → 1-1
G. Elias / J. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
G. Elias / J. Sousa
3-2 → 4-2
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
2-2 → 3-2
G. Elias / J. Sousa
2-1 → 2-2
T. Khabibulin / A. Nedovyesov
1-1 → 2-1
G. Elias / J. Sousa
1-0 → 1-1
CINA – GIAPPONE
Guandong Olympic Sport Tennis Center, Guangzhou, Cina (cemento)
ITF Qualifiers
Z. Li
6
6
Y. Nishioka
3
2
Vincitore: Z. Li
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
ITF Qualifiers
Z. Zhang
6
4
T. Daniel
7
6
Vincitore: T. Daniel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Z. Zhang
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
1-6*
2-6*
df
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Z. Zhang
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Z. Zhang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Qualifiers
M. Gong / Z. Zhang
5
7
6
B. Mclachlan / Y. Uchiyama
7
5
4
Vincitore: M. Gong / Z. Zhang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF Qualifiers
Y. Wu
2
0
Y. Nishioka
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Nishioka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
Y. Wu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF Qualifiers
Z. Li
40
3
3
T. Daniel•
15
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
T. Daniel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
AUSTRALIA – BOSNIA/HERZEGOVINA 4-0
Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia (cemento)
ITF Qualifiers
J. Millman
6
6
D. Dzumhur
3
2
Vincitore: J. Millman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Millman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Millman
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
ITF Qualifiers
A. de Minaur
6
7
M. Basic
3
6
Vincitore: A. de Minaur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Qualifiers
J. Peers / J. Thompson
7
6
M. Basic / T. Brkic
5
1
Vincitore: J. Peers / J. Thompson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Peers / J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
ITF Qualifiers
A. Popyrin
6
7
N. Fatic
1
6
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
df
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
ace
6-6 → 7-6
N. Fatic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-40
30-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Fatic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Popyrin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Fatic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
N. Fatic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Popyrin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Popyrin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-0
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
N. Fatic
0-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-15
30-0
40-15
40-0
5-1 → 6-1
N. Fatic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-0 → 5-1
N. Fatic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
UZBEKISTAN – SERBIA
Saxovat Sport Servis Complex, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (veloce indoor)
Sanjar FAYZIEV – Dusan LAJOVIC
ITF Qualifiers
S. Fayziev
6
3
D. Lajovic
7
6
Vincitore: D. Lajovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Fayziev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
D. Lajovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Fayziev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Lajovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
S. Fayziev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
S. Fayziev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Lajovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Denis ISTOMIN – Filip KRAJINOVIC
ITF Qualifiers
D. Istomin
2
4
F. Krajinovic
6
6
Vincitore: F. Krajinovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
F. Krajinovic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Sanjar FAYZIEV Denis ISTOMIN – Nikola MILOJEVIC Viktor TROICKI
Denis ISTOMIN – Dusan LAJOVIC
Sanjar FAYZIEV – Filip KRAJINOVIC
COLOMBIA – SVEZIA
Palacio de los Deportes, Bogotà, Colombia (terra rossa indoor)
Santiago GIRALDO – Elias YMER
ITF Qualifiers
S. Giraldo
6
6
E. Ymer
1
4
Vincitore: S. Giraldo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ymer
0-15
0-30
ace
0-40
ace
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daniel Elahi GALAN – Mikael YMER
ITF Qualifiers
D. Galan Riveros
6
6
M. Ymer
1
2
Vincitore: D. Galan Riveros
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Galan Riveros
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
D. Galan Riveros
4-1 → 5-1
M. Ymer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
D. Galan Riveros
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Ymer
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Galan Riveros
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galan Riveros
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
D. Galan Riveros
3-1 → 4-1
M. Ymer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
D. Galan Riveros
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Juan-Sebastian CABAL Robert FARAH – Markus ERIKSSON Robert LINDSTEDT
Daniel Elahi GALAN – Elias YMER
Santiago GIRALDO – Mikael YMER
BRASILE – BELGIO
Sabiazinho-Ginasio Presidente Tancredo Neves, Uberlandia, Brasile (terra rossa indoor)
Thiago MONTEIRO – Arthur DE GREEF
ITF Qualifiers
T. Monteiro
6
6
A. De Greef
3
1
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 5-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. De Greef
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Rogerio DUTRA SILVA – Kimmer COPPEJANS
ITF Qualifiers
R. Dutra Silva
4
4
K. Coppejans
6
6
Vincitore: K. Coppejans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Marcelo MELO Bruno SOARES – Sander GILLE – Joran VLIEGEN
Thiago MONTEIRO – Kimmer COPPEJANS
Rogerio DUTRA SILVA – Arthur DE GREEF
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit