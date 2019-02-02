Davis Cup 2019 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – India vs Italia 0-2 – Turno di Qualificazione: Live la Seconda e ultima giornata. Gli azzurri ad un passo dalla qualificazione

02/02/2019 00:30 1 commento
Gli azzurri di Davis Cup
INDIA IND – ITALIA ITA 0-2
Calcutta South Club, Calcutta, India (erba)

Oggi alle ore 06.00
Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (IND) c. Simone Bolelli/Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) c. Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) c. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Venerdì
Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) c. Andreas Seppi (ITA)

ITF Qualifiers
R. Ramanathan
4
2
A. Seppi
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) c. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

ITF Qualifiers
P. Gunneswaran
4
3
M. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Davis Cup - India vs Italia - Chi vincerà?

  • Italia (4-1) (39%, 255 Votes)
  • Italia (3-2) (29%, 190 Votes)
  • Italia (3-0) (22%, 144 Votes)
  • India (3-2) (7%, 44 Votes)
  • India (4-1) (2%, 15 Votes)
  • India (3-0) (2%, 13 Votes)

Total Voters: 661

1 commento

CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 02-02-2019 00:57

Basta non far giocare Seppi in doppio e al 95% è fatta

