Davis Cup – India vs Italia 0-2 – Turno di Qualificazione: Live la Seconda e ultima giornata. Gli azzurri ad un passo dalla qualificazione

INDIA – ITALIA 0-2
Calcutta South Club, Calcutta, India (erba)
Oggi alle ore 06.00
Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (IND) c. Simone Bolelli/Marco Cecchinato (ITA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) c. Andreas Seppi (ITA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) c. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Venerdì
Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) c. Andreas Seppi (ITA)
ITF Qualifiers
R. Ramanathan
4
2
A. Seppi
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
2-5 → 2-6
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan
0-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
df
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) c. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
ITF Qualifiers
P. Gunneswaran
4
3
M. Berrettini
6
6
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
P. Gunneswaran
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Davis Cup - India vs Italia - Chi vincerà?
- Italia (4-1) (39%, 255 Votes)
- Italia (3-2) (29%, 190 Votes)
- Italia (3-0) (22%, 144 Votes)
- India (3-2) (7%, 44 Votes)
- India (4-1) (2%, 15 Votes)
- India (3-0) (2%, 13 Votes)
Total Voters: 661
Basta non far giocare Seppi in doppio e al 95% è fatta