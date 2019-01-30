Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cleveland: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

30/01/2019 16:07 Nessun commento
Thomaz Bellucci nella foto
USA Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $81.240 – 2° turno

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Mario Vilella Martinez ESP vs [13] Filip Peliwo CAN

CH Cleveland
Mario Vilella Martinez
2
4
Filip Peliwo [13]
6
6
Vincitore: F. PELIWO
2. [8] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Stefan Kozlov USA

CH Cleveland
Brayden Schnur [8]
7
6
Stefan Kozlov
6
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
3. [1] Jason Jung TPE vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf USA

CH Cleveland
Jason Jung [1]
0
0
Jeffrey John Wolf
0
0
4. Luis David Martinez VEN / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs [2] Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Romain Arneodo MON / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Roberto Quiroz ECU / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [11] Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs [Q] Jared Hiltzik USA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [3] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Nathan Pasha USA vs [ITF] Gijs Brouwer NED / Matias Franco Descotte ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Liam Broady GBR vs [6] Tim Smyczek USA

CH Cleveland
Liam Broady
4
3
Tim Smyczek [6]
6
6
Vincitore: T. SMYCZEK
2. Kevin King USA vs [7] Roberto Quiroz ECU

CH Cleveland
Kevin King
1
6
3
Roberto Quiroz [7]
6
4
6
Vincitore: R. QUIROZ
3. Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs [Q] Maxime Cressy USA

CH Cleveland
Gonzalo Escobar
0
0
Maxime Cressy
0
0
4. Goncalo Oliveira POR vs [15] Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Stefan Kozlov USA / Alex Lawson USA vs Ante Pavic CRO / Andrea Vavassori ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [ITF] Maxime Cressy USA / Bernardo Saraiva POR vs Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Dustin Brown GER / Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Ruan Roelofse RSA / Noah Rubin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

