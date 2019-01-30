Challenger Cleveland: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

Thomaz Bellucci nella foto
Challenger Cleveland CH | Indoor | $81.240 – 2° turno
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Mario Vilella Martinez vs [13] Filip Peliwo
CH Cleveland
Mario Vilella Martinez
2
4
Filip Peliwo [13]
6
6
Vincitore: F. PELIWO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Vilella Martinez
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Vilella Martinez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Vilella Martinez
1-3 → 2-3
M. Vilella Martinez
0-2 → 1-2
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Vilella Martinez
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Peliwo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Vilella Martinez
1-5 → 2-5
F. Peliwo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Vilella Martinez
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Vilella Martinez
0-2 → 1-2
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Vilella Martinez
0-0 → 0-1
2. [8] Brayden Schnur vs Stefan Kozlov
CH Cleveland
Brayden Schnur [8]
7
6
Stefan Kozlov
6
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Kozlov
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kozlov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
df
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Kozlov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Jason Jung vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf
CH Cleveland
Jason Jung [1]
0
0
Jeffrey John Wolf•
0
0
4. Luis David Martinez / Andreas Siljestrom vs [2] Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Romain Arneodo / Andrei Vasilevski vs Roberto Quiroz / Fernando Romboli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [11] Thomaz Bellucci vs [Q] Jared Hiltzik (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [3] Ruben Gonzales / Nathan Pasha vs [ITF] Gijs Brouwer / Matias Franco Descotte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Liam Broady vs [6] Tim Smyczek
CH Cleveland
Liam Broady
4
3
Tim Smyczek [6]
6
6
Vincitore: T. SMYCZEK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Smyczek
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
T. Smyczek
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
T. Smyczek
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Smyczek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. Kevin King vs [7] Roberto Quiroz
CH Cleveland
Kevin King
1
6
3
Roberto Quiroz [7]
6
4
6
Vincitore: R. QUIROZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
K. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. King
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Quiroz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
K. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. King
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
K. King
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
3. Gonzalo Escobar vs [Q] Maxime Cressy
CH Cleveland
Gonzalo Escobar
0
0
Maxime Cressy•
0
0
4. Goncalo Oliveira vs [15] Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Stefan Kozlov / Alex Lawson vs Ante Pavic / Andrea Vavassori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [ITF] Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva vs Evan King / Hunter Reese
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Dustin Brown / Goncalo Oliveira vs Ruan Roelofse / Noah Rubin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
