Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

21/01/2019 10:03 1 commento
Filippo Baldi nella foto
Filippo Baldi nella foto

FRA Challenger Rennes CH | Indoor | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Court Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/ITF] Fabien Reboul FRA vs [WC] Quentin Gueydan FRA

CH Rennes
Fabien Reboul [2]
6
4
6
Quentin Gueydan
4
6
4
Vincitore: F. REBOUL
Mostra dettagli

2. Maxime Janvier FRA vs Viktor Galovic CRO

CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
30
4
7
1
Viktor Galovic
30
6
6
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Alexander Bublik KAZ vs [WC] Hugo Gaston FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA vs Gregoire Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Evan Furness FRA vs Filippo Baldi ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Manuel Guinard FRA vs [ITF] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL (non prima ore: 18:50)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Calvin Hemery FRA vs James Ward GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court Francoise Savatier – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Gregoire Jacq FRA vs [Alt] Yannick Mertens BEL

CH Rennes
Gregoire Jacq [1]
7
6
Yannick Mertens
5
2
Vincitore: G. JACQ
Mostra dettagli

2. Nikola Milojevic SRB vs Daniel Masur GER

CH Rennes
Nikola Milojevic
5
7
1
Daniel Masur
7
5
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
Mostra dettagli

3. Mats Moraing GER vs Oscar Otte GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Aslan Karatsev RUS vs [ITF] Roman Safiullin RUS (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Norbert Gombos SVK vs [Alt] Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Andrea Arnaboldi ITA vs Egor Gerasimov BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Thiemo de Bakker NED vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

1 commento

Aruspice (Guest) 21-01-2019 11:44

A me Baldi, come italiano e per il suo gioco, mi piacerebbe, ma il suo atteggiamento in campo le volte che l’ho visto me l’hanno fatto diventare antipatico, un po’ come il Quinzi di qualche anno fa.
Dato che è un po’ che non lo vedo chiedo a chi l’ha seguito di recente: è cambiato?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!