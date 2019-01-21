Challenger Rennes: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

Challenger Rennes CH | Indoor | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Court Colette Besson – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/ITF] Fabien Reboul vs [WC] Quentin Gueydan
CH Rennes
Fabien Reboul [2]
6
4
6
Quentin Gueydan
4
6
4
Vincitore: F. REBOUL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Q. Gueydan
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Reboul
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
Q. Gueydan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
Q. Gueydan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
Q. Gueydan
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Q. Gueydan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
F. Reboul
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
Q. Gueydan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Q. Gueydan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Q. Gueydan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Gueydan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
F. Reboul
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Q. Gueydan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Reboul
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
Q. Gueydan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Reboul
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Q. Gueydan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Maxime Janvier vs Viktor Galovic
CH Rennes
Maxime Janvier
30
4
7
1
Viktor Galovic•
30
6
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Janvier
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Janvier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Janvier
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Janvier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. Alexander Bublik vs [WC] Hugo Gaston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc vs Gregoire Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Evan Furness vs Filippo Baldi (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] Manuel Guinard vs [ITF] Dimitar Kuzmanov (non prima ore: 18:50)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Calvin Hemery vs James Ward
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court Francoise Savatier – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Gregoire Jacq vs [Alt] Yannick Mertens
CH Rennes
Gregoire Jacq [1]
7
6
Yannick Mertens
5
2
Vincitore: G. JACQ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Mertens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
G. Jacq
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
G. Jacq
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Mertens
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Jacq
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Jacq
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Nikola Milojevic vs Daniel Masur
CH Rennes
Nikola Milojevic
5
7
1
Daniel Masur
7
5
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 2-4
N. Milojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
3. Mats Moraing vs Oscar Otte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Aslan Karatsev vs [ITF] Roman Safiullin (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Norbert Gombos vs [Alt] Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Andrea Arnaboldi vs Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Thiemo de Bakker vs Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
A me Baldi, come italiano e per il suo gioco, mi piacerebbe, ma il suo atteggiamento in campo le volte che l’ho visto me l’hanno fatto diventare antipatico, un po’ come il Quinzi di qualche anno fa.
Dato che è un po’ che non lo vedo chiedo a chi l’ha seguito di recente: è cambiato?