Challenger Koblenz: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. In campo tre azzurri

Challenger Koblenz CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Alexey Vatutin vs Goncalo Oliveira
CH Koblenz
Alexey Vatutin [3]•
0
3
5
Goncalo Oliveira
30
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Oliveira
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vatutin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Casper Ruud vs [ITF] Raul Brancaccio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Peter Torebko vs [16] Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [LL] Riccardo Bonadio vs [2] Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [15] Thiemo de Bakker vs [WC] Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [ITF] Roman Safiullin vs [10] Tobias Kamke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Alternate / vs [WC] Benjamin Hassan / Julian Lenz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Gianluca Mager vs [6] James Ward
CH Koblenz
Gianluca Mager•
0
2
3
James Ward [6]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Mager
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
G. Mager
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ward
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [PR] Michal Przysiezny vs [14] Tallon Griekspoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs Jurgen Melzer / Filip Polasek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Kaichi Uchida vs [8] Arthur De Greef
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Evgeny Karlovskiy / Timur Khabibulin vs [4] Goncalo Oliveira / David Pel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [7] Mikael Ymer vs Zsombor Piros
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Alexander Pavlioutchenkov / Szymon Walkow vs [WC] Marek Gengel / Johannes Haerteis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
