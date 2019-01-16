Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Koblenz: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. In campo tre azzurri

16/01/2019 08:48 Nessun commento
Gianluca Mager nella foto
GER Challenger Koblenz CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. [3] Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Goncalo Oliveira POR

CH Koblenz
Alexey Vatutin [3]
0
3
5
Goncalo Oliveira
30
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Casper Ruud NOR vs [ITF] Raul Brancaccio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Peter Torebko GER vs [16] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [LL] Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs [2] Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [15] Thiemo de Bakker NED vs [WC] Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [ITF] Roman Safiullin RUS vs [10] Tobias Kamke GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Alternate XXX / XXX vs [WC] Benjamin Hassan GER / Julian Lenz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00)
1. Gianluca Mager ITA vs [6] James Ward GBR

CH Koblenz
Gianluca Mager
0
2
3
James Ward [6]
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [PR] Michal Przysiezny POL vs [14] Tallon Griekspoor NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Sander Arends NED / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Jurgen Melzer AUT / Filip Polasek SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Kaichi Uchida JPN vs [8] Arthur De Greef BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS / Timur Khabibulin KAZ vs [4] Goncalo Oliveira POR / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [7] Mikael Ymer SWE vs Zsombor Piros HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Alexander Pavlioutchenkov RUS / Szymon Walkow POL vs [WC] Marek Gengel CZE / Johannes Haerteis GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

