Classifica ATP Italiani: Andreas Seppi nei primi 35 giocatori del mondo. Bene Matteo Viola
14/01/2019 03:14 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (14-01-2019)
13
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2315
Punti
25
Tornei
18
Best: 18
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1889
Punti
31
Tornei
35
Best: 18
▲
2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1170
Punti
24
Tornei
54
Best: 52
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
920
Punti
25
Tornei
102
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
573
Punti
25
Tornei
104
Best: 86
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
549
Punti
24
Tornei
116
Best: 33
▼
-7
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
487
Punti
30
Tornei
134
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
416
Punti
20
Tornei
137
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
401
Punti
26
Tornei
154
Best: 147
▲
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
349
Punti
19
Tornei
156
Best: 156
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
341
Punti
23
Tornei
161
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
332
Punti
21
Tornei
163
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
325
Punti
22
Tornei
167
Best: 165
▲
1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
318
Punti
21
Tornei
178
Best: 153
--
0
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
290
Punti
30
Tornei
198
Best: 152
▲
1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
254
Punti
20
Tornei
204
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
18
Tornei
209
Best: 146
▲
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
236
Punti
25
Tornei
222
Best: 165
▲
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
224
Punti
28
Tornei
226
Best: 212
▲
1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
222
Punti
15
Tornei
264
Best: 118
▲
25
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
163
Punti
19
Tornei
275
Best: 270
▼
-5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
151
Punti
21
Tornei
286
Best: 178
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
137
Punti
14
Tornei
336
Best: 315
▼
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
12
Tornei
371
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
16
Tornei
401
Best: 259
▼
-19
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
35
Punti
17
Tornei
424
Best: 375
▼
-18
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
24
Punti
11
Tornei
432
Best: 432
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
14
Tornei
442
Best: 355
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
9
Tornei
456
Best: 326
▲
46
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
18
Punti
12
Tornei
457
Best: 455
▼
-2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
17
Punti
3
Tornei
465
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
11
Tornei
476
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
487
Best: 487
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
13
Tornei
488
Best: 274
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
13
Punti
19
Tornei
491
Best: 426
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
495
Best: 472
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
496
Best: 354
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
4
Tornei
504
Best: 504
--
0
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
513
Best: 513
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
4
Tornei
526
Best: 355
▲
47
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
10
Tornei
549
Best: 549
▲
4
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
7
Punti
5
Tornei
565
Best: 455
▲
3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
612
Best: 375
▲
3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
7
Tornei
612
Best: 465
▲
3
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
618
Best: 299
▲
5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
10
Tornei
636
Best: 636
▲
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
670
Best: 397
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
10
Tornei
