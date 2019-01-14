Australian Open: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Day 1. Live dettagliato. Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno

Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno all’Australian Open.
L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, ha superato all’esordio l’argentino Guido Andreozzi, numero 77 Atp in quattro set: 67 (3) 62 63 62.
Al secondo ostacolo Stefano sfiderà il georgiano Nikolaz Basilashvili, testa di serie numero 19.
Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$59.687.000 – 1° Turno
Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(Q) S. Travaglia vs G. Andreozzi
GS Australian Open
S. Travaglia [27]
6
6
6
6
G. Andreozzi
7
2
3
2
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
G. Andreozzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Travaglia
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
G. Andreozzi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
G. Andreozzi
40-A
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Andreozzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
ace
5-2 → 6-2
G. Andreozzi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 4-2
S. Travaglia
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0-1*
1-1*
ace
2-1*
2-2*
2-3*
2-4*
2-5*
3-5*
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Travaglia
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Travaglia
40-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(14) S. Tsitsipas vs M. Berrettini
GS Australian Open
S. Tsitsipas [14]
6
6
6
7
M. Berrettini
7
4
3
6
Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0-40*
0-0*
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1-2*
2-2*
ace
3-2*
4-2*
4-3*
4-4*
5-4*
6-4*
df
6-6 → 7-6
S. Tsitsipas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Tsitsipas
0-40
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Tsitsipas
0-40
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
S. Tsitsipas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0-1*
df
0-2*
0-3*
1-3*
1-4*
1-5*
1-6*
2-6*
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Berrettini
15-40
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Berrettini
0-40
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Tsitsipas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Court 13 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(WC) J. Kubler vs T. Fabbiano
GS Australian Open
J. Kubler
30
4
6
6
2
T. Fabbiano•
40
6
7
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
15-30
ace
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Kubler
40-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
T. Fabbiano
15-40
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0-1*
0-2*
0-3*
1-3*
1-4*
1-5*
1-6*
df
6-6 → 6-7
T. Fabbiano
40-A
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
df
6-5 → 6-6
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Kubler
40-30
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
J. Kubler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
T. Fabbiano
0-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
J. Kubler
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
J. Kubler
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 4° Incontro
A. Seppi vs (31) S. Johnson (Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 17:00))
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ma veramente state criticando così veementemente Berrettini? Quando ho cominciato a seguire tennis il top player italiano era Claudio Pantatta, 78 del mondo e poi il nulla, vi sareste meritati di vedere bene quel periodo.
Tommy sveglia è un occasione irripetibile
Oggi il greco nulla di eccezionale, per cui match e turno completamente buttati con turni di servizi persi, tanti doppi falli, inesistenza pressoché totale in risposta e miriade di errori col rovescio (oggi molti anche col dritto). Ciliegina finale il doppio fallo di Matteo sul match point per il greco. Il solito Berrettini, insomma, nulla è cambiato rispetto a ormai diversi mesi a questa parte.
@ Djokernole99 (#2243864)
Sono d’accordo , e’ una partita che Matteo sta buttando via da solo, aveva sorpreso il greco all’inizio e si vedeva che Tsitsipas stava proseguendo nella scia della partita persa con Seppi , invece ha fatto di tutto per ridargli coraggio e fare girare una partita che si stava incanalando benissimo.
Come un junior
berrettini risponde
@ lopars (#2243849)
Su Batman si vedono tutte
Che game ….che ha giocato Berrettini…
Travaglia decisamente superiore al servizio, 23 aces eppure e’ almeno 10 cm più basso di Berrettini. Inevitabile break anche nel terzo, si mette male ..
Avete uno streaming? Link? Grazie
Purtroppo Matteo non mette mai la prima e poi nello scambio perde spesso il punto. Peccato perché Tsitsipas era fuori dal match ed era in chiara crisi dopo aver perso il tiebreak. Con quello sciagurato game con 2 doppi falli, lo ha resuscitato !
Due doppi falli e due non forzati.. break regalato.. Ma per ora il Greco non mi sta convincendo.. è alla portata, forza Matteo!
Vai
Steto!!
Tutti visibili su sportzone
E una! Grande Berretto! Continua così!
Vai Matteo!! Primo set al servizio perfetto, e gran tiebreak. 1 – 0 per noi. Forzaaa
Grandissimo primo set di Matteo!
Lucidissimo nei momenti chiave. Avanti così!
Pashastream ormai non trasmette più tennis :'(
Tutti visibili?
Travaglia,Seppi vincenti
Fabb perdente
Berretto..50 e 50
