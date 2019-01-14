Australian Open 2019 - Italiani Day 1 ATP, Copertina

Australian Open: LIVE Primo Turno Italiani. Day 1. Live dettagliato. Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno

14/01/2019 04:10 21 commenti
Italiani a Melbourne
Italiani a Melbourne

Stefano Travaglia approda al secondo turno all’Australian Open.
L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, ha superato all’esordio l’argentino Guido Andreozzi, numero 77 Atp in quattro set: 67 (3) 62 63 62.
Al secondo ostacolo Stefano sfiderà il georgiano Nikolaz Basilashvili, testa di serie numero 19.


AUS Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$59.687.000 – 1° Turno

Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(Q) S. Travaglia ITA vs G. Andreozzi ARG

GS Australian Open
S. Travaglia [27]
6
6
6
6
G. Andreozzi
7
2
3
2
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(14) S. Tsitsipas GRE vs M. Berrettini ITA

GS Australian Open
S. Tsitsipas [14]
6
6
6
7
M. Berrettini
7
4
3
6
Vincitore: S. Tsitsipas
Mostra dettagli


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 2° Incontro
(WC) J. Kubler AUS vs T. Fabbiano ITA

GS Australian Open
J. Kubler
30
4
6
6
2
T. Fabbiano
40
6
7
2
2
Mostra dettagli


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00) – 4° Incontro
A. Seppi ITA vs (31) S. Johnson USA (Ora italiana: 07:00 (locale: 17:00))

Il match deve ancora iniziare

21 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Max secondserve (Guest) 14-01-2019 06:12

Ma veramente state criticando così veementemente Berrettini? Quando ho cominciato a seguire tennis il top player italiano era Claudio Pantatta, 78 del mondo e poi il nulla, vi sareste meritati di vedere bene quel periodo.

 21
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Luca Napoli
Cri72 (Guest) 14-01-2019 06:07

Tommy sveglia è un occasione irripetibile

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio Russo 14-01-2019 05:36

Oggi il greco nulla di eccezionale, per cui match e turno completamente buttati con turni di servizi persi, tanti doppi falli, inesistenza pressoché totale in risposta e miriade di errori col rovescio (oggi molti anche col dritto). Ciliegina finale il doppio fallo di Matteo sul match point per il greco. Il solito Berrettini, insomma, nulla è cambiato rispetto a ormai diversi mesi a questa parte.

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marco65 14-01-2019 04:42

@ Djokernole99 (#2243864)

Sono d’accordo , e’ una partita che Matteo sta buttando via da solo, aveva sorpreso il greco all’inizio e si vedeva che Tsitsipas stava proseguendo nella scia della partita persa con Seppi , invece ha fatto di tutto per ridargli coraggio e fare girare una partita che si stava incanalando benissimo.

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Leander paes (Guest) 14-01-2019 04:41

Come un junior

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Leander paes (Guest) 14-01-2019 04:40

berrettini risponde

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rella (Guest) 14-01-2019 04:36

@ lopars (#2243849)

Su Batman si vedono tutte

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
_Carlo 14-01-2019 04:28

Che game ….che ha giocato Berrettini…

14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marco65 14-01-2019 04:26

Travaglia decisamente superiore al servizio, 23 aces eppure e’ almeno 10 cm più basso di Berrettini. Inevitabile break anche nel terzo, si mette male ..

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alby91 (Guest) 14-01-2019 04:26

Avete uno streaming? Link? Grazie

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marco65 14-01-2019 04:24

Purtroppo Matteo non mette mai la prima e poi nello scambio perde spesso il punto. Peccato perché Tsitsipas era fuori dal match ed era in chiara crisi dopo aver perso il tiebreak. Con quello sciagurato game con 2 doppi falli, lo ha resuscitato !

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Djokernole99 14-01-2019 03:45

Due doppi falli e due non forzati.. break regalato.. Ma per ora il Greco non mi sta convincendo.. è alla portata, forza Matteo!

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 14-01-2019 03:35

Vai
Steto!!

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Maia 14-01-2019 03:29

Tutti visibili su sportzone

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tinapica 14-01-2019 03:26

E una! Grande Berretto! Continua così!

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Matnic937 14-01-2019 03:25

Vai Matteo!! Primo set al servizio perfetto, e gran tiebreak. 1 – 0 per noi. Forzaaa

 6
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Luca Napoli
Djokernole99 14-01-2019 03:25

Grandissimo primo set di Matteo!
Lucidissimo nei momenti chiave. Avanti così!

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Luca Napoli
lopars 14-01-2019 01:10

Pashastream ormai non trasmette più tennis :'(

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giorgio Basile (Guest) 14-01-2019 00:54

Tutti visibili?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
La Seppia con il Berretto Di Giuseppe Nuota nella Fogna con il Gatto Monticone Nuovo Nick 2019 (Guest) 14-01-2019 00:51

Travaglia,Seppi vincenti
Fabb perdente
Berretto..50 e 50

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!