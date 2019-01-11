ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $527.880 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Canberra: LIVE le Finali. Live dettagliato
11/01/2019 19:48 Nessun commento
Challenger Canberra CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek vs Ariel Behar / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH Canberra
Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek•
0
6
1
Ariel Behar / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
1
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Goransson / Verbeek
1-2
A. Behar / Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Behar / Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
A. Behar / Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 4-1
A. Behar / Blancaneaux
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. Goransson / Verbeek
15-0
30-0
2-0 → 3-0
A. Behar / Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Goransson / Verbeek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Ilya Ivashka vs [2] Hubert Hurkacz (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Marcelo Demoliner / Hugo Nys vs Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek OR Ariel Behar / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Il match deve ancora iniziare
