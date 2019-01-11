Challenger Canberra: LIVE le Finali. Live dettagliato

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

11/01/2019 19:48 Nessun commento
Hubert Hurkacz nella foto
AUS Challenger Canberra CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED vs Ariel Behar URU / Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Canberra
Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek
0
6
1
Ariel Behar / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
0
1
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [2] Hubert Hurkacz POL (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Hugo Nys FRA vs Andre Goransson SWE / Sem Verbeek NED OR Ariel Behar URU / Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

