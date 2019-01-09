Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Columbus: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

09/01/2019 14:58 Nessun commento
Thiemo De Bakker nella foto
USA Challenger Columbus CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Thiemo de Bakker NED vs Lucas Miedler AUT

CH Columbus
Thiemo de Bakker [1]
30
3
2
Lucas Miedler
40
6
2
Palla break Ace - n.6 per T. D
Mostra dettagli

2. Marcos Giron USA vs [8] Kevin King USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Martin Joyce USA / Hunter Tubert USA vs Luis David Martinez VEN / Andreas Siljestrom SWE (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Alex Kobelt USA / James Trotter JPN vs Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] John Mcnally USA / Kyle Seelig USA vs [3] Goncalo Oliveira POR / Andrea Vavassori ITA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Scott Griekspoor NED vs [10] Nino Serdarusic CRO
CH Columbus
Scott Griekspoor
40
3
2
Nino Serdarusic [10]
30
6
2
Game Point Doppio fallo n.5 per S. G
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Joao Menezes BRA vs [16] Mario Vilella Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [14] Johan Tatlot FRA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Romain Arneodo MON / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Roberto Maytin VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Santiago Giraldo COL vs Evan King USA

CH Columbus
Santiago Giraldo [5]
15
6
0
Evan King
0
4
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [12] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Goncalo Oliveira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Gijs Brouwer NED vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [P] Maxime Cressy USA / Bernardo Saraiva POR vs [P] Tom Jomby FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Ante Pavic CRO vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

