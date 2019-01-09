Challenger Columbus: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

Thiemo De Bakker nella foto
Challenger Columbus CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 2° Turno
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Thiemo de Bakker vs Lucas Miedler
CH Columbus
Thiemo de Bakker [1]•
30
3
2
Lucas Miedler
40
6
2
Palla break Ace - n.6 per T. D
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. de Bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
L. Miedler
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. de Bakker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. de Bakker
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. de Bakker
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
T. de Bakker
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Miedler
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. de Bakker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Marcos Giron vs [8] Kevin King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Martin Joyce / Hunter Tubert vs Luis David Martinez / Andreas Siljestrom (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Alex Kobelt / James Trotter vs Evan King / Hunter Reese
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] John Mcnally / Kyle Seelig vs [3] Goncalo Oliveira / Andrea Vavassori (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Scott Griekspoor
vs [10] Nino Serdarusic
CH Columbus
Scott Griekspoor•
40
3
2
Nino Serdarusic [10]
30
6
2
Game Point Doppio fallo n.5 per S. G
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
N. Serdarusic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
S. Griekspoor
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
N. Serdarusic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. [Q] Joao Menezes vs [16] Mario Vilella Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [14] Johan Tatlot vs Enzo Couacaud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Romain Arneodo / Andrei Vasilevski vs Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Maytin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Santiago Giraldo vs Evan King
CH Columbus
Santiago Giraldo [5]•
15
6
0
Evan King
0
4
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
E. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Giraldo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
E. King
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [12] Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Goncalo Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Q] Gijs Brouwer vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [P] Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva vs [P] Tom Jomby / Fabien Reboul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hans Hach Verdugo / Ante Pavic vs Benjamin Bonzi / Jonathan Eysseric (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
