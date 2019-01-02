Challenger Noumea: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $81.240 – 2° Turno
Wanaro N’Godrela – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Kimmer Coppejans vs Donald Young
CH Noumea
Kimmer Coppejans [14]
6
1
6
Donald Young
3
6
7
Vincitore: D. YOUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
ace
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Young
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Young
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Young
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-4 → 0-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 6-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Young
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. Viktor Galovic vs [6] Gregoire Barrere (non prima ore: 01:00)
CH Noumea
Viktor Galovic
6
2
3
Gregoire Barrere [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
V. Galovic
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-0 → 3-1
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Rubin Statham vs [2] Quentin Halys
CH Noumea
Rubin Statham•
40
6
6
2
Quentin Halys [2]
40
7
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Statham
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-2 → 4-3
Q. Halys
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Q. Halys
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
df
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Statham
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Statham
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
R. Statham
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
4. Elliot Benchetrit vs [13] Tommy Robredo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Mikael Ymer vs [8] Nikola Milojevic (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Salvatore Caruso / Kenny De Schepper vs [2] Elliot Benchetrit / Hugo Nys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anne Marie Morault – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Blaz Rola vs [P] Colin Sinclair
CH Noumea
Blaz Rola [9]
5
4
Colin Sinclair
7
6
Vincitore: C. SINCLAIR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Rola
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
B. Rola
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Sinclair
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 5-7
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
B. Rola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
B. Rola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
B. Rola
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs [3] Noah Rubin (non prima ore: 01:00)
CH Noumea
Marc-Andrea Huesler
4
5
Noah Rubin [3]
6
7
Vincitore: N. RUBIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
N. Rubin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Huesler
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Rubin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Rubin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Rubin
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Huesler
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
N. Rubin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
N. Rubin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [10] Stephane Robert vs Dustin Brown
CH Noumea
Stephane Robert [10]
3
6
0
Dustin Brown
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. BROWN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-5 → 0-6
D. Brown
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
D. Brown
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
D. Brown
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Brown
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Robert
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
D. Brown
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Robert
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
D. Brown
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
4. Gleb Sakharov vs [12] Kenny De Schepper
CH Noumea
Gleb Sakharov
6*
6
Kenny De Schepper [12]
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Sakharov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
G. Sakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Sakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
G. Sakharov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Renzo Olivo / Rubin Statham vs [3] Dustin Brown / Donald Young (non prima ore: 07:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Federico Delbonis vs [Q] Sem Verbeek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Frederik Nielsen / Matt Reid vs Filippo Baldi / Roberto Marcora
CH Noumea
Frederik Nielsen / Matt Reid [1]
3
6
10
Filippo Baldi / Roberto Marcora
6
3
5
Vincitori: NIELSEN / REID
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Nielsen / Reid
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
df
2-3
3-3
4-3
ace
5-3
5-4
6-4
7-4
8-4
8-5
ace
9-5
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Nielsen / Reid
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
F. Baldi / Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Nielsen / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Baldi / Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
F. Nielsen / Reid
2-2 → 3-2
F. Baldi / Marcora
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Nielsen / Reid
1-1 → 2-1
F. Baldi / Marcora
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Nielsen / Reid
15-0
15-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Baldi / Marcora
3-5 → 3-6
F. Nielsen / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Baldi / Marcora
3-3 → 3-4
F. Nielsen / Reid
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Baldi / Marcora
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
F. Nielsen / Reid
1-2 → 2-2
F. Baldi / Marcora
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Nielsen / Reid
0-1 → 1-1
F. Baldi / Marcora
0-0 → 0-1
2. [5] Salvatore Caruso vs [P] Tak Khunn Wang (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Noumea
Salvatore Caruso [5]
7
7
Tak Khunn Wang
5
6
Vincitore: S. CARUSO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
6-5 → 6-6
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 2-5
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
T. Khunn Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Caruso
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski / Noah Rubin vs Alternate /
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Kimmer Coppejans vs Gregoire Barrere / Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [P] John Paul Fruttero / Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Viktor Galovic / Blaz Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
