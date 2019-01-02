Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Noumea: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

02/01/2019 01:46 Nessun commento
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
FRA Challenger Noumea CH | Cemento | $81.240 – 2° Turno

Wanaro N’Godrela – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [14] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Donald Young USA

CH Noumea
Kimmer Coppejans [14]
6
1
6
Donald Young
3
6
7
Vincitore: D. YOUNG
2. Viktor Galovic CRO vs [6] Gregoire Barrere FRA (non prima ore: 01:00)

CH Noumea
Viktor Galovic
6
2
3
Gregoire Barrere [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
3. [WC] Rubin Statham NZL vs [2] Quentin Halys FRA

CH Noumea
Rubin Statham
40
6
6
2
Quentin Halys [2]
40
7
4
0
4. Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs [13] Tommy Robredo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Mikael Ymer SWE vs [8] Nikola Milojevic SRB (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Salvatore Caruso ITA / Kenny De Schepper FRA vs [2] Elliot Benchetrit FRA / Hugo Nys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Anne Marie Morault – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Blaz Rola SLO vs [P] Colin Sinclair NMI

CH Noumea
Blaz Rola [9]
5
4
Colin Sinclair
7
6
Vincitore: C. SINCLAIR
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [3] Noah Rubin USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

CH Noumea
Marc-Andrea Huesler
4
5
Noah Rubin [3]
6
7
Vincitore: N. RUBIN
3. [10] Stephane Robert FRA vs Dustin Brown GER

CH Noumea
Stephane Robert [10]
3
6
0
Dustin Brown
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. BROWN
4. Gleb Sakharov FRA vs [12] Kenny De Schepper FRA

CH Noumea
Gleb Sakharov
6*
6
Kenny De Schepper [12]
6
6
5. [WC] Renzo Olivo ARG / Rubin Statham NZL vs [3] Dustin Brown GER / Donald Young USA (non prima ore: 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Federico Delbonis ARG vs [Q] Sem Verbeek NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Matt Reid AUS vs Filippo Baldi ITA / Roberto Marcora ITA

CH Noumea
Frederik Nielsen / Matt Reid [1]
3
6
10
Filippo Baldi / Roberto Marcora
6
3
5
Vincitori: NIELSEN / REID
2. [5] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs [P] Tak Khunn Wang FRA (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Noumea
Salvatore Caruso [5]
7
7
Tak Khunn Wang
5
6
Vincitore: S. CARUSO
3. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA / Noah Rubin USA vs Alternate XXX / XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Gregoire Barrere FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [P] John Paul Fruttero USA / Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Viktor Galovic CRO / Blaz Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

