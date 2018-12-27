ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.313.215 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Montpellier: Entry list. Thomas Fabbiano fuori di 4 posti dal main draw
27/12/2018 11:38 Nessun commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Montpellier Inizio torneo: 04/02/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 27/12/2018 11:36
Main Draw (cut off: 96 - Data entry list: 24/12/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 22. Goffin
- 26. Gasquet
- 30. Simon
- 32. Pouille
- 34. Kohlschreiber
- 40. Chardy
- 52. Paire
- 55. Herbert
- 59. Gojowczyk
- 63. Kudla
- 69. M Zverev
- 70. Pospisil
- 71. Berdych
- 86. Hurkacz
- 89. Vesely
- 90. Darcis*pr
- 91. Ivashka
- 93. Stebe*pr
- 94. Krajinovic
- 95. Gulbis
- 96. M Granollers
Alternates
- 1. Donskoy (97)
- 2. Albot (98)
- 3. Karlovic (100)
- 4. Fabbiano (101)
- 5. Humbert (102)
- 6. Garcia Lopez (105)
- 7. Sonego (107)
- 8. Lorenzi (109)
- 9. Gunneswaran (110)
- 10. Ruud (112)
-
-
TAG: ATP Montpellier, ATP Montpellier 2019
