Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Montpellier: Entry list. Thomas Fabbiano fuori di 4 posti dal main draw

27/12/2018 11:38 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
ATP 250 Montpellier Inizio torneo: 04/02/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 27/12/2018 11:36

Main Draw (cut off: 96 - Data entry list: 24/12/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 22. Goffin
  • 26. Gasquet
  • 30. Simon
  • 32. Pouille
  • 34. Kohlschreiber
  • 40. Chardy
  • 52. Paire
  • 55. Herbert
  • 59. Gojowczyk
  • 63. Kudla
  • 69. M Zverev
  • 70. Pospisil
  • 71. Berdych
  • 86. Hurkacz
  • 89. Vesely
  • 90. Darcis*pr
  • 91. Ivashka
  • 93. Stebe*pr
  • 94. Krajinovic
  • 95. Gulbis
  • 96. M Granollers

Alternates

  • 1. Donskoy (97)
  • 2. Albot (98)
  • 3. Karlovic (100)
  • 4. Fabbiano (101)
  • 5. Humbert (102)
  • 6. Garcia Lopez (105)
  • 7. Sonego (107)
  • 8. Lorenzi (109)
  • 9. Gunneswaran (110)
  • 10. Ruud (112)
  •  
  •  
TAG: ,