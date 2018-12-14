| | livescore | notizie relative
ITF Dubai: I risultati con il dettagliato delle Semifinali
14/12/2018 09:24 Nessun commento
$100,000+H Dubai – Semifinali
ITF Dubai
E. Rodina [4]
1
2
V. Kuzmova [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. Kuzmova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
E. Rodina
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-5 → 2-6
V. Kuzmova
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
2-4 → 2-5
E. Rodina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-4 → 2-4
V. Kuzmova
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
E. Rodina
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
E. Rodina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Kuzmova
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
E. Rodina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
E. Rodina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-4 → 1-4
V. Kuzmova
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-3 → 0-4
E. Rodina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
0-2 → 0-3
V. Kuzmova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
E. Rodina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Dubai
S. Voegele [6]
5
2
S. Peng
7
6
Vincitore: S. Peng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Peng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 1-4
S. Voegele
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Peng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
S. Voegele
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
S. Peng
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-5 → 5-6
S. Voegele
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
4-5 → 5-5
S. Peng
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Voegele
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-4 → 3-5
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Circuito ITF
