Circuito ITF Copertina, WTA

ITF Dubai: I risultati con il dettagliato delle Semifinali

14/12/2018 09:24 Nessun commento
La Kuzmova nella foto
La Kuzmova nella foto

ARE $100,000+H Dubai – Semifinali

ITF Dubai
E. Rodina [4]
1
2
V. Kuzmova [2]
6
6
Vincitore: V. Kuzmova
Mostra dettagli

ITF Dubai
S. Voegele [6]
5
2
S. Peng
7
6
Vincitore: S. Peng
Mostra dettagli

TAG: