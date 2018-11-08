Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 08 Novembre 2018

Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
USA F30 – 2° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago [1] vs. Alvaro Fernandez Horta 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tunisia F39 – 2° Turno
Alessandro Bega [1] vs. Luca Potenza # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marco Miceli vs. Marco Bortolotti [4] ore
ITF Tunisia F39
M. Miceli•
40
1
M. Bortolotti [4]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Miceli
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Steven Diez [3] vs. Nicolo Inserra Non prima delle ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Greece F7 . 2° Turno
David Pichler
vs. Francesco Ferrari ore
ITF Greece F7
D. Pichler•
15
4
0
F. Ferrari
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferrari
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
D. Pichler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Ferrari
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
D. Pichler
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Ferrari
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Pichler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
F. Ferrari
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Pichler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
F. Ferrari
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Argentina F8
Agustin Velotti vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti 2 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Egypt F26 . 2° Turno
Luca Prevosto [7] vs. Jesper De Jong ore 09:00
ITF Egypt F26
L. Prevosto [7]•
0
1
J. De Jong
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Prevosto
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. De Jong
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Michiel De Krom vs. Alexander Weis [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Perez Sanz [1] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ore 09:00
ITF Egypt F26
D. Perez Sanz [1]•
30
1
L. Bocchi
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Bocchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Perez Sanz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Adam Moundir vs. Andrea Borroni 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sagadat Ayap vs. Simone Roncalli [4] ore 09:00
ITF Egypt F26
S. Ayap
40
0
S. Roncalli [4]•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Roncalli
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
S. Ayap
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit