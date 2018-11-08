Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 08 Novembre 2018

08/11/2018 06:02 Nessun commento
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
USA F30 – 2° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago ITA [1] vs. Alvaro Fernandez Horta ESP 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tunisia F39 – 2° Turno
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Luca Potenza ITA # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Miceli ITA vs. Marco Bortolotti ITA [4] ore

ITF Tunisia F39
M. Miceli
40
1
M. Bortolotti [4]
15
1
Steven Diez CAN [3] vs. Nicolo Inserra ITA Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Greece F7 . 2° Turno
David Pichler AUT vs. Francesco Ferrari ITA ore
ITF Greece F7
D. Pichler
15
4
0
F. Ferrari
15
6
0
Argentina F8
Agustin Velotti ARG ARG vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 15:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Egypt F26 . 2° Turno
Luca Prevosto ITA [7] vs. Jesper De Jong NED ore 09:00

ITF Egypt F26
L. Prevosto [7]
0
1
J. De Jong
0
2
Michiel De Krom NED vs. Alexander Weis ITA [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Perez Sanz ESP [1] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA ore 09:00

ITF Egypt F26
D. Perez Sanz [1]
30
1
L. Bocchi
30
2
Adam Moundir SUI vs. Andrea Borroni ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sagadat Ayap KAZ vs. Simone Roncalli ITA [4] ore 09:00

ITF Egypt F26
S. Ayap
40
0
S. Roncalli [4]
40
2
