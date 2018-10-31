Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 01 Novembre 2018

31/10/2018 23:48 Nessun commento
Marco Bortolotti nella foto
Marco Bortolotti nella foto

2° Turno – Quarti di Finale

ITF Italy F34 – Bonadio vs Galoppini

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Italy F34 – Bortolotti vs Jecan

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITF Egypt F25 – Igoshin vs Bocchi

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Egypt F25 – Roncalli vs Kumar

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITF Tunisia F38 – Joncour vs Turchetti

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITF Greece F6 – Rapp vs Ferrari

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITF USA F29 – Ornago vs Rakic

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF USA F29 – Butsch vs Roberto

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITF Tunisia F38 – Diep vs Potenza

Il match deve ancora iniziare