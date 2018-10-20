ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $856.445 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 21 ottobre 2018
20/10/2018 23:56 Nessun commento
Turkey F32 – Finale
Dante Gennaro [5] vs. Riccardo Bonadio [2] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tunisia F36 – Finale
Alessandro Bega [1] vs. Jonathan Gray [2] ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F32 – Finale
Raul Brancaccio [1] vs. Stefano Baldoni ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Italiani nei Future
