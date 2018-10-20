Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 21 ottobre 2018

20/10/2018 23:56 Nessun commento
Raul Brancaccio nella foto
Raul Brancaccio nella foto

Turkey F32 – Finale
Dante Gennaro ITA [5] vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [2] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tunisia F36 – Finale
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Jonathan Gray GBR [2] ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Italy F32 – Finale
Raul Brancaccio ITA [1] vs. Stefano Baldoni ITA ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: