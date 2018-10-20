Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 20 ottobre 2018

20/10/2018 00:07 Nessun commento
Dante Gennaro nella foto
Turkey F32 – Semifinali
Gabriel Donev BUL vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [2] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Antonio Massara ITA vs. Dante Gennaro ITA [5] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tunisia F36 – Semifinale
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Luca Prevosto ITA [7] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Italy F32 – Quarti di Finale
Raul Brancaccio ITA [1] vs. Omar Salman BEL ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Enrico Dalla valle ITA vs. Andrea Basso ITA [5] ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Baldoni ITA vs. Germain Gigounon BEL [4] ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare