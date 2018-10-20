ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $856.445 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 20 ottobre 2018
20/10/2018 00:07 Nessun commento
Turkey F32 – Semifinali
Gabriel Donev vs. Riccardo Bonadio [2] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antonio Massara vs. Dante Gennaro [5] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tunisia F36 – Semifinale
Alessandro Bega [1] vs. Luca Prevosto [7] ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F32 – Quarti di Finale
Raul Brancaccio [1] vs. Omar Salman ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Enrico Dalla valle vs. Andrea Basso [5] ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Baldoni vs. Germain Gigounon [4] ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
