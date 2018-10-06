Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 6 ottobre 2018

06/10/2018 08:15 Nessun commento
Francesco Ferrari
Francesco Ferrari

EGY Egypt F21 – Semi
Simone Roncalli ITA [4] vs. David Perez Sanz ESP [2] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele FRA [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ITA Italy F30 – Quarti/Semi
Bruno Sant’Anna BRA [3] vs. Antonio Massara ITA ore 11:00

ITF Italy F30
B. Sant'Anna [3]
30
3
0
A. Massara
30
6
1
Ivan Gakhov RUS [1] vs. Walter Trusendi ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

ITF Italy F30
I. Gakhov [1]
40
4
7
4
W. Trusendi
A
6
5
4
Davide Galoppini ITA [6] vs. Peter Torebko GER [2] ore 11:00

ITF Italy F30
D. Galoppini [6]
0
P. Torebko
0
GER Germany F14 – Semi
Dominik Boehler GER [4] vs. Francesco Ferrari ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

