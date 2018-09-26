Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Shenzhen: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno

26/09/2018 08:05 Nessun commento
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998
CHN ATP Shenzhen 250 | Cemento | $733.655 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Viktor Troicki SRB

ATP Shenzhen
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
30
3
Viktor Troicki
0
4
2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs [6] Denis Shapovalov CAN (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Borna Coric CRO vs Cameron Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. David Marrero ESP / Andreas Seppi ITA vs [WC] Zhe Li CHN / Di Wu CHN

ATP Shenzhen
David Marrero / Andreas Seppi
15
6
0
Zhe Li / Di Wu
30
2
0
2. [3] Roman Jebavy CZE / Andres Molteni ARG vs Taro Daniel JPN / Mackenzie McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Fabrice Martin FRA / Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Max Mirnyi BLR / Philipp Oswald AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Sonchat Ratiwatana THA vs [2] Marcus Daniell NZL / Wesley Koolhof NED

ATP Shenzhen
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Sonchat Ratiwatana
30
5
Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof [2]
40
5
2 Game points
2. Alex de Minaur AUS / Bradley Mousley AUS vs [4] Robert Lindstedt SWE / Rajeev Ram USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare