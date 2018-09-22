ATP Shenzhen: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del primo turno di quali. Federico Gaio sconfitto all’esordio

Federico Gaio classe 1992
ATP Shenzhen 250 | Cemento | $733.655 – 1° Turno Quali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Yecong He vs [8] Mohamed Safwat
ATP Shenzhen
Yecong He
3
6
Mohamed Safwat [8]
*
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HE per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
ace
-*
M. Safwat
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
Y. He
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 3-5
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Y. He
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Safwat
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Y. He
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Y. He
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
Y. He
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Tim Smyczek vs [WC] Fajing Sun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Zhe Li vs [6] Filip Peliwo
ATP Shenzhen
Zhe Li
2
7
2
Filip Peliwo [6]
6
5
6
Vincitore: F. PELIWO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Peliwo
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
F. Peliwo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Peliwo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Peliwo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Peliwo
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-0 → 3-1
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
F. Peliwo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Peliwo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
F. Peliwo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Max Purcell
ATP Shenzhen
Ramkumar Ramanathan [3]
3
6
7
Max Purcell
6
3
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
df
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
R. Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Ramanathan
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Purcell
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-5 → 3-6
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Purcell
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Federico Gaio vs [5] Tatsuma Ito
ATP Shenzhen
Federico Gaio
6
3
1
Tatsuma Ito [5]
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. ITO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
T. Ito
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
F. Gaio
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Ito
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
F. Gaio
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
T. Ito
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
T. Ito
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
T. Ito
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
T. Ito
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Ito
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
T. Ito
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Yoshihito Nishioka vs Alexander Bublik
ATP Shenzhen
Yoshihito Nishioka [4]
6
6
Alexander Bublik
3
4
Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bublik
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bublik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bublik
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [2] Jason Jung
vs James Ward
ATP Shenzhen
Jason Jung [2]
6
7
James Ward
4
6
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Ward
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Jung
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Ward
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Brayden Schnur vs [7] Go Soeda (non prima ore: 12:00)
ATP Shenzhen
Brayden Schnur
6
7
Go Soeda [7]
4
5
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
G. Soeda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
6 commenti
Effetto correttore…tra l’altro avevo modificato nel post successivo perché già sapevo che qui dentro ci sono vari professorini, te compreso…
Volete sentirvi superiore (ti basta veramente poco cmq 🙂 ), ma affogate nella vostra mediocrità…pazienza 🙁
@ Becuzzi_style (#2202923)
Ma come scrivi???
Ovviamente Gaio non ha sfruttato l’occasione. Ma anche Fabbiano che cosa sta facendo? Rinuncia a tornare nei 100?
Niente occasione non sfruttata…pazienza
…e anche del nostro Fabbiano…
Attenzione con la cancellazione a Changdu di Andersson è anche del nostro fabbiano ( che sarebbe entrato), Smyczec dalle quali di Shwnzen Vola nel main draw di Changdu.
Grande occasione per Gaio…la sfrutterà?