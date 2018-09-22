Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Shenzhen: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del primo turno di quali. Federico Gaio sconfitto all’esordio

22/09/2018 15:30 6 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
CHN ATP Shenzhen 250 | Cemento | $733.655 – 1° Turno Quali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [WC] Yecong He CHN vs [8] Mohamed Safwat EGY

ATP Shenzhen
Yecong He
3
6
Mohamed Safwat [8]
*
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HE per ritiro
2. [1] Tim Smyczek USA vs [WC] Fajing Sun CHN

3. [Alt] Zhe Li CHN vs [6] Filip Peliwo CAN

ATP Shenzhen
Zhe Li
2
7
2
Filip Peliwo [6]
6
5
6
Vincitore: F. PELIWO
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [3] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Max Purcell AUS

ATP Shenzhen
Ramkumar Ramanathan [3]
3
6
7
Max Purcell
6
3
6
Vincitore: R. RAMANATHAN
2. Federico Gaio ITA vs [5] Tatsuma Ito JPN

ATP Shenzhen
Federico Gaio
6
3
1
Tatsuma Ito [5]
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. ITO
3. [4] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN vs Alexander Bublik KAZ

ATP Shenzhen
Yoshihito Nishioka [4]
6
6
Alexander Bublik
3
4
Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [2] Jason Jung TPE vs James Ward GBR
ATP Shenzhen
Jason Jung [2]
6
7
James Ward
4
6
Vincitore: J. JUNG
2. Brayden Schnur CAN vs [7] Go Soeda JPN (non prima ore: 12:00)

ATP Shenzhen
Brayden Schnur
6
7
Go Soeda [7]
4
5
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 22-09-2018 13:58

Scritto da Mex
@ Becuzzi_style (#2202923)
Ma come scrivi???

Effetto correttore…tra l’altro avevo modificato nel post successivo perché già sapevo che qui dentro ci sono vari professorini, te compreso…
Volete sentirvi superiore (ti basta veramente poco cmq 🙂 ), ma affogate nella vostra mediocrità…pazienza 🙁

 6
Mex (Guest) 22-09-2018 13:32

@ Becuzzi_style (#2202923)

Ma come scrivi???

 5
Guido (Guest) 22-09-2018 12:15

Ovviamente Gaio non ha sfruttato l'occasione. Ma anche Fabbiano che cosa sta facendo? Rinuncia a tornare nei 100?

 4
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 22-09-2018 12:12

Niente occasione non sfruttata…pazienza

 3
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 22-09-2018 12:11

Scritto da Becuzzi_style
Attenzione con la cancellazione a Changdu di Andersson è anche del nostro fabbiano ( che sarebbe entrato), Smyczec dalle quali di Shwnzen Vola nel main draw di Changdu.
Grande occasione per Gaio…la sfrutterà?
Grande occasione per Gaio…la sfrutterà?

…e anche del nostro Fabbiano…

 2
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 22-09-2018 11:36

Attenzione con la cancellazione a Changdu di Andersson è anche del nostro fabbiano ( che sarebbe entrato), Smyczec dalle quali di Shwnzen Vola nel main draw di Changdu.
Grande occasione per Gaio…la sfrutterà?
Grande occasione per Gaio…la sfrutterà?

 1
