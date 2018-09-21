ATP St. Petersburg 250 | Indoor | $1.175.190 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 22 settembre 2018
21/09/2018 23:41 Nessun commento
Egypt F19 – Semifinale
Alexander Erler [4] vs. Luca Prevosto 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F28 – Semifinale
Riccardo Bonadio [4] vs. Paul Woerner [6] ore 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F28 – Finale
Miljan Zekic [1] vs. Alessandro Petrone [2] ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Spain F28 – Semifinale
Raul Brancaccio [4] vs. Lamine Ouahab [5] Non prima delle ore 12:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
