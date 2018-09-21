Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei Future: I risultati del 22 settembre 2018

21/09/2018 23:41 Nessun commento
Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
Egypt F19 – Semifinale
Alexander Erler AUT [4] vs. Luca Prevosto ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Turkey F28 – Semifinale
Riccardo Bonadio ITA [4] vs. Paul Woerner GER [6] ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Italy F28 – Finale
Miljan Zekic SRB [1] vs. Alessandro Petrone ITA [2] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Spain F28 – Semifinale
Raul Brancaccio ITA [4] vs. Lamine Ouahab MAR [5] Non prima delle ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

