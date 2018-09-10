Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shanghai: Live i risultati dei Day 1. Bega batte Gaio nel derby. Fuori J. Berrettini nelle qualificazioni

10/09/2018 11:52 13 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
CHN Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 2° Turno

Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) vs Alessandro Bega (ITA)

CHN Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 – TD Quali e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [5] Yan Bai CHN

CH Shanghai
Tung-Lin Wu
6
3
Yan Bai [5]
7
6
Vincitore: Y. BAI
2. [3] Tatsuma Ito JPN vs Soonwoo Kwon KOR

CH Shanghai
Tatsuma Ito [3]
0
2
0
Soonwoo Kwon
0
6
0
Vincitore: S. KWON per ritiro
3. Akira Santillan AUS vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR (non prima ore: 08:00)

CH Shanghai
Akira Santillan
6
3
Uladzimir Ignatik
7
6
Vincitore: U. IGNATIK
4. [WC] Xin Gao CHN / Rigele Te CHN vs Tatsuma Ito JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN (non prima ore: 10:00)

Court 5 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Aldin Setkic BIH vs N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND

CH Shanghai
Aldin Setkic [2]
6
6
N Vijay Sundar Prashanth
4
4
Vincitore: A. SETKIC
2. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [6] Filip Peliwo CAN

CH Shanghai
Blaz Kavcic
6
5
6
Filip Peliwo [6]
1
7
0
Vincitore: B. KAVCIC
3. Max Purcell AUS vs Maximilian Neuchrist AUT (non prima ore: 08:00)

CH Shanghai
Max Purcell
6
6
Maximilian Neuchrist
4
4
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
Court 6 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs [7] Dayne Kelly AUS

CH Shanghai
Jacopo Berrettini
2
3
Dayne Kelly [7]
6
6
Vincitore: D. KELLY
2. Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Brayden Schnur CAN

CH Shanghai
Jurij Rodionov
6
5
7
Brayden Schnur
4
7
5
Vincitore: J. RODIONOV
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Viktor Durasovic NOR vs [6] Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH Shanghai
Viktor Durasovic
6
4
Tristan Lamasine [6]
7
6
Vincitore: T. LAMASINE
2. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Federico Gaio ITA

CH Shanghai
Alessandro Bega
4
6
6
Federico Gaio
6
4
3
Vincitore: A. BEGA
13 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Sandrello (Guest) 10-09-2018 14:30

@ Sottile (#2196255)

in realtà è il primo turno.. le quali le ha fatte solo Jacopo Berrettini

 13
Sottile 10-09-2018 14:18

Bella delusione Gaio: dal MD agli US Open alla sconfitta con Bega nelle qualificazioni di un torneuccio asiatico 🙁

 12
tiebreak (Guest) 10-09-2018 12:12

Scritto da Mex
@ totti228 (#2196041)
Campi rettangolari in cemento. Strutture dotate di cartelli con scritte in cinese e inglese

😆 😆 😆 😆

 11
AGASSI1965 (Guest) 10-09-2018 12:00

Gaio è tornato in letargo …

 10
gisva 10-09-2018 11:46

Scritto da gianca50
pero’ secondo la mia opinione non era meglio che Berrettini vinceva (o cercava di vincere )qualche future in Italia o in europa senza andare in Cina per non superare mai le quali? fin quando,ormai per poco,i futures danno punti tramite i quali si puo’ essere ammessi direttamente al main draw? Vorrei sapere l’opinione di altri utenti

I punti dei futures scadono a fine anno, con l’entrata in vigore della riforma. Difatti i tabelloni dei futures sono adesso molto più deboli rispetto agli scorsi anni. I top400 li giocano ormai molto poco.

 9
Sandrello (Guest) 10-09-2018 11:23

grande Alessandro!!!

 8
GGG (Guest) 10-09-2018 09:28

@ gianca50 (#2196080)

Io concordo abbastanza, queste quali non sono di livello bassissimo, in Italia avrebbe preso sicuramente qualche wildcard per i main draw.

 7
gianca50 10-09-2018 09:21

pero’ secondo la mia opinione non era meglio che Berrettini vinceva (o cercava di vincere )qualche future in Italia o in europa senza andare in Cina per non superare mai le quali? fin quando,ormai per poco,i futures danno punti tramite i quali si puo’ essere ammessi direttamente al main draw? Vorrei sapere l’opinione di altri utenti

 6
Mick 10-09-2018 08:57

Certo che Gaio non riesce mai a dare un minimo di continuità ad un buon risultato. Vero anche che fare dopo gli Us Open (hard) Genova (terra) e Shangai non è stata proprio un’ ideona.

 5
Fabio1978 (Guest) 10-09-2018 08:38

Possibilità di LL per Berrettini?

 4
Mex (Guest) 10-09-2018 08:06

@ totti228 (#2196041)

Campi rettangolari in cemento. Strutture dotate di cartelli con scritte in cinese e inglese

 3
totti228 10-09-2018 07:36

Buongiorno come sono i campi e le strutture di questo torneo qualcuno può rispondere

 2
Alan Mark 10-09-2018 06:58

peccato BBB….ti rifarai presto

 1
