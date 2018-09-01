US Open 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

US Open: LIVE. Risultati con il livescore dettagliato del Day 6

01/09/2018 16:55 1 commento
Roger Federer
USA Us Open | Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 – 3° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
M. Keys USA vs A. Krunic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Kyrgios AUS vs R. Federer SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
M. Sharapova RUS vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic SRB vs R. Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
K. Bertens NED vs M. Vondrousova CZE

Slam Us Open
K. Bertens [13]
30
2
M. Vondrousova
15
2
D. Cibulkova SVK vs A. Kerber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Kohlschreiber GER vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
P. Kvitova CZE vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic CRO vs A. de Minaur AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
J. Millman AUS vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Slam Us Open
J. Millman
0
2
M. Kukushkin
40
1
K. Siniakova CZE vs L. Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Osaka JPN vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Schwartzman ARG vs K. Nishikori JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
M. McDonald USA / Y. Nishioka JPN vs M. Bryan USA / J. Sock USA

Slam Us Open
M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka
0
1
M. Bryan / J. Sock [3]
0
3
C. Garcia FRA vs C. Suárez Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Pouille FRA vs J. Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Struff GER vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
N. Broady GBR / D. Collins USA vs T. Bacsinszky SUI / V. Zvonareva RUS

Slam Us Open
N. Broady / D. Collins
0
1
T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva
0
3
J. Murray GBR / B. Soares BRA vs M. Daniell NZL / W. Koolhof NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Sharan IND / A. Sitak NZL vs L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Zhang CHN / J. Peers AUS vs E. Svitolina UKR / B. Soares BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL vs M. Demoliner BRA / S. Gonzalez MEX

Slam Us Open
J. Cabal / R. Farah [5]
0
2
M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez
0
1
A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS / A. Sevastova LAT vs V. Kuzmova SVK / M. Rybarikova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
V. Diatchenko RUS / M. Gasparyan RUS vs E. Mertens BEL / D. Schuurs NED

Slam Us Open
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan
0
1
E. Mertens / D. Schuurs [7]
30
2
L. Hradecka CZE / E. Makarova RUS vs S. Aoyama JPN / Y. Duan CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
A. Sestini Hlavackova CZE / B. Strycova CZE vs X. Han CHN / R. Olaru ROU

Slam Us Open
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova [3]
0
2
X. Han / R. Olaru
0
1
R. Atawo USA / A. Groenefeld GER vs V. Azarenka BLR / L. Chan TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Adamczak AUS / D. Krawczyk USA vs A. Barty AUS / C. Vandeweghe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Groenefeld GER / S. Gonzalez MEX vs N. Melichar USA / O. Marach AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
J. Chardy FRA / F. Martin FRA vs H. Kontinen FIN / J. Peers AUS

Slam Us Open
J. Chardy / F. Martin
30
1
H. Kontinen / J. Peers [2]
30
1
A. Rosolska POL / N. Mektic CRO vs C. Gauff USA / C. Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Inglot GBR / F. Skugor CRO vs D. Lajovic SRB / S. Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
S. Stosur AUS / S. Zhang CHN vs G. Dabrowski CAN / Y. Xu CHN

Slam Us Open
S. Stosur / S. Zhang
40
2
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]
0
0
P. Herbert FRA / N. Mahut FRA vs S. Bolelli ITA / F. Fognini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski CAN / M. Pavic CRO vs C. McHale USA / C. Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1 – Ore: 16:00
A. Nefve USA vs S. Banthia IND

Slam Us Open
A. Nefve
40
6
4
S. Banthia [16]
A
3
2
A. Bernard USA vs M. Arnaldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Wong HKG vs E. Jackson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

W. Marek POL vs A. Lee USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Stadium Court 2 – Ore: 16:00
S. Fomin UZB vs E. Grevelius SWE

Slam Us Open
S. Fomin [7]
0
6
0
E. Grevelius
0
7
2
H. Sato JPN vs R. Brantmeier USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Black USA vs D. Dimitrova BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Gimenez BRA vs E. Spizzirri USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Match Court 1 – Ore: 16:00
J. Fearnley GBR vs F. Passaro ITA

Slam Us Open
J. Fearnley [8]
30
1
6
1
F. Passaro
0
6
3
0
D. Frayman RUS vs S. Broadus USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sawangkaew THA vs F. Sacco ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Zeppieri ITA vs F. Kolasinski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Match Court 3 – Ore: 16:00
H. Wendelken GBR vs H. Von Der Schulenburg SUI

Slam Us Open
H. Wendelken
0
3
5
H. Von Der Schulenburg [9]
0
6
2
A. Vagramov CAN vs C. Beck USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Viller Moller DEN vs A. Tikhonova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Match Court 5 – Ore: 16:00
A. Pantino PHI vs C. Cretu ROU

Slam Us Open
A. Pantino
40
4
1
C. Cretu [11]
30
6
4
V. Ivanov NZL vs L. Rico Garcia COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Snigur UKR vs F. Rossi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Cary Leeds Match Court 6 – Ore: 16:00
D. Lopatetskaya UKR vs W. Falkowska POL

Slam Us Open
D. Lopatetskaya [8]
A
6
2
W. Falkowska
40
2
1
M. Alves BRA vs H. Squire GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

chrolli 01-09-2018 17:06

Sono curioso di vedere Cilic vs de Minaur.Croato favoritissimo ma mi aspetto una buona resistenza da parte dell’australiano.
Federe vs Kyrgios è un’incognita..entrambi stanno giocando male.Potrebbe comunque succedere di tutto.
Nel femminile Cibulkova vs Kerber promette bene.
Sharapova vs Ostapenko match di cartello ma entrambe non mi stanno convincendo.Temo una partita dove vincerà chi farà meno ORRORI forzati.

Petra vs Sabalenka match del giorno.Spero di vederle entrambe sui loro livelli.Sarebbe spettacolo puro.

