US Open: LIVE. Risultati con il livescore dettagliato del Day 6

Us Open | Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 – 3° Turno
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
M. Keys vs A. Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Kyrgios vs R. Federer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
M. Sharapova vs J. Ostapenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Djokovic vs R. Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
K. Bertens vs M. Vondrousova
Slam Us Open
K. Bertens [13]
30
2
M. Vondrousova•
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Vondrousova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
D. Cibulkova vs A. Kerber
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Kohlschreiber vs A. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
P. Kvitova vs A. Sabalenka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Cilic vs A. de Minaur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
J. Millman vs M. Kukushkin
Slam Us Open
J. Millman
0
2
M. Kukushkin•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kukushkin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Siniakova vs L. Tsurenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Osaka vs A. Sasnovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Schwartzman vs K. Nishikori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka vs M. Bryan / J. Sock
Slam Us Open
M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka
0
1
M. Bryan / J. Sock [3]•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka
1-2 → 1-3
M. Bryan / J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Bryan / J. Sock
0-0 → 0-1
C. Garcia vs C. Suárez Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Pouille vs J. Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Struff vs D. Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
N. Broady / D. Collins vs T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva
Slam Us Open
N. Broady / D. Collins•
0
1
T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva
1-2 → 1-3
N. Broady / D. Collins
1-1 → 1-2
T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva
1-0 → 1-1
N. Broady / D. Collins
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
J. Murray / B. Soares vs M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Sharan / A. Sitak vs L. Kubot / M. Melo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Zhang / J. Peers vs E. Svitolina / B. Soares
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
J. Cabal / R. Farah vs M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez
Slam Us Open
J. Cabal / R. Farah [5]•
0
2
M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez
1-1 → 2-1
J. Cabal / R. Farah
0-1 → 1-1
M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova vs V. Kuzmova / M. Rybarikova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan vs E. Mertens / D. Schuurs
Slam Us Open
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan
0
1
E. Mertens / D. Schuurs [7]•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan
0-2 → 1-2
E. Mertens / D. Schuurs
0-1 → 0-2
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
L. Hradecka / E. Makarova vs S. Aoyama / Y. Duan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova vs X. Han / R. Olaru
Slam Us Open
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova [3]
0
2
X. Han / R. Olaru•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
X. Han / R. Olaru
1-0 → 2-0
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
R. Atawo / A. Groenefeld vs V. Azarenka / L. Chan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Adamczak / D. Krawczyk vs A. Barty / C. Vandeweghe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Groenefeld / S. Gonzalez vs N. Melichar / O. Marach
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
J. Chardy / F. Martin vs H. Kontinen / J. Peers
Slam Us Open
J. Chardy / F. Martin•
30
1
H. Kontinen / J. Peers [2]
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Kontinen / J. Peers
1-0 → 1-1
J. Chardy / F. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Rosolska / N. Mektic vs C. Gauff / C. Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Inglot / F. Skugor vs D. Lajovic / S. Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
S. Stosur / S. Zhang vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
Slam Us Open
S. Stosur / S. Zhang•
40
2
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Stosur / S. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
P. Herbert / N. Mahut vs S. Bolelli / F. Fognini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Dabrowski / M. Pavic vs C. McHale / C. Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1 – Ore: 16:00
A. Nefve vs S. Banthia
Slam Us Open
A. Nefve
40
6
4
S. Banthia [16]•
A
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Banthia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
A. Nefve
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
S. Banthia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
S. Banthia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Nefve
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Banthia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Banthia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Nefve
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Banthia
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Nefve
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bernard vs M. Arnaldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Wong vs E. Jackson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
W. Marek vs A. Lee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Stadium Court 2 – Ore: 16:00
S. Fomin vs E. Grevelius
Slam Us Open
S. Fomin [7]
0
6
0
E. Grevelius•
0
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
6-6 → 6-7
E. Grevelius
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
E. Grevelius
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Grevelius
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Fomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
H. Sato vs R. Brantmeier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Black vs D. Dimitrova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Gimenez vs E. Spizzirri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Match Court 1 – Ore: 16:00
J. Fearnley vs F. Passaro
Slam Us Open
J. Fearnley [8]•
30
1
6
1
F. Passaro
0
6
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Passaro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Fearnley
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Passaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
F. Passaro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Passaro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Passaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
J. Fearnley
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
F. Passaro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Frayman vs S. Broadus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Sawangkaew vs F. Sacco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Zeppieri vs F. Kolasinski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Match Court 3 – Ore: 16:00
H. Wendelken vs H. Von Der Schulenburg
Slam Us Open
H. Wendelken•
0
3
5
H. Von Der Schulenburg [9]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Von Der Schulenburg
4-2 → 5-2
H. Von Der Schulenburg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Wendelken
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Von Der Schulenburg
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Von Der Schulenburg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Wendelken
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
H. Von Der Schulenburg
3-4 → 3-5
H. Wendelken
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
H. Von Der Schulenburg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
H. Wendelken
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
H. Von Der Schulenburg
1-2 → 2-2
H. Von Der Schulenburg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Wendelken
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Vagramov vs C. Beck
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Viller Moller vs A. Tikhonova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Match Court 5 – Ore: 16:00
A. Pantino vs C. Cretu
Slam Us Open
A. Pantino
40
4
1
C. Cretu [11]•
30
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Cretu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A. Pantino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
A. Pantino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Cretu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
C. Cretu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Pantino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Pantino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Pantino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Cretu
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Ivanov vs L. Rico Garcia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Snigur vs F. Rossi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cary Leeds Match Court 6 – Ore: 16:00
D. Lopatetskaya vs W. Falkowska
Slam Us Open
D. Lopatetskaya [8]•
A
6
2
W. Falkowska
40
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lopatetskaya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
W. Falkowska
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Lopatetskaya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
W. Falkowska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
W. Falkowska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Lopatetskaya
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
W. Falkowska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M. Alves vs H. Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Sono curioso di vedere Cilic vs de Minaur.Croato favoritissimo ma mi aspetto una buona resistenza da parte dell’australiano.
Federe vs Kyrgios è un’incognita..entrambi stanno giocando male.Potrebbe comunque succedere di tutto.
Nel femminile Cibulkova vs Kerber promette bene.
Sharapova vs Ostapenko match di cartello ma entrambe non mi stanno convincendo.Temo una partita dove vincerà chi farà meno ORRORI forzati.
Petra vs Sabalenka match del giorno.Spero di vederle entrambe sui loro livelli.Sarebbe spettacolo puro.