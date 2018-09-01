US Open: LIVE. Risultati con il livescore dettagliato del Day 6

US Open 2018

Us Open | Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 – 3° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

M. Keys vs A. Krunic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Kyrgios vs R. Federer



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

M. Sharapova vs J. Ostapenko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic vs R. Gasquet



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

K. Bertens vs M. Vondrousova



Slam Us Open K. Bertens [13] K. Bertens [13] 30 2 M. Vondrousova • M. Vondrousova 15 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Vondrousova 0-15 0-30 15-30 2-2 K. Bertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 K. Bertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Cibulkova vs A. Kerber



Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Kohlschreiber vs A. Zverev



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00

P. Kvitova vs A. Sabalenka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic vs A. de Minaur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00

J. Millman vs M. Kukushkin



Slam Us Open J. Millman J. Millman 0 2 M. Kukushkin • M. Kukushkin 40 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

K. Siniakova vs L. Tsurenko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Osaka vs A. Sasnovich



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Schwartzman vs K. Nishikori



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka vs M. Bryan / J. Sock



Slam Us Open M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka 0 1 M. Bryan / J. Sock [3] • M. Bryan / J. Sock [3] 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Bryan / J. Sock 1-3 M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Bryan / J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. McDonald / Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Bryan / J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

C. Garcia vs C. Suárez Navarro



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Pouille vs J. Sousa



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Struff vs D. Goffin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00

N. Broady / D. Collins vs T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva



Slam Us Open N. Broady / D. Collins • N. Broady / D. Collins 0 1 T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 N. Broady / D. Collins 1-3 T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 N. Broady / D. Collins 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Bacsinszky / V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Broady / D. Collins 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

J. Murray / B. Soares vs M. Daniell / W. Koolhof



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Sharan / A. Sitak vs L. Kubot / M. Melo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Zhang / J. Peers vs E. Svitolina / B. Soares



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

J. Cabal / R. Farah vs M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez



Slam Us Open J. Cabal / R. Farah [5] • J. Cabal / R. Farah [5] 0 2 M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Cabal / R. Farah 2-1 M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Cabal / R. Farah 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Demoliner / S. Gonzalez 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova vs V. Kuzmova / M. Rybarikova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan vs E. Mertens / D. Schuurs



Slam Us Open V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan 0 1 E. Mertens / D. Schuurs [7] • E. Mertens / D. Schuurs [7] 30 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 E. Mertens / D. Schuurs 15-0 30-0 1-2 V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 E. Mertens / D. Schuurs 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

L. Hradecka / E. Makarova vs S. Aoyama / Y. Duan



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova vs X. Han / R. Olaru



Slam Us Open A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova [3] A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova [3] 0 2 X. Han / R. Olaru • X. Han / R. Olaru 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 X. Han / R. Olaru 2-1 A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 X. Han / R. Olaru 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Atawo / A. Groenefeld vs V. Azarenka / L. Chan



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Adamczak / D. Krawczyk vs A. Barty / C. Vandeweghe



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Groenefeld / S. Gonzalez vs N. Melichar / O. Marach



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

J. Chardy / F. Martin vs H. Kontinen / J. Peers



Slam Us Open J. Chardy / F. Martin • J. Chardy / F. Martin 30 1 H. Kontinen / J. Peers [2] H. Kontinen / J. Peers [2] 30 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Chardy / F. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 1-1 H. Kontinen / J. Peers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Chardy / F. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Rosolska / N. Mektic vs C. Gauff / C. Eubanks



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Inglot / F. Skugor vs D. Lajovic / S. Tsitsipas



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

S. Stosur / S. Zhang vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu



Slam Us Open S. Stosur / S. Zhang • S. Stosur / S. Zhang 40 2 G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4] G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4] 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Stosur / S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Stosur / S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

P. Herbert / N. Mahut vs S. Bolelli / F. Fognini



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski / M. Pavic vs C. McHale / C. Harrison



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Stadium Court 1 – Ore: 16:00

A. Nefve vs S. Banthia



Slam Us Open A. Nefve A. Nefve 40 6 4 S. Banthia [16] • S. Banthia [16] A 3 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 S. Banthia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 A. Nefve 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 4-2 S. Banthia 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 A. Nefve 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Banthia 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Nefve 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 S. Banthia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Nefve 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 S. Banthia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Nefve 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 S. Banthia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Nefve 0-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Banthia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Nefve 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Banthia 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1

A. Bernard vs M. Arnaldi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Wong vs E. Jackson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

W. Marek vs A. Lee



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Stadium Court 2 – Ore: 16:00

S. Fomin vs E. Grevelius



Slam Us Open S. Fomin [7] S. Fomin [7] 0 6 0 E. Grevelius • E. Grevelius 0 7 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 E. Grevelius 0-2 S. Fomin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 E. Grevelius 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 2-3* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 6-4* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 7-7* 7*-8 8*-8 9-8* 9-9* 9*-10 6-6 → 6-7 E. Grevelius 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 S. Fomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 E. Grevelius 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 S. Fomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 E. Grevelius 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 S. Fomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 E. Grevelius 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 S. Fomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 E. Grevelius 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Fomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 E. Grevelius 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1

H. Sato vs R. Brantmeier



Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Black vs D. Dimitrova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Gimenez vs E. Spizzirri



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Match Court 1 – Ore: 16:00

J. Fearnley vs F. Passaro



Slam Us Open J. Fearnley [8] • J. Fearnley [8] 30 1 6 1 F. Passaro F. Passaro 0 6 3 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 1-0 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 F. Passaro 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Passaro 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 F. Passaro 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 J. Fearnley 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 1-5 F. Passaro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 F. Passaro 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 J. Fearnley 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2

D. Frayman vs S. Broadus



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sawangkaew vs F. Sacco



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Zeppieri vs F. Kolasinski



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Match Court 3 – Ore: 16:00

H. Wendelken vs H. Von Der Schulenburg



Slam Us Open H. Wendelken • H. Wendelken 0 3 5 H. Von Der Schulenburg [9] H. Von Der Schulenburg [9] 0 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 H. Wendelken 5-2 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 H. Wendelken 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 H. Wendelken 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 H. Wendelken 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Von Der Schulenburg 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 H. Wendelken 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 H. Wendelken 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 H. Von Der Schulenburg 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 H. Wendelken 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Wendelken 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Von Der Schulenburg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Wendelken 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Vagramov vs C. Beck



Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Viller Moller vs A. Tikhonova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Match Court 5 – Ore: 16:00

A. Pantino vs C. Cretu



Slam Us Open A. Pantino A. Pantino 40 4 1 C. Cretu [11] • C. Cretu [11] 30 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 C. Cretu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-4 A. Pantino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 C. Cretu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Pantino 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 C. Cretu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Pantino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 C. Cretu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Pantino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 C. Cretu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Pantino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 C. Cretu 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Pantino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. Cretu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Pantino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 C. Cretu 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1

V. Ivanov vs L. Rico Garcia



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Snigur vs F. Rossi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cary Leeds Match Court 6 – Ore: 16:00

D. Lopatetskaya vs W. Falkowska



Slam Us Open D. Lopatetskaya [8] • D. Lopatetskaya [8] A 6 2 W. Falkowska W. Falkowska 40 2 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 D. Lopatetskaya 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 W. Falkowska 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Lopatetskaya 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 W. Falkowska 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Lopatetskaya 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 W. Falkowska 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 D. Lopatetskaya 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 W. Falkowska 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 4-1 D. Lopatetskaya 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 W. Falkowska 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 D. Lopatetskaya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 W. Falkowska 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

M. Alves vs H. Squire



Il match deve ancora iniziare