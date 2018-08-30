Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4

Us Open 2018

Us Open – 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00

J. Larsson vs A. Kerber



Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Paire vs R. Federer



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00

N. Djokovic vs T. Sandgren



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sharapova vs S. Cirstea



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00

P. Kvitova vs Y. Wang



Slam Us Open P. Kvitova [5] • P. Kvitova [5] A 1 Y. Wang Y. Wang 40 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 Y. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

N. Mahut vs A. Zverev



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Keys vs B. Pera



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00

G. Monfils vs K. Nishikori



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko vs C. Wozniacki



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00

A. Sasnovich vs D. Kasatkina



Slam Us Open A. Sasnovich • A. Sasnovich 30 2 D. Kasatkina [11] D. Kasatkina [11] 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Sasnovich 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 2-0 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

C. Garcia vs M. Puig



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Pouille vs M. Baghdatis



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic vs H. Hurkacz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00

N. Osaka vs J. Glushko



Slam Us Open N. Osaka [20] • N. Osaka [20] 30 1 J. Glushko J. Glushko 30 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 1-1 J. Glushko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 N. Osaka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 1-0

N. Kyrgios vs P. Herbert



Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Bouchard vs M. Vondrousova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. de Minaur vs F. Tiafoe



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 18:00

F. Fognini vs J. Millman



Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Townsend vs J. Ostapenko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Mladenovic vs C. Suárez Navarro



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Djere vs R. Gasquet



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 10 – Ore: 17:00

M. Kukushkin vs H. Chung



Slam Us Open M. Kukushkin • M. Kukushkin 30 1 H. Chung [23] H. Chung [23] 30 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 1-0 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

K. Bertens vs F. Di Lorenzo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Haase vs D. Goffin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Siniakova vs A. Tomljanovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 13 – Ore: 17:00

V. Zvonareva vs A. Sabalenka



Slam Us Open V. Zvonareva • V. Zvonareva 0 0 A. Sabalenka [26] A. Sabalenka [26] 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 V. Zvonareva 0-1 A. Sabalenka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

D. Schwartzman vs J. Munar



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Krunic vs K. Flipkens



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Bracciali / M. Cecchinato vs M. Bryan / J. Sock



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00

M. Kato / M. Ninomiya vs N. Broady / D. Collins



Slam Us Open M. Kato / M. Ninomiya [16] M. Kato / M. Ninomiya [16] 40 0 N. Broady / D. Collins • N. Broady / D. Collins A 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 N. Broady / D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 M. Kato / M. Ninomiya 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 N. Broady / D. Collins 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

M. Arevalo / M. Reyes-Varela vs H. Kontinen / J. Peers



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Z. Diyas / S. Zheng vs B. Mattek-Sands / L. Safarova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Q. Wang / Y. Wang vs A. Barty / C. Vandeweghe



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Dzalamidze / J. Ostapenko vs I. Begu / M. Niculescu



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00

D. Inglot / F. Skugor vs R. Lindstedt / R. Ram



Slam Us Open D. Inglot / F. Skugor [16] D. Inglot / F. Skugor [16] 0 1 R. Lindstedt / R. Ram • R. Lindstedt / R. Ram 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 R. Lindstedt / R. Ram 15-0 1-0 D. Inglot / F. Skugor 15-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

V. Azarenka / L. Chan vs A. Bogdan / Y. Putintseva



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Guarachi / V. Lapko vs N. Gibbs / S. Santamaria



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan vs S. Kenin / S. Vickery



Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Townsend / D. Young vs N. Kichenok / W. Koolhof



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00

D. Sharan / A. Sitak vs M. Redlicki / E. Zhu



Slam Us Open D. Sharan / A. Sitak • D. Sharan / A. Sitak 0 1 M. Redlicki / E. Zhu M. Redlicki / E. Zhu 0 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Sharan / A. Sitak 1-2 M. Redlicki / E. Zhu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Sharan / A. Sitak 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Redlicki / E. Zhu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

O. Savchuk / E. Svitolina vs V. Kuzmova / M. Rybarikova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sousa vs P. Carreno Busta



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Pospisil / F. Verdasco vs L. Kubot / M. Melo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00

F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury vs J. Peralta / H. Zeballos



Slam Us Open F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury 30 1 J. Peralta / H. Zeballos [13] • J. Peralta / H. Zeballos [13] 40 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Peralta / H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Peralta / H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova vs A. Kiick / J. Loeb



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Chardy / F. Martin vs J. Cerretani / L. Paes



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Martínez Sánchez / M. Demoliner vs A. Sestini Hlavackova / E. Roger-Vasselin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Srebotnik / M. Venus vs L. Siegemund / R. Bopanna



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00

E. King / N. Pasha vs R. Jebavy / A. Molteni



Slam Us Open E. King / N. Pasha • E. King / N. Pasha 40 0 R. Jebavy / A. Molteni R. Jebavy / A. Molteni 40 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 E. King / N. Pasha 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-2 R. Jebavy / A. Molteni 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 E. King / N. Pasha 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

R. Atawo / A. Qureshi vs A. Groenefeld / S. Gonzalez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

/ N. Lammons vs K. King / R. Opelka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Peschke / R. Ram vs L. Arruabarrena / M. Lopez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Bertens / J. Larsson vs K. Kanepi / A. Petkovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00

D. Cibulkova vs S. Hsieh



Slam Us Open D. Cibulkova [29] • D. Cibulkova [29] 30 0 S. Hsieh S. Hsieh 40 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Cibulkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0

J. Benneteau vs J. Struff



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. King / K. Srebotnik vs N. Stojanovic / F. Stollar



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski / M. Pavic vs J. Loeb / N. Rubin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Berrettini / A. Seppi vs B. McLachlan / J. Struff



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00

L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu



Slam Us Open L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova 40 0 G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4] • G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4] 30 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-2 L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Ebden vs P. Kohlschreiber



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Murray / B. Soares vs G. Pella / A. Ramos-Vinolas



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff / C. Eubanks vs H. Chan / H. Kontinen



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 14 – Ore: 17:00

A. Klepac / M. Martínez Sánchez vs A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova



Slam Us Open A. Klepac / M. MartÃ­nez SÃ¡nchez [5] A. Klepac / M. MartÃ­nez SÃ¡nchez [5] 40 0 A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova • A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova 15 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 A. Klepac / M. MartÃ­nez SÃ¡nchez 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Gavrilova / P. Martic vs E. Mertens / D. Schuurs



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Gonzalez / N. Jarry vs D. Marrero / M. Matkowski



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Schuurs / M. Middelkoop vs S. Zhang / J. Peers



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Norrie / D. Schwartzman vs D. Lajovic / S. Tsitsipas



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – Ore: 17:00

J. Cabal / R. Farah vs D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan



Slam Us Open J. Cabal / R. Farah [5] J. Cabal / R. Farah [5] A 1 D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan • D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan 40 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 J. Cabal / R. Farah 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

X. Han / R. Olaru vs T. Maria / H. Watson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Hradecka / E. Makarova vs K. Christian / R. Peterson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Olaru / F. Skugor vs D. Collins / T. Fawcett



Il match deve ancora iniziare