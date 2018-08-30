Us Open 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4

30/08/2018 16:11 Nessun commento
Risultati dagli Us Open
USA Us Open – 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Larsson SWE vs A. Kerber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Paire FRA vs R. Federer SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic SRB vs T. Sandgren USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sharapova RUS vs S. Cirstea ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
P. Kvitova CZE vs Y. Wang CHN

Slam Us Open
P. Kvitova [5]
A
1
Y. Wang
40
0
N. Mahut FRA vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Keys USA vs B. Pera USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
G. Monfils FRA vs K. Nishikori JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko UKR vs C. Wozniacki DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
A. Sasnovich BLR vs D. Kasatkina RUS

Slam Us Open
A. Sasnovich
30
2
D. Kasatkina [11]
15
0
C. Garcia FRA vs M. Puig PUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Pouille FRA vs M. Baghdatis CYP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic CRO vs H. Hurkacz POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
N. Osaka JPN vs J. Glushko ISR

Slam Us Open
N. Osaka [20]
30
1
J. Glushko
30
1
N. Kyrgios AUS vs P. Herbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Bouchard CAN vs M. Vondrousova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. de Minaur AUS vs F. Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 18:00
F. Fognini ITA vs J. Millman AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Townsend USA vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Mladenovic FRA vs C. Suárez Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Djere SRB vs R. Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kukushkin KAZ vs H. Chung KOR

Slam Us Open
M. Kukushkin
30
1
H. Chung [23]
30
0
K. Bertens NED vs F. Di Lorenzo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Haase NED vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Siniakova CZE vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
V. Zvonareva RUS vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Slam Us Open
V. Zvonareva
0
0
A. Sabalenka [26]
0
1
D. Schwartzman ARG vs J. Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Krunic SRB vs K. Flipkens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Bracciali ITA / M. Cecchinato ITA vs M. Bryan USA / J. Sock USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kato JPN / M. Ninomiya JPN vs N. Broady GBR / D. Collins USA

Slam Us Open
M. Kato / M. Ninomiya [16]
40
0
N. Broady / D. Collins
A
2
M. Arevalo ESA / M. Reyes-Varela MEX vs H. Kontinen FIN / J. Peers AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Z. Diyas KAZ / S. Zheng CHN vs B. Mattek-Sands USA / L. Safarova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Q. Wang CHN / Y. Wang CHN vs A. Barty AUS / C. Vandeweghe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Dzalamidze RUS / J. Ostapenko LAT vs I. Begu ROU / M. Niculescu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
D. Inglot GBR / F. Skugor CRO vs R. Lindstedt SWE / R. Ram USA

Slam Us Open
D. Inglot / F. Skugor [16]
0
1
R. Lindstedt / R. Ram
15
0
V. Azarenka BLR / L. Chan TPE vs A. Bogdan ROU / Y. Putintseva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Guarachi CHI / V. Lapko BLR vs N. Gibbs USA / S. Santamaria USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Diatchenko RUS / M. Gasparyan RUS vs S. Kenin USA / S. Vickery USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Townsend USA / D. Young USA vs N. Kichenok UKR / W. Koolhof NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
D. Sharan IND / A. Sitak NZL vs M. Redlicki USA / E. Zhu USA

Slam Us Open
D. Sharan / A. Sitak
0
1
M. Redlicki / E. Zhu
0
2
O. Savchuk UKR / E. Svitolina UKR vs V. Kuzmova SVK / M. Rybarikova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sousa POR vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Pospisil CAN / F. Verdasco ESP vs L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
F. Nielsen DEN / J. Salisbury GBR vs J. Peralta CHI / H. Zeballos ARG

Slam Us Open
F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury
30
1
J. Peralta / H. Zeballos [13]
40
1
A. Sestini Hlavackova CZE / B. Strycova CZE vs A. Kiick USA / J. Loeb USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Chardy FRA / F. Martin FRA vs J. Cerretani USA / L. Paes IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Martínez Sánchez ESP / M. Demoliner BRA vs A. Sestini Hlavackova CZE / E. Roger-Vasselin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Srebotnik SLO / M. Venus NZL vs L. Siegemund GER / R. Bopanna IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
E. King USA / N. Pasha USA vs R. Jebavy CZE / A. Molteni ARG

Slam Us Open
E. King / N. Pasha
40
0
R. Jebavy / A. Molteni
40
2
R. Atawo USA / A. Qureshi PAK vs A. Groenefeld GER / S. Gonzalez MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

/ N. Lammons USA vs K. King USA / R. Opelka USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Peschke CZE / R. Ram USA vs L. Arruabarrena ESP / M. Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Bertens NED / J. Larsson SWE vs K. Kanepi EST / A. Petkovic GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
D. Cibulkova SVK vs S. Hsieh TPE

Slam Us Open
D. Cibulkova [29]
30
0
S. Hsieh
40
0
J. Benneteau FRA vs J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. King USA / K. Srebotnik SLO vs N. Stojanovic SRB / F. Stollar HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski CAN / M. Pavic CRO vs J. Loeb USA / N. Rubin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Berrettini ITA / A. Seppi ITA vs B. McLachlan JPN / J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
L. Arruabarrena ESP / R. Voracova CZE vs G. Dabrowski CAN / Y. Xu CHN

Slam Us Open
L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova
40
0
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]
30
2
M. Ebden AUS vs P. Kohlschreiber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Murray GBR / B. Soares BRA vs G. Pella ARG / A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Gauff USA / C. Eubanks USA vs H. Chan TPE / H. Kontinen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
A. Klepac SLO / M. Martínez Sánchez ESP vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS / A. Sevastova LAT

Slam Us Open
A. Klepac / M. MartÃ­nez SÃ¡nchez [5]
40
0
A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova
15
2
D. Gavrilova AUS / P. Martic CRO vs E. Mertens BEL / D. Schuurs NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Gonzalez ARG / N. Jarry CHI vs D. Marrero ESP / M. Matkowski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Schuurs NED / M. Middelkoop NED vs S. Zhang CHN / J. Peers AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Norrie GBR / D. Schwartzman ARG vs D. Lajovic SRB / S. Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL vs D. Istomin UZB / J. Nedunchezhiyan IND

Slam Us Open
J. Cabal / R. Farah [5]
A
1
D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan
40
0
X. Han CHN / R. Olaru ROU vs T. Maria GER / H. Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Hradecka CZE / E. Makarova RUS vs K. Christian USA / R. Peterson SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Olaru ROU / F. Skugor CRO vs D. Collins USA / T. Fawcett USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

