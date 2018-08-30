Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4

Us Open – 2° Turno
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
J. Larsson vs A. Kerber
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Paire vs R. Federer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
N. Djokovic vs T. Sandgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Sharapova vs S. Cirstea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
P. Kvitova vs Y. Wang
Slam Us Open
P. Kvitova [5]•
A
1
Y. Wang
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kvitova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
Y. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
N. Mahut vs A. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Keys vs B. Pera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
G. Monfils vs K. Nishikori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Tsurenko vs C. Wozniacki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
A. Sasnovich vs D. Kasatkina
Slam Us Open
A. Sasnovich•
30
2
D. Kasatkina [11]
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
C. Garcia vs M. Puig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Pouille vs M. Baghdatis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Cilic vs H. Hurkacz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
N. Osaka vs J. Glushko
Slam Us Open
N. Osaka [20]•
30
1
J. Glushko
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Osaka
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
N. Kyrgios vs P. Herbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Bouchard vs M. Vondrousova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. de Minaur vs F. Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 18:00
F. Fognini vs J. Millman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Townsend vs J. Ostapenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Mladenovic vs C. Suárez Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Djere vs R. Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kukushkin vs H. Chung
Slam Us Open
M. Kukushkin•
30
1
H. Chung [23]
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
K. Bertens vs F. Di Lorenzo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Haase vs D. Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Siniakova vs A. Tomljanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
V. Zvonareva vs A. Sabalenka
Slam Us Open
V. Zvonareva•
0
0
A. Sabalenka [26]
0
1
D. Schwartzman vs J. Munar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Krunic vs K. Flipkens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Bracciali / M. Cecchinato vs M. Bryan / J. Sock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
M. Kato / M. Ninomiya vs N. Broady / D. Collins
Slam Us Open
M. Kato / M. Ninomiya [16]
40
0
N. Broady / D. Collins•
A
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Broady / D. Collins
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
M. Kato / M. Ninomiya
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
N. Broady / D. Collins
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Arevalo / M. Reyes-Varela vs H. Kontinen / J. Peers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Z. Diyas / S. Zheng vs B. Mattek-Sands / L. Safarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Q. Wang / Y. Wang vs A. Barty / C. Vandeweghe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Dzalamidze / J. Ostapenko vs I. Begu / M. Niculescu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
D. Inglot / F. Skugor vs R. Lindstedt / R. Ram
Slam Us Open
D. Inglot / F. Skugor [16]
0
1
R. Lindstedt / R. Ram•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Inglot / F. Skugor
15-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
V. Azarenka / L. Chan vs A. Bogdan / Y. Putintseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Guarachi / V. Lapko vs N. Gibbs / S. Santamaria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Diatchenko / M. Gasparyan vs S. Kenin / S. Vickery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Townsend / D. Young vs N. Kichenok / W. Koolhof
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
D. Sharan / A. Sitak vs M. Redlicki / E. Zhu
Slam Us Open
D. Sharan / A. Sitak•
0
1
M. Redlicki / E. Zhu
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Redlicki / E. Zhu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Sharan / A. Sitak
0-1 → 1-1
M. Redlicki / E. Zhu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
O. Savchuk / E. Svitolina vs V. Kuzmova / M. Rybarikova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Sousa vs P. Carreno Busta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Pospisil / F. Verdasco vs L. Kubot / M. Melo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury vs J. Peralta / H. Zeballos
Slam Us Open
F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury
30
1
J. Peralta / H. Zeballos [13]•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Peralta / H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
F. Nielsen / J. Salisbury
0-1 → 1-1
J. Peralta / H. Zeballos
0-0 → 0-1
A. Sestini Hlavackova / B. Strycova vs A. Kiick / J. Loeb
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Chardy / F. Martin vs J. Cerretani / L. Paes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Martínez Sánchez / M. Demoliner vs A. Sestini Hlavackova / E. Roger-Vasselin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Srebotnik / M. Venus vs L. Siegemund / R. Bopanna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
E. King / N. Pasha vs R. Jebavy / A. Molteni
Slam Us Open
E. King / N. Pasha•
40
0
R. Jebavy / A. Molteni
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. King / N. Pasha
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
R. Jebavy / A. Molteni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. King / N. Pasha
0-0 → 0-1
R. Atawo / A. Qureshi vs A. Groenefeld / S. Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
/ N. Lammons vs K. King / R. Opelka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Peschke / R. Ram vs L. Arruabarrena / M. Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Bertens / J. Larsson vs K. Kanepi / A. Petkovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
D. Cibulkova vs S. Hsieh
Slam Us Open
D. Cibulkova [29]•
30
0
S. Hsieh
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
J. Benneteau vs J. Struff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. King / K. Srebotnik vs N. Stojanovic / F. Stollar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Dabrowski / M. Pavic vs J. Loeb / N. Rubin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Berrettini / A. Seppi vs B. McLachlan / J. Struff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
Slam Us Open
L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova
40
0
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
L. Arruabarrena / R. Voracova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
0-0 → 0-1
M. Ebden vs P. Kohlschreiber
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Murray / B. Soares vs G. Pella / A. Ramos-Vinolas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Gauff / C. Eubanks vs H. Chan / H. Kontinen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
A. Klepac / M. Martínez Sánchez vs A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova
Slam Us Open
A. Klepac / M. MartÃnez SÃ¡nchez [5]
40
0
A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova•
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova
A. Klepac / M. MartÃnez SÃ¡nchez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova / A. Sevastova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
D. Gavrilova / P. Martic vs E. Mertens / D. Schuurs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Gonzalez / N. Jarry vs D. Marrero / M. Matkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Schuurs / M. Middelkoop vs S. Zhang / J. Peers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Norrie / D. Schwartzman vs D. Lajovic / S. Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
J. Cabal / R. Farah vs D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan
Slam Us Open
J. Cabal / R. Farah [5]
A
1
D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin / J. Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
J. Cabal / R. Farah
0-0 → 1-0
X. Han / R. Olaru vs T. Maria / H. Watson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Hradecka / E. Makarova vs K. Christian / R. Peterson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Olaru / F. Skugor vs D. Collins / T. Fawcett
Il match deve ancora iniziare
