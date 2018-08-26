Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Maiorca: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Primo e Secondo turno di qualificazione

26/08/2018 08:54 3 commenti
Dante Gennaro nella foto
ESP Challenger Mallorca CH | Cemento | $43.000 – 1°-2° Turno di Quali

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Gonzalo Lama CHI vs [6] Youssef Hossam EGY

CH Mallorca
Gonzalo Lama
2
3
Youssef Hossam [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. HOSSAM
2. Thomas Statzberger AUT vs [WC] Pablo Schelcher Muro ESP (non prima ore: 10:30)

CH Mallorca
Thomas Statzberger
30
2
Pablo Schelcher Muro
40
0
Game Point
3. Rigele Te CHN vs [WC] Pedro Vives Marcos ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Dante Gennaro ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Joan Borras ESP OR [WC] Imran Sibille FRA vs Gonzalo Lama CHI OR [6] Youssef Hossam EGY (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. David Vega Hernandez ESP OR Dante Gennaro ITA vs [WC] Adil Kalyanpur IND OR [5] Hugo Grenier FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [WC] Joan Borras ESP vs [WC] Imran Sibille FRA
CH Mallorca
Joan Borras
6
6
Imran Sibille
2
2
Vincitore: J. BORRAS
2. Riccardo Bellotti ITA vs [WC] Jake Hersey GBR (non prima ore: 10:30)

CH Mallorca
Riccardo Bellotti
30
2
Jake Hersey
15
2
3. [WC] Adil Kalyanpur IND vs [5] Hugo Grenier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] David Perez Sanz ESP OR Lloyd Glasspool GBR vs Riccardo Bellotti ITA OR [WC] Jake Hersey GBR (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Rigele Te CHN OR [WC] Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS OR [7] Pablo Vivero Gonzalez ESP (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. [3] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP vs Marco Bortolotti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Joao Menezes BRA vs Jeremy Jahn GER (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs [7] Pablo Vivero Gonzalez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Joao Menezes BRA OR Jeremy Jahn GER vs Thomas Statzberger AUT OR [WC] Pablo Schelcher Muro ESP (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Yannick Mertens BEL OR Tobias Simon GER vs Federico Zeballos BOL OR Marc Sieber GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Gerard Granollers ESP vs [8] Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH Mallorca
Gerard Granollers
4
2
Altug Celikbilek [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. CELIKBILEK
2. [2] David Perez Sanz ESP vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR (non prima ore: 10:30)

CH Mallorca
David Perez Sanz [2]
0
1
Lloyd Glasspool
0
2
Ace con la seconda di servizio - Ace n.2
3. [4] Yannick Mertens BEL vs Tobias Simon GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP OR Marco Bortolotti ITA vs Enzo Couacaud FRA OR Tak Khunn Wang FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Enzo Couacaud FRA vs Tak Khunn Wang FRA

CH Mallorca
Enzo Couacaud
0
3
6
0
Tak Khunn Wang
0
6
4
0
Secondo servizio
2. Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs Nikola Cacic SRB (non prima ore: 10:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Federico Zeballos BOL vs Marc Sieber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Tim Van Rijthoven NED OR Nikola Cacic SRB vs Gerard Granollers ESP OR [8] Altug Celikbilek TUR (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

cataflic (Guest) 26-08-2018 09:42

Bello vedere che nonostante il tempo passato a divagare sul tennis esistano ancora dei nomi che vengono dal nulla….Dante Gennaro??? tra l'altro ha avuto anche una classifica junior decente…mai sentito prima 😆

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Amsicora 26-08-2018 09:32

Ma Ciurletti?? Visto che c'è Gennaro!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 26-08-2018 09:24

2 turni ciascuno (se vincono obv) ai 3 azzurri oggi.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!