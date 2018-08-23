Us Open 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno di Qualificazione

23/08/2018 16:22 3 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open

USA 2° Turno Qualificazioni

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
F. Bagnis ARG vs S. Korda USA

Slam Us Open
F. Bagnis
6
6
0
S. Korda
4
4
0
Vincitore: F. Bagnis
Mostra dettagli

O. Jabeur TUN vs K. Ahn USA

Slam Us Open
O. Jabeur [9]
15
2
K. Ahn
40
0
Mostra dettagli

E. King USA vs S. Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Minella LUX vs A. Kalinskaya RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Escobedo USA vs M. Polmans AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
Ar. Rodionova AUS vs J. Pegula USA

Slam Us Open
Ar. Rodionova
3
1
0
J. Pegula
6
6
0
Vincitore: J. Pegula
Mostra dettagli

A. Bolt AUS vs M. Arevalo ESA

Slam Us Open
A. Bolt
0
4
M. Arevalo [31]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

J. Loeb USA vs Y. Bonaventure BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Kecmanovic SRB vs N. Milojevic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. De Schepper FRA vs G. Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
D. Petrovic SRB vs L. Giustino ITA

Slam Us Open
D. Petrovic
30
2
6
3
L. Giustino
40
6
4
4
Mostra dettagli

O. Govortsova BLR vs F. Ferro FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Gjorcheska MKD vs J. Fett CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Granollers ESP vs K. Majchrzak POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Monteiro BRA vs C. Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
A. Vatutin RUS vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Us Open
A. Vatutin
0
4
0
D. Novak [25]
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Novak
Mostra dettagli

N. Broady GBR vs G. Garcia Perez ESP

Slam Us Open
N. Broady
0
4
0
G. Garcia Perez
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

C. Berlocq ARG vs E. Lopez Perez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Moriya JPN vs F. Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Watson GBR vs A. Shimizu JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
P. Schnyder SUI vs V. Kudermetova RUS

Slam Us Open
P. Schnyder
0
6
6
3
V. Kudermetova [20]
15
7
1
2
Mostra dettagli

J. Teichmann SUI vs M. Hibi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady GBR vs U. Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Altamirano USA vs I. Karlovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Nakashima USA vs U. Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
P. Martinez ESP vs C. Harrison USA

Slam Us Open
P. Martinez
6
1
6
C. Harrison
5*
6
6
Mostra dettagli

K. Von Deichmann LIE vs G. Brodsky USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Estrella Burgos DOM vs B. Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rus NED vs E. Rybakina KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
F. Di Lorenzo USA vs A. Lottner GER

Slam Us Open
F. Di Lorenzo
6
7
0
A. Lottner
4
5
0
Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo
Mostra dettagli

T. Robredo ESP vs G. Barrere FRA

Slam Us Open
T. Robredo
0
G. Barrere
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

F. Stollar HUN vs V. Zvonareva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Sonego ITA vs G. Clezar BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
C. Lestienne FRA vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Slam Us Open
C. Lestienne
0
4
3
0
R. Bemelmans [17]
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

N. Gombos SVK vs N. Mahut FRA

Slam Us Open
N. Gombos
0
N. Mahut [19]
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

M. Purcell AUS vs C. Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Abanda CAN vs B. Haddad Maia BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
H. Hurkacz POL vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Slam Us Open
H. Hurkacz [6]
7
6
0
E. Gerasimov
6
3
0
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Mostra dettagli

V. Lepchenko USA vs M. Trevisan ITA

Slam Us Open
V. Lepchenko [13]
40
1
M. Trevisan
A
1
Mostra dettagli

L. Zhu CHN vs J. Pieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Muchova CZE vs J. Paolini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Swan GBR vs N. Hibino JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
S. Ofner AUT vs L. Harris RSA

Slam Us Open
S. Ofner
2
1
0
L. Harris [30]
6
6
0
Vincitore: L. Harris
Mostra dettagli

M. Bouzkova CZE vs M. Kostyuk UKR

Slam Us Open
M. Bouzkova
15
6
2
M. Kostyuk [23]
15
1
0
Mostra dettagli

D. Galan COL vs D. Brands GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Martincova CZE vs A. Kalinina UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
D. Young USA vs S. Bolelli ITA

Slam Us Open
D. Young
0
0
6
5
S. Bolelli [29]
0
6
4
2
Mostra dettagli

Y. Maden GER vs T. Kokkinakis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Bouchard CAN vs E. Gorgodze GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Danilovic SRB vs J. Fourlis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs C. Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
T. Fabbiano ITA vs J. Aragone USA

Slam Us Open
T. Fabbiano [7]
5
1
0
J. Aragone
7
6
0
Vincitore: J. Aragone
Mostra dettagli

N. Gibbs USA vs T. Korpatsch GER

Slam Us Open
N. Gibbs [10]
0
4
T. Korpatsch
0
1
Mostra dettagli

D. Lao USA vs C. Perrin SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Brengle USA vs T. Smitkova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Krueger USA vs T. Kwiatkowski USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
M. Barthel GER vs S. Soler-Espinosa ESP

Slam Us Open
M. Barthel [8]
0
4
7
5
S. Soler-Espinosa
0
6
6
0
Mostra dettagli

L. Kerkhove NED vs S. Zhuk RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Jovanovski Petrovic SRB vs A. Potapova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Karlovskiy RUS vs M. Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
P. Polansky CAN vs S. Giraldo COL

Slam Us Open
P. Polansky [12]
15
7
4
S. Giraldo
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

P. Badosa Gibert ESP vs A. Dulgheru ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Golubic SUI vs J. Glushko ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Bolsova Zadoinov ESP vs F. Liu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Djdariop (Guest) 23-08-2018 18:41

Sconfitta attendibile quella di Fabbiano… ogni anno Aragone elimina uno dei nostri.. vale molto di più in classifica su tali campi. Bolelli ha sprecaro una quantità infinita di occasioni, non lo vedo bene, classica fragilità mentale sua, mentre Giustino sta lottando ma ha un turno troppo abbordabile per non approfittarne, anche qui il problema sarà arretrare in campo per timore e non aggredire l'avversario… ma è il più favorito dei nostri per portare la partita a casa.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 23-08-2018 17:58

Bravissimi Bolelli e Giustino finora ma….attenzione: i loro avversari rinverranno 😕
Spero proprio che Fabbiano non perda con questo Arpagone….

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gianni Arcieri (Guest) 23-08-2018 16:49

Forza Patty Schneider

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!