Us Open: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno di Qualificazione

2° Turno Qualificazioni
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
F. Bagnis vs S. Korda
Slam Us Open
F. Bagnis•
6
6
0
S. Korda
4
4
0
Vincitore: F. Bagnis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-30
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Korda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
S. Korda
15-0
30-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Korda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
O. Jabeur vs K. Ahn
Slam Us Open
O. Jabeur [9]•
15
2
K. Ahn
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Jabeur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
E. King vs S. Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Minella vs A. Kalinskaya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Escobedo vs M. Polmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
Ar. Rodionova vs J. Pegula
Slam Us Open
Ar. Rodionova•
3
1
0
J. Pegula
6
6
0
Vincitore: J. Pegula
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Pegula
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
J. Pegula
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Pegula
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Ar. Rodionova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Pegula
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Pegula
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Pegula
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Bolt vs M. Arevalo
Slam Us Open
A. Bolt
0
4
M. Arevalo [31]•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Arevalo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Loeb vs Y. Bonaventure
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Kecmanovic vs N. Milojevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. De Schepper vs G. Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
D. Petrovic vs L. Giustino
Slam Us Open
D. Petrovic•
30
2
6
3
L. Giustino
40
6
4
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
D. Petrovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-0
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
15-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Petrovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Petrovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Petrovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
O. Govortsova vs F. Ferro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Gjorcheska vs J. Fett
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Granollers vs K. Majchrzak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Monteiro vs C. Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
A. Vatutin vs D. Novak
Slam Us Open
A. Vatutin•
0
4
0
D. Novak [25]
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Novak
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. Novak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vatutin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
A. Vatutin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
N. Broady vs G. Garcia Perez
Slam Us Open
N. Broady•
0
4
0
G. Garcia Perez
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia Perez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
N. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Garcia Perez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Garcia Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
N. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
C. Berlocq vs E. Lopez Perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Moriya vs F. Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Watson vs A. Shimizu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
P. Schnyder vs V. Kudermetova
Slam Us Open
P. Schnyder
0
6
6
3
V. Kudermetova [20]•
15
7
1
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Kudermetova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
P. Schnyder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kudermetova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
P. Schnyder
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
P. Schnyder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
V. Kudermetova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
P. Schnyder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
V. Kudermetova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Kudermetova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
V. Kudermetova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Schnyder
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Schnyder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
J. Teichmann vs M. Hibi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Broady vs U. Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Altamirano vs I. Karlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Nakashima vs U. Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
P. Martinez vs C. Harrison
Slam Us Open
P. Martinez
6
1
6
C. Harrison
5*
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
*-
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
P. Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
P. Martinez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
K. Von Deichmann vs G. Brodsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Estrella Burgos vs B. Fratangelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rus vs E. Rybakina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
F. Di Lorenzo vs A. Lottner
Slam Us Open
F. Di Lorenzo•
6
7
0
A. Lottner
4
5
0
Vincitore: F. Di Lorenzo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Di Lorenzo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
A. Lottner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Di Lorenzo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Lottner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Di Lorenzo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Lottner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lottner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
F. Di Lorenzo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Robredo vs G. Barrere
Slam Us Open
T. Robredo•
0
G. Barrere
0
Riscaldamento
F. Stollar vs V. Zvonareva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Sonego vs G. Clezar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
C. Lestienne vs R. Bemelmans
Slam Us Open
C. Lestienne
0
4
3
0
R. Bemelmans [17]•
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
C. Lestienne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Lestienne
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
N. Gombos vs N. Mahut
Slam Us Open
N. Gombos•
0
N. Mahut [19]
0
Riscaldamento
M. Purcell vs C. Ruud
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Abanda vs B. Haddad Maia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
H. Hurkacz vs E. Gerasimov
Slam Us Open
H. Hurkacz [6]•
7
6
0
E. Gerasimov
6
3
0
Vincitore: H. Hurkacz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
30-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
1-0 → 2-0
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
H. Hurkacz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
V. Lepchenko vs M. Trevisan
Slam Us Open
V. Lepchenko [13]
40
1
M. Trevisan•
A
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trevisan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
L. Zhu vs J. Pieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Muchova vs J. Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Swan vs N. Hibino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
S. Ofner vs L. Harris
Slam Us Open
S. Ofner•
2
1
0
L. Harris [30]
6
6
0
Vincitore: L. Harris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ofner
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
M. Bouzkova vs M. Kostyuk
Slam Us Open
M. Bouzkova•
15
6
2
M. Kostyuk [23]
15
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bouzkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kostyuk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Bouzkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Kostyuk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
D. Galan vs D. Brands
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Martincova vs A. Kalinina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
D. Young vs S. Bolelli
Slam Us Open
D. Young
0
0
6
5
S. Bolelli [29]•
0
6
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Young
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Young
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
D. Young
15-15
30-40
40-40
15-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bolelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
Y. Maden vs T. Kokkinakis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Bouchard vs E. Gorgodze
Il match deve ancora iniziare
O. Danilovic vs J. Fourlis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Auger-Aliassime vs C. Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
T. Fabbiano vs J. Aragone
Slam Us Open
T. Fabbiano [7]•
5
1
0
J. Aragone
7
6
0
Vincitore: J. Aragone
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
N. Gibbs vs T. Korpatsch
Slam Us Open
N. Gibbs [10]•
0
4
T. Korpatsch
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gibbs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
N. Gibbs
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
T. Korpatsch
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
D. Lao vs C. Perrin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Brengle vs T. Smitkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Krueger vs T. Kwiatkowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
M. Barthel vs S. Soler-Espinosa
Slam Us Open
M. Barthel [8]•
0
4
7
5
S. Soler-Espinosa
0
6
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Soler-Espinosa
4-0 → 5-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
2-0 → 3-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
1-0*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Soler-Espinosa
6-5 → 6-6
S. Soler-Espinosa
5-4 → 5-5
S. Soler-Espinosa
4-3 → 4-4
S. Soler-Espinosa
2-3 → 3-3
S. Soler-Espinosa
1-2 → 1-3
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-1 → 1-1
M. Barthel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Barthel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
L. Kerkhove vs S. Zhuk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Jovanovski Petrovic vs A. Potapova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Karlovskiy vs M. Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 17:00
P. Polansky vs S. Giraldo
Slam Us Open
P. Polansky [12]
15
7
4
S. Giraldo•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
P. Polansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Giraldo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
*-
0*-1
1-2*
3*-2
5-3*
5*-4
4*-2
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Giraldo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
P. Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Giraldo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
S. Giraldo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Giraldo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
P. Badosa Gibert vs A. Dulgheru
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Golubic vs J. Glushko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Bolsova Zadoinov vs F. Liu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Sconfitta attendibile quella di Fabbiano… ogni anno Aragone elimina uno dei nostri.. vale molto di più in classifica su tali campi. Bolelli ha sprecaro una quantità infinita di occasioni, non lo vedo bene, classica fragilità mentale sua, mentre Giustino sta lottando ma ha un turno troppo abbordabile per non approfittarne, anche qui il problema sarà arretrare in campo per timore e non aggredire l’avversario… ma è il più favorito dei nostri per portare la partita a casa.
Bravissimi Bolelli e Giustino finora ma….attenzione: i loro avversari rinverranno 😕
Spero proprio che Fabbiano non perda con questo Arpagone….
Forza Patty Schneider