Challenger Vancouver: Risultati con il livescore dettagliato del primo turno. Nella notte italiana scende in campo Stefano Travaglia

13/08/2018 22:00 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia
CAN Main Draw Challenger Vancouver | Cemento | $100.000 – Primo turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Vincent Millot FRA vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

Vincent Millot [3]
4
0
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
6
6
Vincitore: T. KWIATKOWSKI
2. Alex Bolt AUS / Jordan Thompson AUS vs [WC] Joshua Peck CAN / Luka Vukovic CAN (non prima ore: 23:30)

Alex Bolt / Jordan Thompson
0
1
Joshua Peck / Luka Vukovic
0
4
3. [PR] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [7] Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Peter Polansky CAN vs [PR] Santiago Giraldo COL (non prima ore: 03:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Yannick Maden GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Polygon Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Daniel Evans GBR vs [5] Tommy Paul USA

Daniel Evans [4]
30
6
5
Tommy Paul [5]
15
0
6
2. Gregoire Barrere FRA vs Mohamed Safwat EGY (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Liam Broady GBR vs Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Stefano Travaglia ITA vs [4] Jason Kubler AUS (non prima ore: 02:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Marc Polmans AUS / Max Purcell AUS vs [WC] JC Aragone USA / Benjamin Sigouin CAN (non prima ore: 04:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Borna Gojo CRO vs [7] Alexander Sarkissian USA

Borna Gojo
0
7
3
Alexander Sarkissian [7]
0
6
2
2. [1] JC Aragone USA OR Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace VEN vs [8] Marcos Giron USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

