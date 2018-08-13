Challenger Vancouver: Risultati con il livescore dettagliato del primo turno. Nella notte italiana scende in campo Stefano Travaglia

Main Draw Challenger Vancouver | Cemento | $100.000 – Primo turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Vincent Millot vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
CH Vancouver
Vincent Millot [3]
4
0
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
6
6
Vincitore: T. KWIATKOWSKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
V. Millot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
V. Millot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Millot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
V. Millot
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alex Bolt / Jordan Thompson vs [WC] Joshua Peck / Luka Vukovic (non prima ore: 23:30)
CH Vancouver
Alex Bolt / Jordan Thompson•
0
1
Joshua Peck / Luka Vukovic
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Peck / Vukovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Bolt / Thompson
0-3 → 1-3
J. Peck / Vukovic
0-2 → 0-3
A. Bolt / Thompson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
J. Peck / Vukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [PR] Illya Marchenko vs [7] Ilya Ivashka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Peter Polansky vs [PR] Santiago Giraldo (non prima ore: 03:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Brayden Schnur vs Yannick Maden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Polygon Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Daniel Evans vs [5] Tommy Paul
CH Vancouver
Daniel Evans [4]
30
6
5
Tommy Paul [5]•
15
0
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Evans
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
T. Paul
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Gregoire Barrere vs Mohamed Safwat (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Liam Broady vs Quentin Halys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Stefano Travaglia vs [4] Jason Kubler (non prima ore: 02:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Marc Polmans / Max Purcell vs [WC] JC Aragone / Benjamin Sigouin (non prima ore: 04:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Borna Gojo vs [7] Alexander Sarkissian
CH Vancouver
Borna Gojo•
0
7
3
Alexander Sarkissian [7]
0
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Sarkissian
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Sarkissian
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
ace
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
df
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Sarkissian
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Sarkissian
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] JC Aragone OR Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace vs [8] Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
