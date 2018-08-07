Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pullach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2

07/08/2018 10:56 10 commenti
Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Alexey Vatutin RUS vs [2] Jiri Vesely CZE

CH Pullach
Alexey Vatutin
0
7
5
0
Jiri Vesely [2]
15
6
7
5
2. Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [Q] Kevin Krawietz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ricardo Ojeda Lara ESP vs [5] Martin Klizan SVK (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1/WC] Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs [WC] Daniel Masur GER (non prima ore: 17:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Q] Gianluca Mager ITA vs [4] Paolo Lorenzi ITA

CH Pullach
Gianluca Mager
6
3
6
Paolo Lorenzi [4]
4
6
2
Vincitore: G. MAGER
2. [6] Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Pedro Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Matthias Bachinger GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Mikael Ymer SWE vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [LL] Arthur De Greef BEL vs [Q] Kimmer Coppejans BEL
CH Pullach
Arthur De Greef
2
7
1
Kimmer Coppejans
6
5
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
2. [WC] Tim Puetz GER vs [7] Casper Ruud NOR

CH Pullach
Tim Puetz
0
0
Casper Ruud [7]
0
0
3. Carlos Berlocq ARG vs [SE] Goncalo Oliveira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Mats Moraing GER vs Guilherme Clezar BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND vs Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL

CH Pullach
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
5
4
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
7
6
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
2. [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Jonathan Eysseric FRA vs Ariel Behar URU / David Vega Hernandez ESP

CH Pullach
Romain Arneodo / Jonathan Eysseric [3]
30
3
3
Ariel Behar / David Vega Hernandez
15
6
3
3. [3] Jurgen Zopp EST vs [SE] Pedro Cachin ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Paolo Lorenzi ITA / Alessandro Motti ITA vs [4] Kevin Krawietz GER / Andreas Mies GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Paky 71 (Guest) 07-08-2018 13:33

Bravo Gianluca…il salto di qualità quest’anno è arrivato, sia per la costanza di rendimento e sia per i giocatori battuti fino ad ora….spero tanto di vederlo al via nelle quali degli A.O. prossimo anno…avanti così

 10
pibla 07-08-2018 13:27

Bene Mager, questa vittoria serviva più a lui che a Paolino; vediamo se, dopo Moroni, tra lui e Baldi riusciamo a metterne un altro paio in zona quali Slam.

 9
Tutto Dritto (Guest) 07-08-2018 12:59

Ho Visto solo gli ultimi game…. ma che bei colpi ha Mager!!!

 8
Daniele (Guest) 07-08-2018 12:58

@ Sato (#2172510)

Cit.

 7
Sato (Guest) 07-08-2018 12:36

Un set pari, ora favorito Lorenzi decisamente.

 6
leconte (Guest) 07-08-2018 12:32

Ci vorrebbe un break ora..se andiamo al terzo penso che anche questa è andata.

 5
giucar 07-08-2018 12:03

Lorenzi non è più un giovanotto, la settimana scorsa è stata bella sfiancante e si vede, per ora è sotto di un set ed è difficilissimo recuperarla, alla fine però è meglio che ne approfitti un altro dei nostri della sua stanchezza, io comunque, non me ne vogliano i tifosi di Mager tifo per la rimonta di Paolino ma se dovesse perdere va bene comunque.

 4
gianca50 07-08-2018 12:00

@ Circo (#2172450)

assolutamente d’accordo con l’utente Circo,ma proprio il derby ci doveva capitare? Che rabbia

 3
LopiJ (Guest) 07-08-2018 11:27

Vediamo quanto Paolino pagherà le fatiche di Sopot, alla sua età non è semplice giocare tante partite di fila.

 2
Circo (Guest) 07-08-2018 11:02

No il derby no!!!

 1
