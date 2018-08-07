Challenger Pullach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2

Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Alexey Vatutin vs [2] Jiri Vesely
CH Pullach
2. Zdenek Kolar vs [Q] Kevin Krawietz
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [Q] Gianluca Mager vs [4] Paolo Lorenzi
CH Pullach
Gianluca Mager
6
3
6
Paolo Lorenzi [4]
4
6
2
Vincitore: G. MAGER
2. [6] Yannick Hanfmann vs Pedro Sousa
3. Kamil Majchrzak vs Matthias Bachinger
4. [Q] Mikael Ymer vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [LL] Arthur De Greef
vs [Q] Kimmer Coppejans
CH Pullach
Arthur De Greef
2
7
1
Kimmer Coppejans
6
5
6
Vincitore: K. COPPEJANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Tim Puetz vs [7] Casper Ruud
CH Pullach
3. Carlos Berlocq vs [SE] Goncalo Oliveira
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan vs Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
CH Pullach
N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
5
4
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
7
6
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-6 → 5-7
N. Balaji / Vardhan
5-5 → 5-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
5-4 → 5-5
N. Balaji / Vardhan
4-4 → 5-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-3 → 4-4
N. Balaji / Vardhan
3-3 → 4-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-2 → 3-3
N. Balaji / Vardhan
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-0 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Vardhan
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Romain Arneodo / Jonathan Eysseric vs Ariel Behar / David Vega Hernandez
CH Pullach
Romain Arneodo / Jonathan Eysseric [3]
30
3
3
Ariel Behar / David Vega Hernandez•
15
6
3
3. [3] Jurgen Zopp vs [SE] Pedro Cachin
Bravo Gianluca…il salto di qualità quest’anno è arrivato, sia per la costanza di rendimento e sia per i giocatori battuti fino ad ora….spero tanto di vederlo al via nelle quali degli A.O. prossimo anno…avanti così
Bene Mager, questa vittoria serviva più a lui che a Paolino; vediamo se, dopo Moroni, tra lui e Baldi riusciamo a metterne un altro paio in zona quali Slam.
Ho Visto solo gli ultimi game…. ma che bei colpi ha Mager!!!
@ Sato (#2172510)
Cit.
Un set pari, ora favorito Lorenzi decisamente.
Ci vorrebbe un break ora..se andiamo al terzo penso che anche questa è andata.
Lorenzi non è più un giovanotto, la settimana scorsa è stata bella sfiancante e si vede, per ora è sotto di un set ed è difficilissimo recuperarla, alla fine però è meglio che ne approfitti un altro dei nostri della sua stanchezza, io comunque, non me ne vogliano i tifosi di Mager tifo per la rimonta di Paolino ma se dovesse perdere va bene comunque.
@ Circo (#2172450)
assolutamente d’accordo con l’utente Circo,ma proprio il derby ci doveva capitare? Che rabbia
Vediamo quanto Paolino pagherà le fatiche di Sopot, alla sua età non è semplice giocare tante partite di fila.
No il derby no!!!