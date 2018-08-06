Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pullach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

06/08/2018 09:21 2 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli classe 1985

Challenger Pullach CH | Terra | e127.000 – TDQ e 1§ Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Alen Avidzba RUS vs [8] Kevin Krawietz GER

CH Pullach
Alen Avidzba
0
1
0
Kevin Krawietz [8]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Matthias Bachinger GER / Tim Puetz GER vs Sander Arends NED / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Simone Bolelli ITA vs Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Attila Balazs HUN vs Florian Mayer GER (non prima ore: 17:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Arthur De Greef BEL vs [7] Gianluca Mager ITA

CH Pullach
Arthur De Greef [1]
40
4
0
Gianluca Mager [7]
0
6
0
3 Game points Ace - n.6 per A. D
Mostra dettagli

2. Aliaksandr Bury BLR / Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis GER / Christian Seraphim GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Oscar Otte GER vs Pedro Martinez ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [WC] George Von Massow GER

CH Pullach
Kimmer Coppejans [3]
15
5
George Von Massow
40
1
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Mikael Ymer SWE vs Alexandre Muller FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Merolone81 06-08-2018 12:20

Grande Mager, si è messo a fondo campo dove c’è l’ombra, così non si affatica!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Daniele (Guest) 06-08-2018 12:14

Dajee magerone

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!