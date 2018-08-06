Challenger Pullach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1. In campo due azzurri

Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Challenger Pullach CH | Terra | e127.000 – TDQ e 1§ Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Alen Avidzba vs [8] Kevin Krawietz
CH Pullach
Alen Avidzba•
0
1
0
Kevin Krawietz [8]
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Avidzba
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Krawietz
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Avidzba
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Avidzba
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. Matthias Bachinger / Tim Puetz vs Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Simone Bolelli vs Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Attila Balazs vs Florian Mayer (non prima ore: 17:45)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Arthur De Greef vs [7] Gianluca Mager
CH Pullach
Arthur De Greef [1]•
40
4
0
Gianluca Mager [7]
0
6
0
3 Game points Ace - n.6 per A. D
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
2. Aliaksandr Bury / Vladyslav Manafov vs [WC] Johannes Haerteis / Christian Seraphim
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Oscar Otte vs Pedro Martinez (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Kimmer Coppejans vs [WC] George Von Massow
CH Pullach
Kimmer Coppejans [3]
15
5
George Von Massow•
40
1
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Von Massow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Von Massow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Mikael Ymer vs Alexandre Muller (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
