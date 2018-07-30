ATP KitzbÃ¼hel 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +30 per Matteo Berrettini, best ranking
30/07/2018 08:58 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-07-2018)
15
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
22
Best: 22
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1740
Punti
29
Tornei
48
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
996
Punti
24
Tornei
54
Best: 54
▲
30
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
927
Punti
24
Tornei
106
Best: 70
▲
4
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
514
Punti
25
Tornei
110
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
498
Punti
29
Tornei
116
Best: 116
▲
8
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
481
Punti
25
Tornei
140
Best: 108
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
413
Punti
24
Tornei
144
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
401
Punti
17
Tornei
162
Best: 161
▼
-1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
347
Punti
17
Tornei
180
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
319
Punti
24
Tornei
185
Best: 156
▲
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
307
Punti
25
Tornei
191
Best: 100
--
0
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
301
Punti
22
Tornei
199
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
290
Punti
36
Tornei
223
Best: 146
▲
40
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
251
Punti
26
Tornei
229
Best: 165
▼
-8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
249
Punti
30
Tornei
232
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
244
Punti
24
Tornei
233
Best: 152
▲
7
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
244
Punti
21
Tornei
243
Best: 243
▲
13
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
232
Punti
22
Tornei
283
Best: 283
▲
8
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
180
Punti
23
Tornei
303
Best: 118
▼
-26
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
163
Punti
37
Tornei
306
Best: 301
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
161
Punti
24
Tornei
307
Best: 259
▼
-3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
161
Punti
29
Tornei
328
Best: 290
▲
2
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
22
Tornei
333
Best: 315
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
138
Punti
18
Tornei
354
Best: 178
▲
10
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
124
Punti
22
Tornei
400
Best: 377
▼
-23
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
99
Punti
25
Tornei
417
Best: 417
▲
18
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
92
Punti
27
Tornei
435
Best: 389
▼
-4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
86
Punti
29
Tornei
462
Best: 407
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
487
Best: 204
▲
27
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
70
Punti
14
Tornei
497
Best: 394
▲
8
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
67
Punti
15
Tornei
508
Best: 500
▼
-4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
65
Punti
28
Tornei
509
Best: 375
▲
4
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
64
Punti
14
Tornei
519
Best: 355
▲
18
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
62
Punti
28
Tornei
520
Best: 520
▲
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
62
Punti
28
Tornei
530
Best: 472
▼
-2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
61
Punti
30
Tornei
551
Best: 402
▼
-68
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
56
Punti
22
Tornei
589
Best: 481
▼
-14
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
50
Punti
22
Tornei
592
Best: 522
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
49
Punti
14
Tornei
604
Best: 604
▲
53
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
48
Punti
23
Tornei
607
Best: 606
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
47
Punti
16
Tornei
629
Best: 327
▼
-6
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
43
Punti
25
Tornei
636
Best: 603
▼
-33
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
42
Punti
24
Tornei
637
Best: 637
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
42
Punti
25
Tornei
659
Best: 542
▼
-40
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
38
Punti
13
Tornei
665
Best: 70
▲
4
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
7
Tornei
671
Best: 292
▲
87
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
36
Punti
12
Tornei
674
Best: 556
▲
4
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
36
Punti
23
Tornei
692
Best: 465
▲
2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
34
Punti
22
Tornei
713
Best: 670
▲
4
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
32
Punti
29
Tornei
744
Best: 744
▲
71
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
29
Punti
22
Tornei
745
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
29
Punti
23
Tornei
775
Best: 763
▼
-12
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
26
Punti
15
Tornei
824
Best: 798
▼
-10
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
21
Punti
20
Tornei
826
Best: 598
▲
7
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
21
Punti
21
Tornei
838
Best: 375
▼
-130
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
20
Punti
18
Tornei
878
Best: 874
▲
4
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
17
Punti
18
Tornei
884
Best: 884
▲
16
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
17
Punti
27
Tornei
893
Best: 384
▼
-27
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
16
Punti
15
Tornei
899
Best: 299
▲
102
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
16
Punti
20
Tornei
901
Best: 899
▼
-2
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
16
Punti
24
Tornei
913
Best: 873
▼
-2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
15
Punti
18
Tornei
927
Best: 927
▲
18
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
14
Punti
11
Tornei
985
Best: 222
▲
1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1003
Best: 282
▼
-46
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1010
Best: 1010
▲
62
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
10
Punti
6
Tornei
1019
Best: 450
▼
-28
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
10
Punti
10
Tornei
1023
Best: 793
▼
-2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1070
Best: 989
▼
-40
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
24
Tornei
1078
Best: 1078
▲
88
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
8
Punti
9
Tornei
1111
Best: 903
▼
-2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1114
Best: 1114
▲
54
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1117
Best: 743
▼
-2
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1121
Best: 1086
▼
-10
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1153
Best: 1150
▼
-3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
6
Punti
3
Tornei
1164
Best: 1160
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1169
Best: 1168
▼
-1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1208
Best: 854
▲
3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1209
Best: 1208
▲
4
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1219
Best: 1163
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1221
Best: 1221
▲
71
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1226
Best: 1220
▲
1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1264
Best: 1237
▲
3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1292
Best: 1135
▲
10
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1336
Best: 1307
▲
5
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1356
Best: 664
▲
5
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1365
Best: 1181
▼
-4
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1376
Best: 901
▲
7
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1388
Best: 1142
▲
6
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1409
Best: 1066
▼
-182
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1424
Best: 1424
▲
1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1424
Best: 715
▲
1
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1438
Best: 1437
▼
-1
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1447
Best: 267
--
0
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1487
Best: 1312
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1512
Best: 943
▼
-141
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1531
Best: 1445
▲
9
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1549
Best: 1354
▲
12
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1549
Best: 1549
▲
12
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1549
Best: 1549
▲
12
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1562
Best: 1184
▼
-273
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1562
Best: 1119
▲
12
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1575
Best: 1028
▲
19
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1575
Best: 1461
▲
12
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1591
Best: 1591
▲
13
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1591
Best: 1591
--
0
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1591
Best: 1552
▲
110
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1690
Best: 1690
▲
11
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1690
Best: 1690
▲
11
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1690
Best: 1605
▲
11
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1690
Best: 590
▲
11
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1690
Best: 1322
▲
11
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1690
Best: 1580
▲
11
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1779
Best: 1779
▲
8
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1779
Best: 1663
▲
8
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1851
Best: 1620
▲
5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1851
Best: 1743
▲
5
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1885
Best: 1885
▼
-345
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1885
Best: 1350
▼
-345
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1885
Best: 835
▲
5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1885
Best: 1694
▲
5
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1885
Best: 1885
▲
5
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1885
Best: 1793
▲
5
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1913
Best: 1442
▼
-373
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1913
Best: 1913
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1954
Best: 1856
▲
5
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
9
Tornei
