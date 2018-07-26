Challenger Binghamton: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4. Alessandro Bega sconfitto all’esordio

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1°-2° Turno
Bud Koffman Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Jordan Thompson vs James Ward
CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
7
6
James Ward
5
2
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ward
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-1 → 5-2
J. Thompson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ward
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. [Q] Mikael Torpegaard vs [4/SE] Bradley Klahn
CH Binghamton
Mikael Torpegaard
7
7
Bradley Klahn [4]
6
6
Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
B. Klahn
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
B. Klahn
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
ace
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
5-6 → 6-6
B. Klahn
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Torpegaard
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
B. Klahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. Alessandro Bega vs [2] Marcel Granollers
CH Binghamton
Alessandro Bega
5
4
Marcel Granollers [2]
7
6
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
A. Bega
15-0
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo vs Laurynas Grigelis
CH Binghamton
Bjorn Fratangelo [3]
6
2
3
Laurynas Grigelis
4
6
6
Vincitore: L. GRIGELIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Grigelis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
B. Fratangelo
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 3-5
L. Grigelis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
B. Fratangelo
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Fratangelo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
L. Grigelis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
B. Fratangelo
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-3 → 0-4
B. Fratangelo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Fratangelo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
L. Grigelis
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
B. Fratangelo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
L. Grigelis
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
B. Fratangelo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
L. Grigelis
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
B. Fratangelo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Grigelis
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 0-1
5. [8] Jay Clarke vs Marcos Giron
CH Binghamton
Jay Clarke [8]
3
6
6
Marcos Giron
6
3
2
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Giron
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
6. [1] Jordan Thompson OR James Ward vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera OR Saketh Myneni
CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
6
6
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
1
3
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
5-3 → 6-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
4-2 → 4-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 4-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
3-1 → 4-1
J. Thompson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
7. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo OR Laurynas Grigelis vs [PR] Alejandro Gomez OR [LL] Antoine Escoffier
CH Binghamton
Laurynas Grigelis•
0
6
3
0
Alejandro Gomez
0
2
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Grigelis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Grigelis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Grigelis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
L. Grigelis
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
A. Gomez
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
A. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
L. Grigelis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
8. [7] Lloyd Harris OR [Q] Andrew Harris vs [WC] Alafia Ayeni OR Igor Sijsling
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [Q] Jared Hiltzik vs [9] Dominik Koepfer
CH Binghamton
Jared Hiltzik
3
5
Dominik Koepfer [9]
6
7
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Hiltzik
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Hiltzik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Hiltzik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
D. Koepfer
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Hiltzik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Koepfer
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Koepfer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Hiltzik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Hiltzik
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Hiltzik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Hugo Grenier vs [5] Darian King
CH Binghamton
Hugo Grenier
6
3
4
Darian King [5]
3
6
6
Vincitore: D. KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Grenier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. King
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Saketh Myneni
CH Binghamton
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
3
6
6
Saketh Myneni
6
3
4
Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 6-4
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
4-3 → 5-3
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
2-1 → 3-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-3 → 6-3
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
4-2 → 5-2
S. Myneni
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
2-2 → 3-2
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Myneni
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
2-5 → 3-5
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-1 → 1-1
S. Myneni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard
CH Binghamton
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Alexander Ritschard
2
4
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Ritschard
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
5. [WC] Alafia Ayeni vs Igor Sijsling
CH Binghamton
Alafia Ayeni
0
6
0
Igor Sijsling•
0
3
0
Vincitore: A. AYENI per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ayeni
0-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
I. Sijsling
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Ayeni
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
I. Sijsling
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. Edan Leshem OR [WC] Alex Rybakov vs [Q] Jared Hiltzik OR [9] Dominik Koepfer
CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem
0
4
6
2
Dominik Koepfer [9]•
15
6
4
3
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Leshem
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
7. [WC] William Blumberg OR Lucas Catarina vs Alessandro Bega OR [2] Marcel Granollers
CH Binghamton
Lucas Catarina
2
4
Marcel Granollers [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Catarina
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
L. Catarina
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Catarina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
L. Catarina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Catarina
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. Edan Leshem vs [WC] Alex Rybakov
CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem
6
6
Alex Rybakov
4
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
E. Leshem
0-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 4-3
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
E. Leshem
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Rybakov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
E. Leshem
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
E. Leshem
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Leshem
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Alexander Ward vs Daniel Evans
CH Binghamton
Alexander Ward
2
6
Daniel Evans
6
7
Vincitore: D. EVANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Ward
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ward
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ward
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
A. Ward
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Evans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] William Blumberg vs Lucas Catarina
CH Binghamton
William Blumberg
4
6
4
Lucas Catarina
6
2
6
Vincitore: L. CATARINA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
W. Blumberg
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Catarina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
W. Blumberg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
W. Blumberg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Catarina
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Blumberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
L. Catarina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
W. Blumberg
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
L. Catarina
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
W. Blumberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
W. Blumberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
L. Catarina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
W. Blumberg
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
4. [PR] Alejandro Gomez vs [LL] Antoine Escoffier
CH Binghamton
Alejandro Gomez
6
6
Antoine Escoffier
2
4
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gomez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Gomez
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. Escoffier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. [7] Lloyd Harris vs [Q] Andrew Harris
CH Binghamton
Lloyd Harris [7]
6
6
Andrew Harris
3
3
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
L. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 5-2
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Harris
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
6. Alexander Ward OR Daniel Evans vs Hugo Grenier OR [5] Darian King
CH Binghamton
Daniel Evans
3
6
Darian King [5]
6
7
Vincitore: D. KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
D. Evans
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Evans
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
D. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Evans
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Evans
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Evans
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
7. Evgeny Karlovskiy OR [Q] Alexander Ritschard vs [Q] Mikael Torpegaard OR [4/SE] Bradley Klahn
CH Binghamton
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Mikael Torpegaard
2
4
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Torpegaard
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Karlovskiy
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
