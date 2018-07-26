Challenger Binghamton: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4. Alessandro Bega sconfitto all’esordio

Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1°-2° Turno

Bud Koffman Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)

1. [1] Jordan Thompson vs James Ward



CH Binghamton Jordan Thompson [1] Jordan Thompson [1] 7 6 James Ward James Ward 5 2 Vincitore: J. THOMPSON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 J. Ward 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace ace 5-1 → 5-2 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 J. Ward 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Thompson 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-0 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 15-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 7-5 J. Ward 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 J. Thompson 30-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 J. Ward 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 3-4 → 4-4 J. Ward 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-3 → 3-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-3 → 3-3 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1

2. [Q] Mikael Torpegaard vs [4/SE] Bradley Klahn



CH Binghamton Mikael Torpegaard Mikael Torpegaard 7 7 Bradley Klahn [4] Bradley Klahn [4] 6 6 Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-6 → 7-6 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Torpegaard 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 B. Klahn 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 M. Torpegaard 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 M. Torpegaard 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Torpegaard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 B. Klahn 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 M. Torpegaard 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 M. Torpegaard 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 ace 5-2* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-6 → 7-6 M. Torpegaard 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 5-6 → 6-6 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Torpegaard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Torpegaard 15-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Torpegaard 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 B. Klahn 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Torpegaard 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 B. Klahn 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Torpegaard 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 B. Klahn 0-30 0-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

3. Alessandro Bega vs [2] Marcel Granollers



CH Binghamton Alessandro Bega Alessandro Bega 5 4 Marcel Granollers [2] Marcel Granollers [2] 7 6 Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 2-3 → 2-4 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 A. Bega 15-0 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 5-5 → 5-6 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Granollers 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Granollers 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo vs Laurynas Grigelis



CH Binghamton Bjorn Fratangelo [3] Bjorn Fratangelo [3] 6 2 3 Laurynas Grigelis Laurynas Grigelis 4 6 6 Vincitore: L. GRIGELIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 3-4 → 3-5 L. Grigelis 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Grigelis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 B. Fratangelo 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 2-5 B. Fratangelo 0-15 15-15 30-15 0-5 → 1-5 L. Grigelis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-4 → 0-5 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 L. Grigelis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 B. Fratangelo 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 L. Grigelis 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-3 → 5-4 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 5-3 L. Grigelis 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 ace 4-2 → 4-3 B. Fratangelo 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 3-2 → 4-2 L. Grigelis 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 B. Fratangelo 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Grigelis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Fratangelo 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 L. Grigelis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-0 → 0-1

5. [8] Jay Clarke vs Marcos Giron



CH Binghamton Jay Clarke [8] Jay Clarke [8] 3 6 6 Marcos Giron Marcos Giron 6 3 2 Vincitore: J. CLARKE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 6-2 M. Giron 15-15 30-15 40-30 ace 5-1 → 5-2 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Clarke 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 M. Giron 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Giron 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 1-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Giron 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

6. [1] Jordan Thompson OR James Ward vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera OR Saketh Myneni



CH Binghamton Jordan Thompson [1] Jordan Thompson [1] 6 6 Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 1 3 Vincitore: J. THOMPSON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-1 → 4-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 J. Thompson 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 2-1 J. Thompson 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1

7. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo OR Laurynas Grigelis vs [PR] Alejandro Gomez OR [LL] Antoine Escoffier



CH Binghamton Laurynas Grigelis • Laurynas Grigelis 0 6 3 0 Alejandro Gomez Alejandro Gomez 0 2 6 0 Match sospeso - OscuritÃ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 L. Grigelis 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 A. Gomez 15-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 L. Grigelis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 L. Grigelis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 L. Grigelis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 4-1 → 5-1 A. Gomez 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 L. Grigelis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 L. Grigelis 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1

8. [7] Lloyd Harris OR [Q] Andrew Harris vs [WC] Alafia Ayeni OR Igor Sijsling



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)

1. [Q] Jared Hiltzik vs [9] Dominik Koepfer



CH Binghamton Jared Hiltzik Jared Hiltzik 3 5 Dominik Koepfer [9] Dominik Koepfer [9] 6 7 Vincitore: D. KOEPFER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 J. Hiltzik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 5-6 → 5-7 D. Koepfer 40-15 40-30 ace 5-5 → 5-6 J. Hiltzik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 3-5 → 4-5 J. Hiltzik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Hiltzik 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-3 → 2-3 J. Hiltzik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Koepfer 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Hiltzik 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Koepfer 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Hiltzik 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 3-5 → 3-6 D. Koepfer 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Hiltzik 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Hiltzik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Hiltzik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Koepfer 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Hiltzik 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

2. Hugo Grenier vs [5] Darian King



CH Binghamton Hugo Grenier Hugo Grenier 6 3 4 Darian King [5] Darian King [5] 3 6 6 Vincitore: D. KING Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 D. King 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Grenier 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. King 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Grenier 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 D. King 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 D. King 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 D. King 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 H. Grenier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 D. King 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 D. King 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 df 3-1 → 4-1 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 H. Grenier 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 H. Grenier 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Saketh Myneni



CH Binghamton Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 3 6 6 Saketh Myneni Saketh Myneni 6 3 4 Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-4 → 6-4 S. Myneni 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 S. Myneni 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 4-2 → 4-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 S. Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 S. Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-0 → 2-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Myneni 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 5-3 → 6-3 S. Myneni 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-2 → 5-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 S. Myneni 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 ace 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Myneni 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Myneni 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 S. Myneni 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 S. Myneni 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 S. Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 S. Myneni 15-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 S. Myneni 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard



CH Binghamton Evgeny Karlovskiy Evgeny Karlovskiy 6 6 Alexander Ritschard Alexander Ritschard 2 4 Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 30-15 ace 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Ritschard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 ace 5-2 → 6-2 A. Ritschard 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 E. Karlovskiy 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Ritschard 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 3-1 → 4-1 E. Karlovskiy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Ritschard 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 2-1 E. Karlovskiy 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Ritschard 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

5. [WC] Alafia Ayeni vs Igor Sijsling



CH Binghamton Alafia Ayeni Alafia Ayeni 0 6 0 Igor Sijsling • Igor Sijsling 0 3 0 Vincitore: A. AYENI per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 I. Sijsling 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Ayeni 0-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 I. Sijsling 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 A. Ayeni 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 3-3 → 4-3 I. Sijsling 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Ayeni 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 I. Sijsling 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ayeni 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 I. Sijsling 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ayeni 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

6. Edan Leshem OR [WC] Alex Rybakov vs [Q] Jared Hiltzik OR [9] Dominik Koepfer



CH Binghamton Edan Leshem Edan Leshem 0 4 6 2 Dominik Koepfer [9] • Dominik Koepfer [9] 15 6 4 3 Vincitore: D. KOEPFER per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 D. Koepfer 15-0 2-3 E. Leshem 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 D. Koepfer 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6

7. [WC] William Blumberg OR Lucas Catarina vs Alessandro Bega OR [2] Marcel Granollers



CH Binghamton Lucas Catarina Lucas Catarina 2 4 Marcel Granollers [2] Marcel Granollers [2] 6 6 Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-5 → 4-5 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 M. Granollers 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 L. Catarina 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 1-2 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Granollers 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 M. Granollers 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 1-4 → 1-5 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Granollers 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 L. Catarina 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 5 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)

1. Edan Leshem vs [WC] Alex Rybakov



CH Binghamton Edan Leshem Edan Leshem 6 6 Alex Rybakov Alex Rybakov 4 3 Vincitore: E. LESHEM Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Rybakov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 E. Leshem 0-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Rybakov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 4-3 E. Leshem 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Rybakov 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Rybakov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 E. Leshem 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rybakov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 E. Leshem 15-0 15-15 30-15 5-4 → 6-4 A. Rybakov 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 E. Leshem 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. Rybakov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Rybakov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 E. Leshem 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Rybakov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. Rybakov 40-15 40-30 df ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. Alexander Ward vs Daniel Evans



CH Binghamton Alexander Ward Alexander Ward 2 6 Daniel Evans Daniel Evans 6 7 Vincitore: D. EVANS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-5 → 6-5 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Ward 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 A. Ward 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 2-5 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 1-5 A. Ward 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Ward 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Evans 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ward 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [WC] William Blumberg vs Lucas Catarina



CH Binghamton William Blumberg William Blumberg 4 6 4 Lucas Catarina Lucas Catarina 6 2 6 Vincitore: L. CATARINA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 W. Blumberg 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 W. Blumberg 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 W. Blumberg 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 W. Blumberg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 W. Blumberg 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 L. Catarina 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 W. Blumberg 15-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 L. Catarina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 W. Blumberg 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 W. Blumberg 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 1-2 → 2-2 L. Catarina 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 W. Blumberg 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 L. Catarina 15-0 15-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 W. Blumberg 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-5 → 4-5 W. Blumberg 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 L. Catarina 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 W. Blumberg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 L. Catarina 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 W. Blumberg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 L. Catarina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 W. Blumberg 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Catarina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

4. [PR] Alejandro Gomez vs [LL] Antoine Escoffier



CH Binghamton Alejandro Gomez Alejandro Gomez 6 6 Antoine Escoffier Antoine Escoffier 2 4 Vincitore: A. GOMEZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Escoffier 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 A. Escoffier 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Escoffier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 A. Gomez 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Escoffier 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Escoffier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Gomez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Escoffier 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Escoffier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-1 → 3-2 A. Gomez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Escoffier 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Gomez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Escoffier 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

5. [7] Lloyd Harris vs [Q] Andrew Harris



CH Binghamton Lloyd Harris [7] Lloyd Harris [7] 6 6 Andrew Harris Andrew Harris 3 3 Vincitore: L. HARRIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 5-3 A. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 L. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 L. Harris 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 A. Harris 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 4-2 → 5-2 A. Harris 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 df 3-2 → 4-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 A. Harris 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Harris 15-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Harris 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

6. Alexander Ward OR Daniel Evans vs Hugo Grenier OR [5] Darian King



CH Binghamton Daniel Evans Daniel Evans 3 6 Darian King [5] Darian King [5] 6 7 Vincitore: D. KING Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 D. Evans 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 D. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. King 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Evans 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 D. Evans 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 D. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. King 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 D. King 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Evans 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 D. Evans 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 D. King 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Evans 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. King 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

7. Evgeny Karlovskiy OR [Q] Alexander Ritschard vs [Q] Mikael Torpegaard OR [4/SE] Bradley Klahn

