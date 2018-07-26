Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Binghamton: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 4. Alessandro Bega sconfitto all’esordio

26/07/2018 23:00 4 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
USA Challenger Binghamton CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1°-2° Turno

Bud Koffman Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs James Ward GBR

CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
7
6
James Ward
5
2
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
2. [Q] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs [4/SE] Bradley Klahn USA

CH Binghamton
Mikael Torpegaard
7
7
Bradley Klahn [4]
6
6
Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD
3. Alessandro Bega ITA vs [2] Marcel Granollers ESP

CH Binghamton
Alessandro Bega
5
4
Marcel Granollers [2]
7
6
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
4. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs Laurynas Grigelis LTU

CH Binghamton
Bjorn Fratangelo [3]
6
2
3
Laurynas Grigelis
4
6
6
Vincitore: L. GRIGELIS
5. [8] Jay Clarke GBR vs Marcos Giron USA

CH Binghamton
Jay Clarke [8]
3
6
6
Marcos Giron
6
3
2
Vincitore: J. CLARKE
6. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS OR James Ward GBR vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI OR Saketh Myneni IND

CH Binghamton
Jordan Thompson [1]
6
6
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
1
3
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
7. [3] Bjorn Fratangelo USA OR Laurynas Grigelis LTU vs [PR] Alejandro Gomez COL OR [LL] Antoine Escoffier FRA

CH Binghamton
Laurynas Grigelis
0
6
3
0
Alejandro Gomez
0
2
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
8. [7] Lloyd Harris RSA OR [Q] Andrew Harris AUS vs [WC] Alafia Ayeni USA OR Igor Sijsling NED

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [Q] Jared Hiltzik USA vs [9] Dominik Koepfer GER

CH Binghamton
Jared Hiltzik
3
5
Dominik Koepfer [9]
6
7
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER
2. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [5] Darian King BAR

CH Binghamton
Hugo Grenier
6
3
4
Darian King [5]
3
6
6
Vincitore: D. KING
3. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI vs Saketh Myneni IND

CH Binghamton
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
3
6
6
Saketh Myneni
6
3
4
Vincitore: M. BARRIOS VERA
4. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs [Q] Alexander Ritschard USA

CH Binghamton
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Alexander Ritschard
2
4
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
5. [WC] Alafia Ayeni USA vs Igor Sijsling NED

CH Binghamton
Alafia Ayeni
0
6
0
Igor Sijsling
0
3
0
Vincitore: A. AYENI per ritiro
6. Edan Leshem ISR OR [WC] Alex Rybakov USA vs [Q] Jared Hiltzik USA OR [9] Dominik Koepfer GER

CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem
0
4
6
2
Dominik Koepfer [9]
15
6
4
3
Vincitore: D. KOEPFER per ritiro
7. [WC] William Blumberg USA OR Lucas Catarina MON vs Alessandro Bega ITA OR [2] Marcel Granollers ESP

CH Binghamton
Lucas Catarina
2
4
Marcel Granollers [2]
6
6
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. Edan Leshem ISR vs [WC] Alex Rybakov USA

CH Binghamton
Edan Leshem
6
6
Alex Rybakov
4
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
2. Alexander Ward GBR vs Daniel Evans GBR

CH Binghamton
Alexander Ward
2
6
Daniel Evans
6
7
Vincitore: D. EVANS
3. [WC] William Blumberg USA vs Lucas Catarina MON

CH Binghamton
William Blumberg
4
6
4
Lucas Catarina
6
2
6
Vincitore: L. CATARINA
4. [PR] Alejandro Gomez COL vs [LL] Antoine Escoffier FRA

CH Binghamton
Alejandro Gomez
6
6
Antoine Escoffier
2
4
Vincitore: A. GOMEZ
5. [7] Lloyd Harris RSA vs [Q] Andrew Harris AUS

CH Binghamton
Lloyd Harris [7]
6
6
Andrew Harris
3
3
Vincitore: L. HARRIS
6. Alexander Ward GBR OR Daniel Evans GBR vs Hugo Grenier FRA OR [5] Darian King BAR

CH Binghamton
Daniel Evans
3
6
Darian King [5]
6
7
Vincitore: D. KING
7. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS OR [Q] Alexander Ritschard USA vs [Q] Mikael Torpegaard DEN OR [4/SE] Bradley Klahn USA

CH Binghamton
Evgeny Karlovskiy
6
6
Mikael Torpegaard
2
4
Vincitore: E. KARLOVSKIY
4 commenti

Tom (Guest) 26-07-2018 21:24

@ Paolo Lorenzi (#2165220)

Perché amore

4
giuly97top10 26-07-2018 19:15

Dai Ale per favore ogni tanto una bella sorpresa.. per favoreeee

 3
Paolo Lorenzi (Guest) 26-07-2018 16:47

@ Tom (#2165163)

Pioveva, amore

 2
Tom (Guest) 26-07-2018 15:56

Perché non si è giocato questi giorni ?

 1
