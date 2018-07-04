Wimbledon 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

04/07/2018 11:27 11 commenti
GBR Wimbledon – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
Ka. Pliskova CZE vs V. Azarenka BLR

Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [7]
40
0
V. Azarenka
30
0
Mostra dettagli

R. Federer SUI vs L. Lacko SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Tomova BUL vs S. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
A. Dulgheru ROU vs V. Williams USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Dulgheru
0
0
V. Williams [9]
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

E. Makarova RUS vs C. Wozniacki DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic CRO vs G. Pella ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am
J. Millman AUS vs M. Raonic CAN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Millman
0
6
6
M. Raonic [13]
1*
7
6
Mostra dettagli

A. Radwanska POL vs L. Safarova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Seppi ITA vs K. Anderson RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko UKR vs B. Strycova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am
K. Swan GBR vs M. Buzarnescu ROU

Slam Wimbledon
K. Swan
0
3
M. Buzarnescu [29]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Buzarnescu
Mostra dettagli

P. Lorenzi ITA vs G. Monfils FRA

Slam Wimbledon
P. Lorenzi
0
0
G. Monfils
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

T. Fabbiano ITA vs S. Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Maria GER vs K. Mladenovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am
L. Kumkhum THA vs M. Keys USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Kumkhum
4
3
M. Keys [10]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Keys
Mostra dettagli

S. Querrey USA vs S. Stakhovsky UKR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey [11]
0
0
S. Stakhovsky
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

J. Isner USA vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Siniakova CZE vs O. Jabeur TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am
L. Pouille FRA vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Wimbledon
L. Pouille [17]
40
4
2
5
D. Novak
15
6
6
5
Mostra dettagli

K. Bertens NED vs A. Blinkova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas GRE vs J. Donaldson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Bogdan ROU / K. Christian USA vs Y. Duan CHN / A. Sasnovich BLR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan / Y. Duan
6
6
K. Christian / A. Sasnovich
3
4
Vincitore: A. Bogdan Y. Duan
Mostra dettagli

T. Daniel JPN / Y. Nishioka JPN vs A. Sancic CRO / A. Vasilevski BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Inglot GBR / F. Skugor CRO vs M. Fucsovics HUN / M. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am
M. Basic BIH / D. Lajovic SRB vs F. Martin FRA / P. Raja IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Aoyama JPN / J. Brady USA vs D. Jurak CRO / Q. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Herbert FRA / N. Mahut FRA vs R. Carballes Baena ESP / M. Cecchinato ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski CAN / Y. Xu CHN vs A. Riske USA / O. Savchuk UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Kontaveit EST / M. Puig PUR vs N. Melichar USA / K. Peschke CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Berrettini ITA / M. Marterer GER vs R. Jebavy CZE / A. Molteni ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Irigoyen ARG / C. Witthoeft GER vs K. Kanepi EST / A. Petkovic GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Qureshi PAK / J. Rojer NED vs D. Ferrer ESP / M. Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am
R. Peterson SWE vs D. Vekic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
R. Peterson
5
4
D. Vekic
7
6
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Mostra dettagli

M. McDonald USA vs N. Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Kohlschreiber GER vs G. Muller LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Begemann GER / Y. Uchiyama JPN vs P. Cuevas URU / M. Granollers ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. McHale USA / J. Ostapenko LAT vs N. Broady GBR / A. Muhammad USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Boulter GBR / K. Swan GBR vs L. Hradecka CZE / S-W. Hsieh TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Mertens BEL / D. Schuurs NED vs S. Cirstea ROU / S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:30am
R. Haase NED / R. Lindstedt SWE vs I. Dodig CRO / R. Ram USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Kenin USA / S. Vickery USA vs N. Geuer GER / V. Golubic SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Putintseva KAZ / A. Tomljanovic AUS vs K. Flipkens BEL / M. Niculescu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Mirnyi BLR / P. Oswald AUT vs J. Peralta CHI / H. Zeballos ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS / S. Stosur AUS vs N. Kichenok UKR / A. Rodionova AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady GBR / S. Clayton GBR vs F. Tiafoe USA / J. Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Ebden AUS / T. Fritz USA vs P. Gojowczyk GER / B. Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sakkari GRE / D. Vekic CRO vs X. Han CHN / L. Kumkhum THA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Cirstea ROU vs E. Rodina RUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Cirstea
40
6
3
2
E. Rodina
40
1
6
4
Mostra dettagli

A. Mannarino FRA vs R. Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Goerges GER vs V. Lapko BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Clarke GBR / C. Norrie GBR vs M. Arevalo ESA / H. Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am
J. Erlich ISR / M. Matkowski POL vs J. Eysseric FRA / H. Nys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Karlovic CRO vs J. Struff GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Kudermetova RUS / A. Sabalenka BLR vs D. Collins USA / J. Moore AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am
K. Skupski GBR / N. Skupski GBR vs I. Bozoljac SRB / D. Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Bedene SLO vs R. Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Bencic SUI / K. Kozlova UKR vs L. Arruabarrena ESP / A. Parra Santonja ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Petkovic GER vs Y. Wickmayer BEL

Slam Wimbledon
A. Petkovic
4
3
Y. Wickmayer
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer
Mostra dettagli

G. Garcia-Lopez ESP vs D. Medvedev RUS

Slam Wimbledon
G. Garcia-Lopez
0
0
D. Medvedev
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

M. Brengle USA vs C. Giorgi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Bolt AUS / L. Hewitt AUS vs R. Klaasen RSA / M. Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


To be Arranged 1 – Ore:
R. Atawo USA / A-L. Groenefeld GER vs X. Knoll SUI / A. Smith GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge GBR / J.O’Mara GBR vs L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Bonaventure BEL / B. Schoofs NED vs H. Chan TPE / Z. Yang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mick 04-07-2018 14:05

Scritto da Mozz 22
Ma il parziale ( due set a zero) di Novak – Pouille sorprende solo me? Risultato impronosticabile a mio avviso.

Mah, non saprei. Ti dico che Novak l’ avevo già inquadrato da Vienna, verso ottobre, quando vinse sia in quali che in main draw contro Fabbiano e perdere poi solo al tiebreak del 3o contro Edmund nel secondo turno. Toro di razza che ho apprezzato anche nella partita contro Moroni che ha le stesse caratteristiche fisiche e tecniche, se assume convinzione totale nei suoi mezzi entri in top 50 facile.

luigi (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:56

Ora in studio da Sky con la Cottarelli (figlia dell’economista ex candidato premier ? ) sta una bella signora con l’abito a strisce bianco e celeste come si chiama ?

DYLAN1998 04-07-2018 13:52

Intanto il migliore amico (o uno dei più grandi amici) di Thiem,Dennis Novak, è avanti di due set contro Pouille!

Mozz 22 (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:51

Ma il parziale ( due set a zero) di Novak – Pouille sorprende solo me? Risultato impronosticabile a mio avviso.

_Carlo (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:50

Povera Swan, non gioca affatto male, ma ha acchiappato una delle giocatrici più in palla del momento !!! 😥

goolagong (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:43

Scritto da Timea
A primi turni terminati faccio un’analisi sul tabellone femminile.Partendo dalla parte alta ho trovato in grande spolvero halep e kerber; Simona mi ha convinto con la nara che ha giocato la sua onesta partita,e credo possa lanciare uno sguardo fiducioso alle semifinali dopo le uscite premature di Kvitova e Sharapova;hsieh è un osso duro,konta pericolosissima ma non più quella dello scorso anno e che comunque deve vincere la sua partita tutt’altro che scritta con cibulkova,ostapenko l’ostacolo più grande che non mi ha lasciato sensazioni positive già a partire dal match perso con radwanska settimana scorsa.Nel secondo quarto vedo oggettivamente una spanna sopra tutte muguruza e kerber sia per quel che offre il tabellone,sia per gioco espresso(più kerber che Mugu in realtà); kerber ha perso un match vinto con Wozniacki a eastbourne che le avrebbe poi valso il titolo e pare in fiducia;occhio a bencic che se al top può stupire(kasatkina mi convince poco su erba). Nella parte bassa non mi ha realmente colpito nessuna;Wozniacki per gli addetti ai lavori è tra le favorite ma a me da sempre la sensazione di poter perdere su questa superficie da un momento all’altro,io dico che rischia già con makarova o comunque radwanska o safarova il turno successivo;Serena si sa è una spanna sopra tutte e dipende quindi dalla sua tenuta fisica;pliskova e azarenka non credo faranno molta strada ed è interessante che oggi si affrontino,mentre mi è piaciuta molto la chiusura di match in crescendo di Venus.Uno sguardo attento lo metterei sulla keys che il suo zampino negli slam lo mette sempre e occhio a strycova che il suo bel tennis su questa superficie lo sa esprimere. In conclusione quindi,peccando magari un po di originalità dico halep,Mugu,kerber parte alta e le Williams parte bassa

No, l’analisi nooooo!!!

_Carlo (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:34

Quanto è carina Katie Swan !! :mrgreen:

https://cdn.graziadaily.co.uk/one/media/5b34/c439/72c5/d518/22a6/66bb/KATIE%20SWAN%201%5B1%5D.jpg?quality=50&width=960&ratio=16-9&resizeStyle=aspectfill&crop=311,0,874,999&resize=crop&format=jpg

Andrea Scattolin (Guest) 04-07-2018 13:19

@ @PitFranco_Is (#2147753)

Grazie

@PitFranco_Is 04-07-2018 12:53

Scritto da Andrea Scattolin
Un sito per streaming funzionante,per cortesia?
Grazie

http://videostream.dn.ua/videopage/videoPage.php?g=MTY2MDky&c=en&i=eWluZXViemh0Yg%E2%84%96f%E2%84%96f ce tutto li quello che vuoi

Andrea Scattolin (Guest) 04-07-2018 12:40

Un sito per streaming funzionante,per cortesia?
Grazie

Timea 04-07-2018 11:58

A primi turni terminati faccio un’analisi sul tabellone femminile.Partendo dalla parte alta ho trovato in grande spolvero halep e kerber; Simona mi ha convinto con la nara che ha giocato la sua onesta partita,e credo possa lanciare uno sguardo fiducioso alle semifinali dopo le uscite premature di Kvitova e Sharapova;hsieh è un osso duro,konta pericolosissima ma non più quella dello scorso anno e che comunque deve vincere la sua partita tutt’altro che scritta con cibulkova,ostapenko l’ostacolo più grande che non mi ha lasciato sensazioni positive già a partire dal match perso con radwanska settimana scorsa.Nel secondo quarto vedo oggettivamente una spanna sopra tutte muguruza e kerber sia per quel che offre il tabellone,sia per gioco espresso(più kerber che Mugu in realtà); kerber ha perso un match vinto con Wozniacki a eastbourne che le avrebbe poi valso il titolo e pare in fiducia;occhio a bencic che se al top può stupire(kasatkina mi convince poco su erba). Nella parte bassa non mi ha realmente colpito nessuna;Wozniacki per gli addetti ai lavori è tra le favorite ma a me da sempre la sensazione di poter perdere su questa superficie da un momento all’altro,io dico che rischia già con makarova o comunque radwanska o safarova il turno successivo;Serena si sa è una spanna sopra tutte e dipende quindi dalla sua tenuta fisica;pliskova e azarenka non credo faranno molta strada ed è interessante che oggi si affrontino,mentre mi è piaciuta molto la chiusura di match in crescendo di Venus.Uno sguardo attento lo metterei sulla keys che il suo zampino negli slam lo mette sempre e occhio a strycova che il suo bel tennis su questa superficie lo sa esprimere. In conclusione quindi,peccando magari un po di originalità dico halep,Mugu,kerber parte alta e le Williams parte bassa

