Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

Wimbledon – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm

Ka. Pliskova vs V. Azarenka



Slam Wimbledon Ka. Pliskova [7] • Ka. Pliskova [7] 40 0 V. Azarenka V. Azarenka 30 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Ka. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 0-0

R. Federer vs L. Lacko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Tomova vs S. Williams



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

A. Dulgheru vs V. Williams



Slam Wimbledon A. Dulgheru A. Dulgheru 0 0 V. Williams [9] • V. Williams [9] 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 V. Williams 0-0

E. Makarova vs C. Wozniacki



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Cilic vs G. Pella



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am

J. Millman vs M. Raonic



Slam Wimbledon J. Millman J. Millman 0 6 6 M. Raonic [13] M. Raonic [13] 1* 7 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 6-6 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 J. Millman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Raonic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Millman 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 J. Millman 15-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 M. Raonic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 M. Raonic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Millman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Millman 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Raonic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

A. Radwanska vs L. Safarova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Seppi vs K. Anderson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko vs B. Strycova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am

K. Swan vs M. Buzarnescu



Slam Wimbledon K. Swan K. Swan 0 3 M. Buzarnescu [29] M. Buzarnescu [29] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Buzarnescu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 K. Swan 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 3-4 K. Swan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 K. Swan 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-30 0-40 0-5 → 0-6 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 0-5 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 0-4 M. Buzarnescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 K. Swan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Buzarnescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

P. Lorenzi vs G. Monfils



Slam Wimbledon P. Lorenzi P. Lorenzi 0 0 G. Monfils • G. Monfils 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Monfils 0-0

T. Fabbiano vs S. Wawrinka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Maria vs K. Mladenovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am

L. Kumkhum vs M. Keys



Slam Wimbledon L. Kumkhum L. Kumkhum 4 3 M. Keys [10] M. Keys [10] 6 6 Vincitore: M. Keys Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Keys 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 L. Kumkhum 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Kumkhum 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Keys 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 L. Kumkhum 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Kumkhum 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 L. Kumkhum 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 M. Keys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 L. Kumkhum 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Keys 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Kumkhum 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Kumkhum 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Keys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 L. Kumkhum 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Keys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Querrey vs S. Stakhovsky



Slam Wimbledon S. Querrey [11] S. Querrey [11] 0 0 S. Stakhovsky • S. Stakhovsky 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Stakhovsky 0-0

J. Isner vs R. Bemelmans



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Siniakova vs O. Jabeur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am

L. Pouille vs D. Novak



Slam Wimbledon L. Pouille [17] • L. Pouille [17] 40 4 2 5 D. Novak D. Novak 15 6 6 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 L. Pouille 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 L. Pouille 0-15 30-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Novak 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. Novak 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

K. Bertens vs A. Blinkova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas vs J. Donaldson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Bogdan / K. Christian vs Y. Duan / A. Sasnovich



Slam Wimbledon A. Bogdan / Y. Duan A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 6 6 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 3 4 Vincitore: A. Bogdan Y. Duan Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 3-3 K. Christian / A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Bogdan / Y. Duan 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1

T. Daniel / Y. Nishioka vs A. Sancic / A. Vasilevski



Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Inglot / F. Skugor vs M. Fucsovics / M. Zverev



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am

M. Basic / D. Lajovic vs F. Martin / P. Raja



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Aoyama / J. Brady vs D. Jurak / Q. Wang



Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Herbert / N. Mahut vs R. Carballes Baena / M. Cecchinato



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu vs A. Riske / O. Savchuk



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Kontaveit / M. Puig vs N. Melichar / K. Peschke



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Berrettini / M. Marterer vs R. Jebavy / A. Molteni



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Irigoyen / C. Witthoeft vs K. Kanepi / A. Petkovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Qureshi / J. Rojer vs D. Ferrer / M. Lopez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am

R. Peterson vs D. Vekic



Slam Wimbledon R. Peterson R. Peterson 5 4 D. Vekic D. Vekic 7 6 Vincitore: D. Vekic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 R. Peterson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 R. Peterson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 R. Peterson 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 R. Peterson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 R. Peterson 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 R. Peterson 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 R. Peterson 15-0 30-0 4-4 → 5-4 D. Vekic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 R. Peterson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 D. Vekic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 2-4 R. Peterson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 D. Vekic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 R. Peterson 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Vekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 R. Peterson 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. McDonald vs N. Jarry



Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Kohlschreiber vs G. Muller



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 9 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Begemann / Y. Uchiyama vs P. Cuevas / M. Granollers



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. McHale / J. Ostapenko vs N. Broady / A. Muhammad



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Boulter / K. Swan vs L. Hradecka / S-W. Hsieh



Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Mertens / D. Schuurs vs S. Cirstea / S. Sorribes Tormo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 10 – Ore: 12:30am

R. Haase / R. Lindstedt vs I. Dodig / R. Ram



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Kenin / S. Vickery vs N. Geuer / V. Golubic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Putintseva / A. Tomljanovic vs K. Flipkens / M. Niculescu



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Mirnyi / P. Oswald vs J. Peralta / H. Zeballos



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Pavlyuchenkova / S. Stosur vs N. Kichenok / A. Rodionova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady / S. Clayton vs F. Tiafoe / J. Withrow



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Ebden / T. Fritz vs P. Gojowczyk / B. Paire



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Sakkari / D. Vekic vs X. Han / L. Kumkhum



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am

S. Cirstea vs E. Rodina



Slam Wimbledon S. Cirstea • S. Cirstea 40 6 3 2 E. Rodina E. Rodina 40 1 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 2-4 E. Rodina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 1-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 E. Rodina 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 E. Rodina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Mannarino vs R. Harrison



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Goerges vs V. Lapko



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Clarke / C. Norrie vs M. Arevalo / H. Podlipnik-Castillo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am

J. Erlich / M. Matkowski vs J. Eysseric / H. Nys



Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Karlovic vs J. Struff



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Kudermetova / A. Sabalenka vs D. Collins / J. Moore



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am

K. Skupski / N. Skupski vs I. Bozoljac / D. Dzumhur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Bedene vs R. Albot



Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Bencic / K. Kozlova vs L. Arruabarrena / A. Parra Santonja



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Petkovic vs Y. Wickmayer



Slam Wimbledon A. Petkovic A. Petkovic 4 3 Y. Wickmayer Y. Wickmayer 6 6 Vincitore: Y. Wickmayer Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 Y. Wickmayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Wickmayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Petkovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-2 → 4-3 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Petkovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Petkovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

G. Garcia-Lopez vs D. Medvedev



Slam Wimbledon G. Garcia-Lopez G. Garcia-Lopez 0 0 D. Medvedev • D. Medvedev 0 0 Riscaldamento Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Medvedev 0-0

M. Brengle vs C. Giorgi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Bolt / L. Hewitt vs R. Klaasen / M. Venus



Il match deve ancora iniziare

To be Arranged 1 – Ore:

R. Atawo / A-L. Groenefeld vs X. Knoll / A. Smith



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Bambridge / J.O’Mara vs L. Kubot / M. Melo



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Bonaventure / B. Schoofs vs H. Chan / Z. Yang



Il match deve ancora iniziare