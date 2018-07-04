Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del 04 Luglio 2018

04/07/2018 08:47 2 commenti
Martina Trevisan nella foto - Foto Adelchi Fioriti
Martina Trevisan nella foto - Foto Adelchi Fioriti

1° Turno

ITF Rome – Samsonova vs Trevisan

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Rome – Chiesa vs Zarycka

ITF Rome
D. Chiesa [5]
15
3
A. Zarycka
15
3
ITF Denain – Grammatikopoulou vs Remondina

ITF Denain
V. Grammatikopoulou [1]
0
A. Remondina
0
ITF Rome – Ferrando vs Di Giuseppe

ITF Rome
C. Ferrando
40
2
M. Di Giuseppe
40
3
ITF Focsani – Turati vs Marculescu

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Aschaffenburg – Komardina vs Moratelli

Il match deve ancora iniziare

ITF Rome – Pieri vs Skamlova

ITF Rome
J. Pieri
0
4
C. Skamlova
0
1
ITF Rome – Kovinic vs Stefanini

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

il_sempreverde 04-07-2018 09:57

La Turati è secondo turno… Un errore al giorno, toglie il lettore di torno..

 2
Giampuffo (Guest) 04-07-2018 09:13

Anche oggi Samsonova presente nel live!
Partitonza contro la Trevisan…

 1
