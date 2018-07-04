Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | Â£32.982.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del 04 Luglio 2018
04/07/2018 08:47 2 commenti
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del 03 Luglio 2018.
1° Turno
ITF Rome – Samsonova vs Trevisan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Rome – Chiesa vs Zarycka
ITF Rome
D. Chiesa [5]•
15
3
A. Zarycka
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Chiesa
15-0
15-15
3-3
A. Zarycka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
D. Chiesa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
A. Zarycka
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Chiesa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zarycka
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
D. Chiesa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Denain – Grammatikopoulou vs Remondina
ITF Denain
V. Grammatikopoulou [1]
0
A. Remondina
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
ITF Rome – Ferrando vs Di Giuseppe
ITF Rome
C. Ferrando•
40
2
M. Di Giuseppe
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ferrando
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3
M. Di Giuseppe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Ferrando
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
M. Di Giuseppe
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
C. Ferrando
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Di Giuseppe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Focsani – Turati vs Marculescu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Aschaffenburg – Komardina vs Moratelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Rome – Pieri vs Skamlova
ITF Rome
J. Pieri
0
4
C. Skamlova•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Skamlova
4-1
J. Pieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 4-1
C. Skamlova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Pieri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
C. Skamlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Pieri
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
ITF Rome – Kovinic vs Stefanini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF
2 commenti
La Turati è secondo turno… Un errore al giorno, toglie il lettore di torno..
Anche oggi Samsonova presente nel live!
Partitonza contro la Trevisan…