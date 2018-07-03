Wimbledon 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2. Avanza senza problemi Rafael Nadal

03/07/2018
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

Il numero uno mondiale Rafael Nadal non ha avuto problemi a superare il primo turno di Wimbledon. Opposto all’irsaeliano Dudi Sela (ATP 127), il maiorchino ha concesso qualcosa solo nel terzo parziale (quattro palle break di cui una sfruttata in entrata), ma non ha mai perso il pallino del gioco imponendosi infine con un netto 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Hanno passato agevolmente i 1/64 anche il tedesco Alexander Zverev (3) contro l’australiano James Duckworth (748) e l’argentino Juan Martin Del Potro (4) contro il germanico Peter Gojowczyk (39). Entrambi si sono imposti in tre set in meno di due ore di gioco.

Intanto lo spagnolo Feliciano Lopez (ATP 70), vittorioso sull’argentino Federico Delbonis (88), ha esordito per la 66a volta in un torneo del Grande Slam battendo così il record di Roger Federer (2), che aveva disputato 65 Major di fila.

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
G. Muguruza ESP vs N. Broady GBR

Slam Wimbledon
G. Muguruza [3]
6
7
N. Broady
2
5
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
D. Sela ISR vs R. Nadal ESP

Slam Wimbledon
D. Sela
3
3
2
R. Nadal [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
S. Halep ROU vs K. Nara JPN

Slam Wimbledon
S. Halep [1]
6
6
K. Nara
2
4
Vincitore: S. Halep
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
K. Edmund GBR vs A. Bolt AUS

Slam Wimbledon
K. Edmund [21]
6
6
7
A. Bolt
2
3
5
Vincitore: K. Edmund
A. Sasnovich BLR vs P. Kvitova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Sasnovich
6
4
6
P. Kvitova [8]
4
6
0
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich
T. Sandgren USA vs N. Djokovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
T. Sandgren
3
1
2
N. Djokovic [12]
6
6
6
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am
J. Konta GBR vs N. Vikhlyantseva RUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Konta [22]
7
7
N. Vikhlyantseva
5
6
Vincitore: J. Konta
J. Duckworth AUS vs A. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
J. Duckworth
5
2
0
A. Zverev [4]
7
6
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev
D. Thiem AUT vs M. Baghdatis CYP

Slam Wimbledon
D. Thiem [7]
None
4
5
0
M. Baghdatis
None
6
7
2
Vincitore: M. Baghdatis
V. Diatchenko RUS vs M. Sharapova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
V. Diatchenko
0
6
3
M. Sharapova [24]
0
7
5
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am
J. Del Potro ARG vs P. Gojowczyk GER

Slam Wimbledon
J. Del Potro [5]
6
6
6
P. Gojowczyk
3
4
3
Vincitore: J. Del Potro
A. Kerber GER vs V. Zvonareva RUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Kerber [11]
7
6
V. Zvonareva
5
3
Vincitore: A. Kerber
M. Ebden AUS vs D. Goffin BEL

Slam Wimbledon
M. Ebden
6
6
6
D. Goffin [10]
4
3
4
Vincitore: M. Ebden
B. Bencic SUI vs C. Garcia FRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Bencic
7
6
C. Garcia [6]
6
3
Vincitore: B. Bencic
Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Barty AUS vs S. Voegele SUI

Slam Wimbledon
A. Barty [17]
7
6
S. Voegele
5
3
Vincitore: A. Barty
N. Kyrgios AUS vs D. Istomin UZB

Slam Wimbledon
N. Kyrgios [15]
7
7
6
6
D. Istomin
6
6
7
3
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
J. Sock USA vs M. Berrettini ITA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Sock [18]
0
7
7
4
5
2
M. Berrettini
15
6
6
6
7
4
H. Watson GBR vs K. Flipkens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
H. Watson
30
3
K. Flipkens
15
5
Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am
E. Gulbis LAT vs J. Clarke GBR

Slam Wimbledon
E. Gulbis
4
6
7
3
6
J. Clarke
6
3
6
6
4
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
T. Daniel JPN vs F. Fognini ITA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Daniel
6
3
3
3
F. Fognini [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Fognini
M. Niculescu ROU vs N. Osaka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Niculescu
4
1
N. Osaka [18]
6
6
Vincitore: N. Osaka
J. Fett CRO vs D. Kasatkina RUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Fett
0
2
0
D. Kasatkina [14]
15
6
2
Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Bogdan ROU vs L. Arruabarrena ESP

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
1
6
6
L. Arruabarrena
6
3
8
Vincitore: L. Arruabarrena
A. Van Uytvanck BEL vs P. Hercog SLO

Slam Wimbledon
A. Van Uytvanck
6
6
P. Hercog
2
2
Vincitore: A. Van Uytvanck
V. Pospisil CAN vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
V. Pospisil
4
6
2
3
M. Kukushkin
6
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
B. Paire FRA vs J. Jung TPE

Slam Wimbledon
B. Paire
15
7
7
5
J. Jung
30
5
6
3
Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Cornet FRA vs D. Cibulkova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
6
1
D. Cibulkova
7
6
Vincitore: D. Cibulkova
M. Copil ROU vs R. Haase NED

Slam Wimbledon
M. Copil
6
5
6
6
R. Haase
7
7
4
7
Vincitore: R. Haase
J. Benneteau FRA vs M. Fucsovics HUN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Benneteau
7
7
6
M. Fucsovics
5
5
3
Vincitore: J. Benneteau
M. Vondrousova CZE vs S. Vickery USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Vondrousova
15
1
1
S. Vickery
30
6
1
Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am
D. Dzumhur BIH vs M. Marterer GER

Slam Wimbledon
D. Dzumhur [27]
6
6
6
M. Marterer
3
2
4
Vincitore: D. Dzumhur
V. Lapko BLR vs C. McHale USA

Slam Wimbledon
V. Lapko
5
7
7
C. McHale
7
5
5
Vincitore: V. Lapko
J. Brady USA vs K. Kozlova UKR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Brady
6
6
6
K. Kozlova
2
7
2
Vincitore: J. Brady
P. Herbert FRA vs M. Zverev GER

Slam Wimbledon
P. Herbert
6
6
6
M. Zverev
4
3
4
Vincitore: P. Herbert
M. Linette POL vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette
40
3
6
1
Y. Putintseva
40
6
3
2
Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am
F. Lopez ESP vs F. Delbonis ARG

Slam Wimbledon
F. Lopez
6
6
6
F. Delbonis
3
4
2
Vincitore: F. Lopez
L. Sonego ITA vs T. Fritz USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego
6
3
2
2
T. Fritz
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
P. Parmentier FRA vs T. Townsend USA

Slam Wimbledon
P. Parmentier
2
4
T. Townsend
6
6
Vincitore: T. Townsend
A. Riske USA vs M. Duque-Marino COL

Slam Wimbledon
A. Riske
6
6
M. Duque-Marino
1
1
Vincitore: A. Riske
Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am
D. Gavrilova AUS vs C. Dolehide USA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Gavrilova [26]
6
6
C. Dolehide
2
3
Vincitore: D. Gavrilova
R. Albot MDA vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Slam Wimbledon
R. Albot
3
6
6
6
6
P. Carreno Busta [20]
6
0
7
2
1
Vincitore: R. Albot
D. Schwartzman ARG vs M. Basic BIH

Slam Wimbledon
D. Schwartzman [14]
6
6
6
M. Basic
3
2
1
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
D. Ferrer ESP vs K. Khachanov RUS

Slam Wimbledon
D. Ferrer
1
6
6
5
K. Khachanov
6
7
3
7
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs K. Kanepi EST

Slam Wimbledon
S. Sorribes Tormo
7
6
K. Kanepi
6
1
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
Court 9 – Ore: 12:30am
J. Vesely CZE vs F. Mayer GER

Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely
7
6
4
6
F. Mayer
6
4
6
1
Vincitore: J. Vesely
A. Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs S. Robert FRA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6
2
1
S. Robert
7
6
6
Vincitore: S. Robert
S. Kenin USA vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin
6
1
6
M. Sakkari
4
6
1
Vincitore: S. Kenin
C. Suarez Navarro ESP vs C. Witthoeft GER

Slam Wimbledon
C. Suarez Navarro [27]
6
6
C. Witthoeft
2
4
Vincitore: C. Suarez Navarro
Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Konjuh CRO vs C. Liu USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Konjuh
2
7
3
C. Liu
6
6
6
Vincitore: C. Liu
F. Tiafoe USA vs F. Verdasco ESP

Slam Wimbledon
F. Tiafoe
7
7
3
6
F. Verdasco [30]
6
6
6
3
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
G. Simon FRA vs N. Basilashvili GEO

Slam Wimbledon
G. Simon
6
7
6
N. Basilashvili
1
6
1
Vincitore: G. Simon
Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am
C. Harrison USA vs K. Nishikori JPN

Slam Wimbledon
C. Harrison
2
6
6
2
K. Nishikori [24]
6
4
7
6
Vincitore: K. Nishikori
G. Taylor GBR vs E. Bouchard CAN

Slam Wimbledon
G. Taylor
0
6
3
E. Bouchard
6
4
6
Vincitore: E. Bouchard
K. Boulter GBR vs V. Cepede Royg PAR

Slam Wimbledon
K. Boulter
6
5
6
V. Cepede Royg
4
7
4
Vincitore: K. Boulter
Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am
S-W. Hsieh TPE vs A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Slam Wimbledon
S-W. Hsieh
6
4
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova [30]
4
6
3
Vincitore: S-W. Hsieh
P. Cuevas URU vs S. Bolelli ITA

Slam Wimbledon
P. Cuevas
6
6
1
S. Bolelli
7
7
6
Vincitore: S. Bolelli
G. Andreozzi ARG vs H. Zeballos ARG

Slam Wimbledon
G. Andreozzi
6
6
4
4
H. Zeballos
4
7
6
6
Vincitore: H. Zeballos
Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Peng CHN vs S. Stosur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Peng
4
5
S. Stosur
6
7
Vincitore: S. Stosur
Y. Sugita JPN vs B. Klahn USA

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Sugita
6
6
2
2
B. Klahn
2
7
6
6
Vincitore: B. Klahn
S. Zheng CHN vs Q. Wang CHN

Slam Wimbledon
S. Zheng
6
4
6
Q. Wang
3
6
1
Vincitore: S. Zheng
Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am
B. Tomic AUS vs H. Hurkacz POL

Slam Wimbledon
B. Tomic
6
6
7
H. Hurkacz
4
2
6
Vincitore: B. Tomic
D. Allertova CZE vs A. Kontaveit EST

Slam Wimbledon
D. Allertova
2
2
A. Kontaveit [28]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
M. Cecchinato ITA vs A. De Minaur AUS

Slam Wimbledon
M. Cecchinato [29]
4
7
6
4
A. De Minaur
6
6
7
6
Vincitore: A. De Minaur
D. Collins USA vs E. Mertens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
D. Collins
3
2
E. Mertens [15]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens
To be Arranged 1 – Ore:
J. Chardy FRA vs D. Shapovalov CAN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Chardy
15
3
6
5
D. Shapovalov [26]
30
6
3
6
J. Ostapenko LAT vs K. Dunne GBR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Ostapenko [12]
0
6
5
K. Dunne
0
3
4
Zoff 03-07-2018 20:30

E la Bencic che mi butta fuori a Garcia!? Sono felice per lei, molto cool la svizzera

 54
_Carlo 03-07-2018 20:24

Vitalia Diatchenko ottava meraviglia del mondo !!! :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

 53
Luis (Guest) 03-07-2018 20:20

@ Luis (#2147344)

Ma hai il mio stesso Nick?

 52
Il Biscottone spagnolo (Guest) 03-07-2018 20:17

quante delusioni nella WTA, Garcia, Kvitova, Konjuh.

 51
_Carlo 03-07-2018 20:11

Scritto da Amsicora
Ma vogliamo parlare della partita (per gli occhi) fra Diatchenko e Sharapova?! Che spettacolo

ecco, e io stavo perdendo tempo a vedermi Djokovic, di cui tra l’altro ho completamente ciccato il pronostico… 😥 😥 😥

 50
Luis (Guest) 03-07-2018 19:47

La diatchenko è un sogno

 49
Mex (Guest) 03-07-2018 19:45

Caroline.. Mannaggia

 48
Piero (Guest) 03-07-2018 19:27

Scritto da Mozz 22

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Buona la prima per Rafa. Chiaramente sela a parte qualche buon colpo ogni tanto non ha mostrato di avere le armi per far male a Nadal. Rafa chiaramente ancora in fase di rodaggio ha alternato buone soluzioni offensive a diversi errori non forzati. I movimenti non sono ovviamente automatici e fluidi come su terra ma si sa che lo spagnolo ha sempre bisogno di qualche match di ambientamento. Ora al secondo turno il livello sale(soprattutto la potenza del servizio cosa da non trascurare). Vediamo dunque bisogna pensare match dopo match senza spingersi troppo in là coi pronostici… vamossss

Sela non fa molto testo. E’ un giocatore davvero modesto. Anche io tifo Rafa ma non ho buone sensazioni e temo sia l’insidioso 2 turno contro Kukuskin sia soprattutto il difficile 3 turno contro Zverev senior o Herbert. Se arriva negli ottavi poi tutto diventa possibile ma bisogna superare secondo e terzo turno.

Ma per cortesia… Nadal, grazie ad un ottimo sorteggio, ha la strada spianata almeno fino agli ottavi dove forse potrebbe incontrare il primo giocatore di Tennis!!!

 47
Amsicora (Guest) 03-07-2018 19:26

Ma vogliamo parlare della partita (per gli occhi) fra Diatchenko e Sharapova?! Che spettacolo

 46
RafaNadal9900 03-07-2018 19:23

Misha out… sorpresa ma buon per rafa!

 45
NexGenItaly 03-07-2018 19:19

Scritto da Cips
Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi

Analisi, a quanto pare (speriamo Berretto possa farti cadere) perfetto!

 44
Fighter 90 03-07-2018 19:07

Scritto da Gaz
I miei dubbi su Kvitova li avevo espressi qualche giorno fa’dopo non averla vista molto bene nell’ultimo match seppur vinto, veniva tra l’altro da un torneo vinto precedentemente e si sa’ che ha costanza altalenante, anche l’anno scorso dopo la vittoria ad eastbourne fece male a Wimbledon mentre nei due Wimbledon vinti era partita non certo con le aspettative e la pressione della favorita.
Quindi questo plebiscito dei pronosticatori l’ho trovato da subito ingiustificato e poi si sa che la piu gettonata dai nostri amici non arriva mai in fondo,anche se non mi aspettavo un’uscita così prematura.

Avevo letto il tuo commento nel quale non vedevi kvitova tra le favorite…

Kvitova oggi ha trovato un ostacolo durissimo,insormontabile,la Sasnovich..
Devo dire un’ottima Sasnovich,con un tennis brillante da fondo,solido,con il quale non ha subito le bordate della ceca..
Da non sottovalutare le varianti di gioco che ha apportato,soprattutto le smorzate che alla lunga hanno tagliato le gambe alla ceca…

Kvitova probabilmente nel terzo,come spesso le capita negli slam sul duro o sulla terra,nei quali non ha mai raggiunto una finale,ha patito le condizioni climatiche insolite a Wimbledon e la fatica di un match tirato e duro. .

 43
diegus 03-07-2018 18:59

@ Gaz (#2147212)

Ciao Gaz… come la vedi Simona? Il caldo e il sole previsto nei prossimi giorni potrebbe favorirla. Dici che è possibile addirittura una doppietta Wimbledon-RG? Anche se sull’erba gioca bene fino ad un certo punto. Ha aperture troppo ampie e contro le bombardiere non riesce a macinare punti e gioco come fa su terra. Chiedo a te perchè, anche se alcune volte mi risulti quasi presuntuoso, credo che tu ne capisca di questo sport più di altri.

 42
_Carlo 03-07-2018 18:55

Scritto da Matte
Fuori la favorita dai bookmakers e dunque nella parte alta può vincere chiunque, attenzione a Sharapova e Kerber.
Halep non mi convince

Halep non con-vince mai, ma poi vince !! 😆

 41
@PitFranco_Is 03-07-2018 18:52

Scritto da Fede-rer

Scritto da andrew
Che dolore la Kvitova! Avere un talento da protagonista assoluta, vincere tanti tornei, ma raccogliere complessivamente quasi le briciole proprio dove una come lei non dovrebbe, cioè negli Slam! Speriamo recuperi…

Purtroppo avevo forse ragione nel dire che ha giocato troppo pre-Wimbledon.. era in forma smagliante ed era tra le favorite.. giocare la settimana precedente ad uno slam non aveva senso..

Non credo sia stato quello se mi posso permettere bastava guardarla era “spaventata” come ai vecchi tempi e stata la sua peggior partita dal suo rientro nel 2017, dando i giusti meriti alla Sasnovich che ha fatto giusto il suo, oggi petra non metteva una prima e un dritto mango a pagarlo si vedeva pallida spaventata la verità è che per la priva volta dal suo rientro era data favorita e non ha retto come le e successo spesso nella sua carriera e te lo dico da uno che sta rosicando come un pazzo con il suo Wimbledon distrutto perche mi ci vuole una settimana per recuperare questa debacle , oggi non ha retto mi dispiace per lei , per me e niente peccato … Ps non ho lanciato il pc perche poi lo dovevo ricomprare altrimenti…

 40
_Carlo 03-07-2018 18:51

Magari sarò smentito, ma penso che il match di Djokovic potrebbe essere molto combattuto… 😎

 39
Sottile 03-07-2018 18:45

Ma come fa la regina Dell’Erba a perdere al primo turno con la Sasnovich? Con un 6/0 finale oltretutto 😥
Ma in che condizioni si è presentata a Wimbledon?

 38
Mozz 22 (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:38

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Buona la prima per Rafa. Chiaramente sela a parte qualche buon colpo ogni tanto non ha mostrato di avere le armi per far male a Nadal. Rafa chiaramente ancora in fase di rodaggio ha alternato buone soluzioni offensive a diversi errori non forzati. I movimenti non sono ovviamente automatici e fluidi come su terra ma si sa che lo spagnolo ha sempre bisogno di qualche match di ambientamento. Ora al secondo turno il livello sale(soprattutto la potenza del servizio cosa da non trascurare). Vediamo dunque bisogna pensare match dopo match senza spingersi troppo in là coi pronostici… vamossss

Sela non fa molto testo. E’ un giocatore davvero modesto. Anche io tifo Rafa ma non ho buone sensazioni e temo sia l’insidioso 2 turno contro Kukuskin sia soprattutto il difficile 3 turno contro Zverev senior o Herbert. Se arriva negli ottavi poi tutto diventa possibile ma bisogna superare secondo e terzo turno.

 37
Matte (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:37

Fuori la favorita dai bookmakers e dunque nella parte alta può vincere chiunque, attenzione a Sharapova e Kerber.
Halep non mi convince

 36
RafaNadal9900 03-07-2018 18:34

Thiem ancora una volta con problemi fisici… fuori dalla terra questo ragazzo diventa un altro giocatore in senso negativo purtroppo…
Malissimo pure goffin che non offre la minima resistenza a un sempre ottimo ebden su questa superficie. Involuzione preoccupante per il belga che solo a fine 2017 si giocava il titolo di maestro con dimitrov che è attualmente messo peggio di lui. Bene zverev e delpo ma il prossimo turno dirà di più sulle loro condizioni reali: feliciano è un esperto erbivoro e fritz è il classico giocatore che se è in giornata può creare fastidi al giovane sasha allergico agli slam.

 35
Mozz 22 (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:33

Scritto da Rafael Martín Baghdatis
Mi dispiace se Thiem abbia problemi fisici visto che si è ritirato… però sono troppo felice per Baghdatis!!! VAI MARCOOOOSSSSS

Davvero deludenti Thiem e Goffin ma sull’erba non sono certo fenomeni. Ferrer che era sotto 2 set a 0 lotta come un leone contro Khachanov, i vecchietti ( e qualificati) Gulbis, Robert e Tomic superano il primo turno con autorevolezza.

 34
pablox 03-07-2018 18:33

Scritto da Gaz
I miei dubbi su Kvitova li avevo espressi qualche giorno fa’dopo non averla vista molto bene nell’ultimo match seppur vinto, veniva tra l’altro da un torneo vinto precedentemente e si sa’ che ha costanza altalenante, anche l’anno scorso dopo la vittoria ad eastbourne fece male a Wimbledon mentre nei due Wimbledon vinti era partita non certo con le aspettative e la pressione della favorita.
Quindi questo plebiscito dei pronosticatori l’ho trovato da subito ingiustificato e poi si sa che la piu gettonata dai nostri amici non arriva mai in fondo,anche se non mi aspettavo un’uscita così prematura.

Per una volta condivido. La Kvitova ormai negi ultimi anni ci ha abituato a vincere tornei di media importanza, o alle volte un po’ di più,ma negli slam ha spesso floppato. E’ chiaro che questo risultato apre a molte soluzioni possibili per la finale. Io vedo una grossa sorpesa, ma è ancora presto per dirlo.

 33
piper 03-07-2018 18:31

@ Fede-rer (#2147208)

Ha giocato 1 match solo probabilmente per onorare la presenza e poi si è ritirata.

 32
Gaz (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:27

I miei dubbi su Kvitova li avevo espressi qualche giorno fa’dopo non averla vista molto bene nell’ultimo match seppur vinto, veniva tra l’altro da un torneo vinto precedentemente e si sa’ che ha costanza altalenante, anche l’anno scorso dopo la vittoria ad eastbourne fece male a Wimbledon mentre nei due Wimbledon vinti era partita non certo con le aspettative e la pressione della favorita.
Quindi questo plebiscito dei pronosticatori l’ho trovato da subito ingiustificato e poi si sa che la piu gettonata dai nostri amici non arriva mai in fondo,anche se non mi aspettavo un’uscita così prematura.

 31
Fede-rer 03-07-2018 18:26

Scritto da andrew
Che dolore la Kvitova! Avere un talento da protagonista assoluta, vincere tanti tornei, ma raccogliere complessivamente quasi le briciole proprio dove una come lei non dovrebbe, cioè negli Slam! Speriamo recuperi…

Purtroppo avevo forse ragione nel dire che ha giocato troppo pre-Wimbledon.. era in forma smagliante ed era tra le favorite.. giocare la settimana precedente ad uno slam non aveva senso..

 30
Rafael Martín Baghdatis (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:21

Mi dispiace se Thiem abbia problemi fisici visto che si è ritirato… però sono troppo felice per Baghdatis!!! VAI MARCOOOOSSSSS

 29
andrew (Guest) 03-07-2018 18:16

Che dolore la Kvitova! Avere un talento da protagonista assoluta, vincere tanti tornei, ma raccogliere complessivamente quasi le briciole proprio dove una come lei non dovrebbe, cioè negli Slam! Speriamo recuperi…

 28
RafaNadal9900 03-07-2018 17:58

Buona la prima per Rafa. Chiaramente sela a parte qualche buon colpo ogni tanto non ha mostrato di avere le armi per far male a Nadal. Rafa chiaramente ancora in fase di rodaggio ha alternato buone soluzioni offensive a diversi errori non forzati. I movimenti non sono ovviamente automatici e fluidi come su terra ma si sa che lo spagnolo ha sempre bisogno di qualche match di ambientamento. Ora al secondo turno il livello sale(soprattutto la potenza del servizio cosa da non trascurare). Vediamo dunque bisogna pensare match dopo match senza spingersi troppo in là coi pronostici… vamossss

 27
Kaka22 (Guest) 03-07-2018 17:18

che scandalo ramos….davvero…provate a guardare la sua partita con robert!!!Sembra non si muova….

 26
gido 03-07-2018 16:50

Scritto da Vennera
@ gido (#2146876)
Non è allenato. Adesso è solo servizio. A quanto danno la Lapko e la Liu in semifinale?

Non ho visto: ho giocato la Halep vincente a 13.

 25
C.M. (Guest) 03-07-2018 16:10

Sfortunata la Svonareva a beccare la Kerber al primo turno,
comunque si è fatta onore 🙂

 24
Thomisu 03-07-2018 16:06

Scritto da LuchinoVisconti
Murray ritirato?

Da un paio di giorni

 23
LuchinoVisconti (Guest) 03-07-2018 15:31

Murray ritirato?

 22
Rafael Martín Baghdatis (Guest) 03-07-2018 15:18

Benissimo Delpo, ora forza Rafa! E nel miracolo di Baghdatis continuerò a sperarci sino alla fine

21
Spinoza (Guest) 03-07-2018 15:14

Forza Sonego, Ceck e Berretto! Daje ragaaaaaaa!!!

 20
Vennera (Guest) 03-07-2018 15:08

@ gido (#2146876)

Non è allenato. Adesso è solo servizio. A quanto danno la Lapko e la Liu in semifinale?

 19
Sottile 03-07-2018 15:00

Scritto da Cips
Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi

Ma che dici? Mica è domenica che sono chiusi 😆

 18
LopiJ (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:58

@ Roberto (#2146911)

Sock e` peggio per me, e` arrivato li` vincendo un 250 travestito da 1000 a fine stagione, quando tutti erano stanchi o gia` in vacanza. Furbo a prepararsi un picco di forma quando gli altri calano, ma tennis da top 30 al massimo.

 17
DelPo Fan (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:32

Bella prova di DelPo, impressionante al servizio, in controllo nello scambio grazie al rovescio in back e a qualche bel drittone pescato soprattutto nel finale. Gojo era un avversario non certo morbido, ottimo averlo superato rapidamente. Ora sfida molto dura contro Feliciano.

 16
Tomax (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:28

@ Roberto (#2146911)

Ha comunque in bacheca una semi ed un quarto slam. Forse il thailandese scrichapan era peggio

 15
Tomax (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:27

@ andrewanderers (#2146895)

Ceck sfavorito con De minaur

Fede (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:22

Carreno Busta sull’erba perderebbe anche da mcenroe a 60 anni

 13
Roberto (Guest) 03-07-2018 14:22

Incidono carreno busta come il più scarso top ten della storia..
Sfido gli utenti a trovarne di peggio, tecnicamente è imbarazzante.
Ah ma arriva poi lo us open che lo riporta nelle posizioni che più gli competono….
Cmq se ci arrivasse il ceck in top ten sarebbe molto meno sorprendente

 12
andrewanderers (Guest) 03-07-2018 13:57

Scritto da Alecon

Scritto da Cips
Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi

Sonego e Cecchinato chiusi neanche affrontassero Federer e Cilic. Tutti match aperti per gli italiani oggi, difficili, perché non può essere altrimenti, ma tutti da giocare.
Direi che tre vittorie sarebbero già soddisfacenti( favoriti Fognini, Bolelli e Ceck) ma non non è utopia pensare anche a qualcosa di meglio, anche se l’ultimo BBB sulla terra non è piaciuto, ma vediamo le condizioni di Sock, mentre Sonego per spuntarla dovrà sicuramente essere più continuo del solito nell’arco del match

E’ talmente favorito Ceck, che è dato a 2.80. Per inciso, per me la quota è alta…

 11
gido 03-07-2018 13:27

Scritto da DelPo Fan

Scritto da Lucone

Scritto da DelPo Fan
Che campi si vedono su Sky?

Faranno vedere Cecchinato, Fognini e Berrettini

Come si può intuire dal nick a me interessava prima di tutto del Potro, fortunatamente c’è!

Ho preferito giocare Kyrgios per la vittoria finale (tra quelli quotati da 15 in su)… cosa ne dici? Non sapevo come stava DelPo che è quotato a 20.

 10
cataflic (Guest) 03-07-2018 13:24

Scritto da laura
ma cosa e’ successo alla koniuh che non ne vince piu una?

E’ rientrante da una lunga serie di infortuni che è durata un anno, le ci vorrà un po’ per ritrovare il ritmo.

 9
laura (Guest) 03-07-2018 13:17

ma cosa e’ successo alla koniuh che non ne vince piu una?

 8
DelPo Fan (Guest) 03-07-2018 12:39

Scritto da Lucone

Scritto da DelPo Fan
Che campi si vedono su Sky?

Faranno vedere Cecchinato, Fognini e Berrettini

Come si può intuire dal nick a me interessava prima di tutto del Potro, fortunatamente c’è!

 7
Alecon (Guest) 03-07-2018 12:37

Scritto da Cips
Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi

Sonego e Cecchinato chiusi neanche affrontassero Federer e Cilic. Tutti match aperti per gli italiani oggi, difficili, perché non può essere altrimenti, ma tutti da giocare.
Direi che tre vittorie sarebbero già soddisfacenti( favoriti Fognini, Bolelli e Ceck) ma non non è utopia pensare anche a qualcosa di meglio, anche se l’ultimo BBB sulla terra non è piaciuto, ma vediamo le condizioni di Sock, mentre Sonego per spuntarla dovrà sicuramente essere più continuo del solito nell’arco del match

 6
Lucone 03-07-2018 12:34

Scritto da DelPo Fan
Che campi si vedono su Sky?

Faranno vedere Cecchinato, Fognini e Berrettini

 5
Daniele (Guest) 03-07-2018 12:03

Cecchinato..

 4
Daniele (Guest) 03-07-2018 12:03

@ Cips (#2146782)

Vecchi sto chiuso what??

 3
DelPo Fan (Guest) 03-07-2018 11:13

Che campi si vedono su Sky?

 2
Cips (Guest) 03-07-2018 11:09

Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi

 1
