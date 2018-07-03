Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2. Avanza senza problemi Rafael Nadal

Il numero uno mondiale Rafael Nadal non ha avuto problemi a superare il primo turno di Wimbledon. Opposto all’irsaeliano Dudi Sela (ATP 127), il maiorchino ha concesso qualcosa solo nel terzo parziale (quattro palle break di cui una sfruttata in entrata), ma non ha mai perso il pallino del gioco imponendosi infine con un netto 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Hanno passato agevolmente i 1/64 anche il tedesco Alexander Zverev (3) contro l’australiano James Duckworth (748) e l’argentino Juan Martin Del Potro (4) contro il germanico Peter Gojowczyk (39). Entrambi si sono imposti in tre set in meno di due ore di gioco.

Intanto lo spagnolo Feliciano Lopez (ATP 70), vittorioso sull’argentino Federico Delbonis (88), ha esordito per la 66a volta in un torneo del Grande Slam battendo così il record di Roger Federer (2), che aveva disputato 65 Major di fila.

Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm

G. Muguruza vs N. Broady



Slam Wimbledon G. Muguruza [3] G. Muguruza [3] 6 7 N. Broady N. Broady 2 5 Vincitore: G. Muguruza Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 N. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 7-5 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 N. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A A-40 5-4 → 5-5 G. Muguruza 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 N. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 N. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 N. Broady 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 N. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 G. Muguruza 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 N. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 N. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 N. Broady 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 N. Broady 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 G. Muguruza 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

D. Sela vs R. Nadal



Slam Wimbledon D. Sela D. Sela 3 3 2 R. Nadal [2] R. Nadal [2] 6 6 6 Vincitore: R. Nadal Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 D. Sela 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Sela 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Sela 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 D. Sela 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 R. Nadal 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 D. Sela 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 D. Sela 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-3 → 2-4 D. Sela 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 D. Sela 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 R. Nadal 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Sela 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 D. Sela 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 D. Sela 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Sela 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Sela 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Nadal 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

S. Halep vs K. Nara



Slam Wimbledon S. Halep [1] S. Halep [1] 6 6 K. Nara K. Nara 2 4 Vincitore: S. Halep Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 K. Nara 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 K. Nara 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 K. Nara 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Halep 0-15 0-30 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Nara 15-0 30-0 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Halep 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Nara 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 K. Nara 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 S. Halep 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 K. Nara 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 S. Halep 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 K. Nara 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Halep 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 K. Nara 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

K. Edmund vs A. Bolt



Slam Wimbledon K. Edmund [21] K. Edmund [21] 6 6 7 A. Bolt A. Bolt 2 3 5 Vincitore: K. Edmund Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 K. Edmund 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Bolt 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bolt 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 A. Bolt 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. Edmund 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 A. Bolt 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 K. Edmund 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 A. Bolt 15-0 15-15 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

A. Sasnovich vs P. Kvitova



Slam Wimbledon A. Sasnovich A. Sasnovich 6 4 6 P. Kvitova [8] P. Kvitova [8] 4 6 0 Vincitore: A. Sasnovich Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-0 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 6-0 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-0 → 5-0 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 4-0 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Kvitova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 P. Kvitova 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 P. Kvitova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sasnovich 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 P. Kvitova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

T. Sandgren vs N. Djokovic



Slam Wimbledon T. Sandgren T. Sandgren 3 1 2 N. Djokovic [12] N. Djokovic [12] 6 6 6 Vincitore: N. Djokovic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-4 → 2-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 1-3 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 N. Djokovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 30-0 0-3 → 1-3 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Sandgren 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 N. Djokovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 N. Djokovic 0-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 T. Sandgren 0-15 0-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 N. Djokovic 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 T. Sandgren 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am

J. Konta vs N. Vikhlyantseva



Slam Wimbledon J. Konta [22] J. Konta [22] 7 7 N. Vikhlyantseva N. Vikhlyantseva 5 6 Vincitore: J. Konta Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 J. Konta 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Konta 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Konta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Konta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Konta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 J. Konta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Konta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Konta 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Konta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Konta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Konta 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 N. Vikhlyantseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Konta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 N. Vikhlyantseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Duckworth vs A. Zverev



Slam Wimbledon J. Duckworth J. Duckworth 5 2 0 A. Zverev [4] A. Zverev [4] 7 6 6 Vincitore: A. Zverev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 0-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 0-6 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 0-4 J. Duckworth 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Duckworth 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 J. Duckworth 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 J. Duckworth 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Duckworth 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Duckworth 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Thiem vs M. Baghdatis



Slam Wimbledon D. Thiem [7] D. Thiem [7] None 4 5 0 M. Baghdatis • M. Baghdatis None 6 7 2 Vincitore: M. Baghdatis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Baghdatis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 None-None 0-2 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 D. Thiem 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 M. Baghdatis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Baghdatis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Baghdatis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 D. Thiem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 M. Baghdatis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 M. Baghdatis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Baghdatis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Baghdatis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Thiem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

V. Diatchenko vs M. Sharapova



Slam Wimbledon V. Diatchenko V. Diatchenko 0 6 3 M. Sharapova [24] • M. Sharapova [24] 0 7 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Sharapova 3-5 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Sharapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Sharapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 M. Sharapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 V. Diatchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 M. Sharapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Sharapova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 M. Sharapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Sharapova 15-0 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Sharapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Sharapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Sharapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-30 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am

J. Del Potro vs P. Gojowczyk



Slam Wimbledon J. Del Potro [5] J. Del Potro [5] 6 6 6 P. Gojowczyk P. Gojowczyk 3 4 3 Vincitore: J. Del Potro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 J. Del Potro 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 2-1 → 3-1 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Del Potro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Gojowczyk 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 J. Del Potro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 P. Gojowczyk 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Del Potro 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Kerber vs V. Zvonareva



Slam Wimbledon A. Kerber [11] A. Kerber [11] 7 6 V. Zvonareva V. Zvonareva 5 3 Vincitore: A. Kerber Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Kerber 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 V. Zvonareva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 A. Kerber 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 5-2 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 A. Kerber 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 V. Zvonareva 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 V. Zvonareva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 A. Kerber 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 V. Zvonareva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 V. Zvonareva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Kerber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

M. Ebden vs D. Goffin



Slam Wimbledon M. Ebden M. Ebden 6 6 6 D. Goffin [10] D. Goffin [10] 4 3 4 Vincitore: M. Ebden Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 D. Goffin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 M. Ebden 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Ebden 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Goffin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Ebden 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Goffin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Ebden 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 3-1 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 D. Goffin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Ebden 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

B. Bencic vs C. Garcia



Slam Wimbledon B. Bencic B. Bencic 7 6 C. Garcia [6] C. Garcia [6] 6 3 Vincitore: B. Bencic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 C. Garcia 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 C. Garcia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 B. Bencic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 B. Bencic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 C. Garcia 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Bencic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 B. Bencic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 C. Garcia 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 B. Bencic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 C. Garcia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Barty vs S. Voegele



Slam Wimbledon A. Barty [17] A. Barty [17] 7 6 S. Voegele S. Voegele 5 3 Vincitore: A. Barty Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 S. Voegele 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 S. Voegele 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 A. Barty 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-0 → 4-1 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Barty 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 S. Voegele 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Barty 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 S. Voegele 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 A. Barty 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Voegele 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Barty 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 S. Voegele 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Voegele 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Barty 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 S. Voegele 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Barty 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 0-0 → 0-1

N. Kyrgios vs D. Istomin



Slam Wimbledon N. Kyrgios [15] N. Kyrgios [15] 7 7 6 6 D. Istomin D. Istomin 6 6 7 3 Vincitore: N. Kyrgios Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 N. Kyrgios 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 N. Kyrgios 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 D. Istomin 15-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 3*-1 4-1* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 D. Istomin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 N. Kyrgios 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 D. Istomin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Istomin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Sock vs M. Berrettini



Slam Wimbledon J. Sock [18] • J. Sock [18] 0 7 7 4 5 2 M. Berrettini M. Berrettini 15 6 6 6 7 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 J. Sock 0-15 2-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 5-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-3 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 J. Sock 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 M. Berrettini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Sock 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 2-3* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 M. Berrettini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 J. Sock 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 J. Sock 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Berrettini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Sock 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Berrettini 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Sock 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

H. Watson vs K. Flipkens



Slam Wimbledon H. Watson • H. Watson 30 3 K. Flipkens K. Flipkens 15 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 30-15 3-5 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 H. Watson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. Flipkens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 H. Watson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Flipkens 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 H. Watson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 K. Flipkens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 H. Watson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am

E. Gulbis vs J. Clarke



Slam Wimbledon E. Gulbis E. Gulbis 4 6 7 3 6 J. Clarke J. Clarke 6 3 6 6 4 Vincitore: E. Gulbis Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-4 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 J. Clarke 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 E. Gulbis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 E. Gulbis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 E. Gulbis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gulbis 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

T. Daniel vs F. Fognini



Slam Wimbledon T. Daniel T. Daniel 6 3 3 3 F. Fognini [19] F. Fognini [19] 3 6 6 6 Vincitore: F. Fognini Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 F. Fognini 15-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-5 → 3-6 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 3-5 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-0 → 2-1 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 1-0 → 2-0 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

M. Niculescu vs N. Osaka



Slam Wimbledon M. Niculescu M. Niculescu 4 1 N. Osaka [18] N. Osaka [18] 6 6 Vincitore: N. Osaka Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 1-6 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 1-5 N. Osaka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 N. Osaka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 M. Niculescu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 N. Osaka 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Niculescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Niculescu 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 N. Osaka 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Niculescu 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 N. Osaka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Niculescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 N. Osaka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Fett vs D. Kasatkina



Slam Wimbledon J. Fett • J. Fett 0 2 0 D. Kasatkina [14] D. Kasatkina [14] 15 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 J. Fett 0-15 0-2 D. Kasatkina 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Fett 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Fett 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 D. Kasatkina 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 J. Fett 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 D. Kasatkina 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-3 → 1-3 J. Fett 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Kasatkina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Fett 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Bogdan vs L. Arruabarrena



Slam Wimbledon A. Bogdan A. Bogdan 1 6 6 L. Arruabarrena L. Arruabarrena 6 3 8 Vincitore: L. Arruabarrena Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-8 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 6-7 → 6-8 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-6 → 6-7 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 A. Bogdan 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 L. Arruabarrena 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Bogdan 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 A. Bogdan 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-4 → 1-5 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bogdan 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 A. Bogdan 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 L. Arruabarrena 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Van Uytvanck vs P. Hercog



Slam Wimbledon A. Van Uytvanck A. Van Uytvanck 6 6 P. Hercog P. Hercog 2 2 Vincitore: A. Van Uytvanck Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 4-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Van Uytvanck 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 P. Hercog 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Hercog 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 A. Van Uytvanck 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Hercog 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

V. Pospisil vs M. Kukushkin



Slam Wimbledon V. Pospisil V. Pospisil 4 6 2 3 M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 6 3 6 6 Vincitore: M. Kukushkin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 V. Pospisil 15-0 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kukushkin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 V. Pospisil 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 V. Pospisil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 V. Pospisil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 V. Pospisil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

B. Paire vs J. Jung



Slam Wimbledon B. Paire B. Paire 15 7 7 5 J. Jung • J. Jung 30 5 6 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 30-15 5-3 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 B. Paire 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 3*-1 4-1* 5-1* 6*-1 6-6 → 7-6 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 B. Paire 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 B. Paire 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 J. Jung 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-3 → 2-3 J. Jung 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Jung 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 B. Paire 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 J. Jung 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 B. Paire 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 J. Jung 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3

Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Cornet vs D. Cibulkova



Slam Wimbledon A. Cornet A. Cornet 6 1 D. Cibulkova D. Cibulkova 7 6 Vincitore: D. Cibulkova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Cornet 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-5 → 1-6 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 A. Cornet 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 30-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 D. Cibulkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Cornet 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 D. Cibulkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Cornet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 D. Cibulkova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Cornet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Cornet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Cibulkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

M. Copil vs R. Haase



Slam Wimbledon M. Copil M. Copil 6 5 6 6 R. Haase R. Haase 7 7 4 7 Vincitore: R. Haase Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Copil 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Copil 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 R. Haase 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Copil 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 0-5* 0-6* 6-6 → 6-7 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 M. Copil 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 R. Haase 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 R. Haase 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Haase 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 M. Copil 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

J. Benneteau vs M. Fucsovics



Slam Wimbledon J. Benneteau J. Benneteau 7 7 6 M. Fucsovics M. Fucsovics 5 5 3 Vincitore: J. Benneteau Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Benneteau 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Benneteau 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 J. Benneteau 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 3-4 J. Benneteau 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 J. Benneteau 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Benneteau 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 J. Benneteau 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 7-5 M. Fucsovics 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Benneteau 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 J. Benneteau 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Benneteau 15-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Fucsovics 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 M. Fucsovics 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 J. Benneteau 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Fucsovics 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

M. Vondrousova vs S. Vickery



Slam Wimbledon M. Vondrousova • M. Vondrousova 15 1 1 S. Vickery S. Vickery 30 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 15-30 1-1 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 M. Vondrousova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 S. Vickery 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 M. Vondrousova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 M. Vondrousova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 S. Vickery 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Vondrousova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Vickery 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am

D. Dzumhur vs M. Marterer



Slam Wimbledon D. Dzumhur [27] D. Dzumhur [27] 6 6 6 M. Marterer M. Marterer 3 2 4 Vincitore: D. Dzumhur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 D. Dzumhur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Dzumhur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Marterer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 D. Dzumhur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 M. Marterer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Marterer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 D. Dzumhur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Marterer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 D. Dzumhur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

V. Lapko vs C. McHale



Slam Wimbledon V. Lapko V. Lapko 5 7 7 C. McHale C. McHale 7 5 5 Vincitore: V. Lapko Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 C. McHale 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Lapko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 V. Lapko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 C. McHale 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 6-5 → 7-5 V. Lapko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 C. McHale 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 5-5 V. Lapko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 C. McHale 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 V. Lapko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 C. McHale 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 5-7 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 V. Lapko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 C. McHale 15-0 40-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 C. McHale 15-0 15-15 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 V. Lapko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 C. McHale 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 V. Lapko 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

J. Brady vs K. Kozlova



Slam Wimbledon J. Brady J. Brady 6 6 6 K. Kozlova K. Kozlova 2 7 2 Vincitore: J. Brady Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 J. Brady 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 J. Brady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 K. Kozlova 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 J. Brady 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 K. Kozlova 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 3-0 J. Brady 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 1*-3 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 J. Brady 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Brady 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 J. Brady 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Brady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Brady 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Brady 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 6-2 J. Brady 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 K. Kozlova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 J. Brady 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 K. Kozlova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Brady 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 K. Kozlova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Brady 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

P. Herbert vs M. Zverev



Slam Wimbledon P. Herbert P. Herbert 6 6 6 M. Zverev M. Zverev 4 3 4 Vincitore: P. Herbert Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-30 5-2 → 5-3 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 4-2 M. Zverev 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 5-3 P. Herbert 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 P. Herbert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 P. Herbert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 M. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 P. Herbert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 P. Herbert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

M. Linette vs Y. Putintseva



Slam Wimbledon M. Linette • M. Linette 40 3 6 1 Y. Putintseva Y. Putintseva 40 6 3 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 1-2 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Putintseva 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 M. Linette 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Linette 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 M. Linette 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Linette 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am

F. Lopez vs F. Delbonis



Slam Wimbledon F. Lopez F. Lopez 6 6 6 F. Delbonis F. Delbonis 3 4 2 Vincitore: F. Lopez Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 F. Lopez 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 F. Lopez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Lopez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 F. Lopez 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 6-3 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 F. Lopez 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Lopez 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

L. Sonego vs T. Fritz



Slam Wimbledon L. Sonego L. Sonego 6 3 2 2 T. Fritz T. Fritz 3 6 6 6 Vincitore: T. Fritz Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 1-2 → 1-3 L. Sonego 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 T. Fritz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 L. Sonego 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 5-3 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Sonego 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Sonego 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

P. Parmentier vs T. Townsend



Slam Wimbledon P. Parmentier P. Parmentier 2 4 T. Townsend T. Townsend 6 6 Vincitore: T. Townsend Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 P. Parmentier 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 T. Townsend 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 P. Parmentier 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 T. Townsend 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 P. Parmentier 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 T. Townsend 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Parmentier 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1

A. Riske vs M. Duque-Marino



Slam Wimbledon A. Riske A. Riske 6 6 M. Duque-Marino M. Duque-Marino 1 1 Vincitore: A. Riske Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 M. Duque-Marino 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 M. Duque-Marino 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 A. Riske 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Duque-Marino 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-40 15-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Riske 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Duque-Marino 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 A. Riske 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Duque-Marino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-1 → 5-1 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 M. Duque-Marino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 M. Duque-Marino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 A. Riske 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am

D. Gavrilova vs C. Dolehide



Slam Wimbledon D. Gavrilova [26] D. Gavrilova [26] 6 6 C. Dolehide C. Dolehide 2 3 Vincitore: D. Gavrilova Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 C. Dolehide 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 C. Dolehide 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 C. Dolehide 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 5-2 D. Gavrilova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 C. Dolehide 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 D. Gavrilova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 D. Gavrilova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 C. Dolehide 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Albot vs P. Carreno Busta



Slam Wimbledon R. Albot R. Albot 3 6 6 6 6 P. Carreno Busta [20] P. Carreno Busta [20] 6 0 7 2 1 Vincitore: R. Albot Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-0 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 4*-4 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-1 → 2-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-0 → 6-0 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 P. Carreno Busta 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 P. Carreno Busta 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

D. Schwartzman vs M. Basic



Slam Wimbledon D. Schwartzman [14] D. Schwartzman [14] 6 6 6 M. Basic M. Basic 3 2 1 Vincitore: D. Schwartzman Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 M. Basic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-0 → 5-1 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 5-0 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 M. Basic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 4-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Basic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Schwartzman 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Basic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 D. Schwartzman 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 M. Basic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 D. Schwartzman 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Basic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Ferrer vs K. Khachanov



Slam Wimbledon D. Ferrer D. Ferrer 1 6 6 5 K. Khachanov K. Khachanov 6 7 3 7 Vincitore: K. Khachanov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 5-7 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 1*-6 2*-6 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 5-5 → 6-5 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 K. Khachanov 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Ferrer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 D. Ferrer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-5 → 1-5 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 0-5 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Ferrer 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

S. Sorribes Tormo vs K. Kanepi



Slam Wimbledon S. Sorribes Tormo S. Sorribes Tormo 7 6 K. Kanepi K. Kanepi 6 1 Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-0 → 5-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 2*-4 2-5* 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 0-40 6-5 → 6-6 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 K. Kanepi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 K. Kanepi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 4-2 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 K. Kanepi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 S. Sorribes Tormo 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 K. Kanepi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

Court 9 – Ore: 12:30am

J. Vesely vs F. Mayer



Slam Wimbledon J. Vesely J. Vesely 7 6 4 6 F. Mayer F. Mayer 6 4 6 1 Vincitore: J. Vesely Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-1 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 F. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Vesely 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 F. Mayer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 F. Mayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Mayer 15-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 F. Mayer 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Mayer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 F. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

A. Ramos-Vinolas vs S. Robert



Slam Wimbledon A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 6 2 1 S. Robert S. Robert 7 6 6 Vincitore: S. Robert Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-5 → 1-6 S. Robert 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 1-4 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 S. Robert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 A-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 S. Robert 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 S. Robert 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 S. Robert 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

S. Kenin vs M. Sakkari



Slam Wimbledon S. Kenin S. Kenin 6 1 6 M. Sakkari M. Sakkari 4 6 1 Vincitore: S. Kenin Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 S. Kenin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 S. Kenin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-0 → 4-1 M. Sakkari 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-40 15-15 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 S. Kenin 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 S. Kenin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 S. Kenin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 S. Kenin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 M. Sakkari 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 S. Kenin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Kenin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Kenin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 M. Sakkari 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

C. Suarez Navarro vs C. Witthoeft



Slam Wimbledon C. Suarez Navarro [27] C. Suarez Navarro [27] 6 6 C. Witthoeft C. Witthoeft 2 4 Vincitore: C. Suarez Navarro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 C. Witthoeft 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 C. Witthoeft 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 C. Suarez Navarro 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 C. Witthoeft 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 C. Witthoeft 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 C. Witthoeft 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 C. Suarez Navarro 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 C. Witthoeft 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 C. Witthoeft 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 C. Witthoeft 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 C. Suarez Navarro 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 C. Witthoeft 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Konjuh vs C. Liu



Slam Wimbledon A. Konjuh A. Konjuh 2 7 3 C. Liu C. Liu 6 6 6 Vincitore: C. Liu Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Konjuh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* 4*-1 5*-1 5-2* 6-2* 5-2* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 A. Konjuh 40-0 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 C. Liu 0-40 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Konjuh 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 C. Liu 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Konjuh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 C. Liu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Konjuh 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 C. Liu 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-5 → 2-5 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Konjuh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 C. Liu 15-0 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Konjuh 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 C. Liu 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

F. Tiafoe vs F. Verdasco



Slam Wimbledon F. Tiafoe F. Tiafoe 7 7 3 6 F. Verdasco [30] F. Verdasco [30] 6 6 6 3 Vincitore: F. Tiafoe Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 6-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 2-4 → 2-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 F. Verdasco 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 F. Tiafoe 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 F. Verdasco 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 F. Verdasco 15-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* 6-6* 7*-6 6-6* 7*-6 6-6 → 7-6 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 F. Verdasco 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 F. Verdasco 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Verdasco 0-15 15-15 15-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

G. Simon vs N. Basilashvili



Slam Wimbledon G. Simon G. Simon 6 7 6 N. Basilashvili N. Basilashvili 1 6 1 Vincitore: G. Simon Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 N. Basilashvili 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 N. Basilashvili 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 N. Basilashvili 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 N. Basilashvili 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 3*-1 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6-6 → 7-6 N. Basilashvili 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-6 → 6-6 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 0-15 15-30 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 N. Basilashvili 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-5 → 5-5 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 N. Basilashvili 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 N. Basilashvili 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 N. Basilashvili 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 N. Basilashvili 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 N. Basilashvili 0-15 0-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Basilashvili 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am

C. Harrison vs K. Nishikori



Slam Wimbledon C. Harrison C. Harrison 2 6 6 2 K. Nishikori [24] K. Nishikori [24] 6 4 7 6 Vincitore: K. Nishikori Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 C. Harrison 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 C. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 3-5* 3*-6 6-6 → 6-7 C. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 15-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 C. Harrison 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 C. Harrison 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 C. Harrison 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 C. Harrison 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Harrison 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-5 → 2-6 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 K. Nishikori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 C. Harrison 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 K. Nishikori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 C. Harrison 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 K. Nishikori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

G. Taylor vs E. Bouchard



Slam Wimbledon G. Taylor G. Taylor 0 6 3 E. Bouchard E. Bouchard 6 4 6 Vincitore: E. Bouchard Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 G. Taylor 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 E. Bouchard 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 G. Taylor 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 E. Bouchard 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 G. Taylor 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 G. Taylor 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Taylor 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 G. Taylor 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 E. Bouchard 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 G. Taylor 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 E. Bouchard 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 G. Taylor 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 E. Bouchard 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Taylor 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 G. Taylor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-5 → 0-6 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-4 → 0-5 G. Taylor 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 E. Bouchard 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 G. Taylor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Bouchard 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

K. Boulter vs V. Cepede Royg



Slam Wimbledon K. Boulter K. Boulter 6 5 6 V. Cepede Royg V. Cepede Royg 4 7 4 Vincitore: K. Boulter Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 5-4 → 6-4 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 K. Boulter 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 K. Boulter 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 V. Cepede Royg 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 K. Boulter 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 V. Cepede Royg 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am

S-W. Hsieh vs A. Pavlyuchenkova



Slam Wimbledon S-W. Hsieh S-W. Hsieh 6 4 6 A. Pavlyuchenkova [30] A. Pavlyuchenkova [30] 4 6 3 Vincitore: S-W. Hsieh Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 A. Pavlyuchenkova 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 S-W. Hsieh 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 A. Pavlyuchenkova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 S-W. Hsieh 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

P. Cuevas vs S. Bolelli



Slam Wimbledon P. Cuevas P. Cuevas 6 6 1 S. Bolelli S. Bolelli 7 7 6 Vincitore: S. Bolelli Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 1-6 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-5 → 1-5 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 0-4 → 0-5 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 6-6 → 6-7 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 3-5* 4-4* 4*-5 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 S. Bolelli 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

G. Andreozzi vs H. Zeballos



Slam Wimbledon G. Andreozzi G. Andreozzi 6 6 4 4 H. Zeballos H. Zeballos 4 7 6 6 Vincitore: H. Zeballos Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 G. Andreozzi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 G. Andreozzi 0-15 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 0-3* 0-4* 0*-5 0*-6 1-6* 6-6 → 6-7 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 G. Andreozzi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 H. Zeballos 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 4-4 → 4-5 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 H. Zeballos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 G. Andreozzi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 1-2 G. Andreozzi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am

S. Peng vs S. Stosur



Slam Wimbledon S. Peng S. Peng 4 5 S. Stosur S. Stosur 6 7 Vincitore: S. Stosur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 S. Stosur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 S. Peng 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 S. Peng 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 S. Peng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 S. Stosur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Peng 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Stosur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 S. Peng 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 S. Stosur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Peng 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Stosur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 S. Peng 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-4 → 4-5 S. Stosur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Peng 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 S. Stosur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 S. Peng 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 S. Stosur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 S. Peng 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Stosur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Peng 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Y. Sugita vs B. Klahn



Slam Wimbledon Y. Sugita Y. Sugita 6 6 2 2 B. Klahn B. Klahn 2 7 6 6 Vincitore: B. Klahn Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 2-6 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 1-5 Y. Sugita 15-0 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-3 → 1-4 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 15-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 B. Klahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 1-3 → 2-3 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 B. Klahn 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 B. Klahn 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 B. Klahn 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 B. Klahn 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

S. Zheng vs Q. Wang



Slam Wimbledon S. Zheng S. Zheng 6 4 6 Q. Wang Q. Wang 3 6 1 Vincitore: S. Zheng Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 Q. Wang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 S. Zheng 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-5 → 4-6 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 S. Zheng 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 Q. Wang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 Q. Wang 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 Q. Wang 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Zheng 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 Q. Wang 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 S. Zheng 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 Q. Wang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 Q. Wang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Zheng 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 Q. Wang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Zheng 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am

B. Tomic vs H. Hurkacz



Slam Wimbledon B. Tomic B. Tomic 6 6 7 H. Hurkacz H. Hurkacz 4 2 6 Vincitore: B. Tomic Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 4*-1 5*-1 6-1* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 B. Tomic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 B. Tomic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 B. Tomic 15-0 15-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 B. Tomic 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 H. Hurkacz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 B. Tomic 15-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 0-1 → 1-1 H. Hurkacz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 B. Tomic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 H. Hurkacz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 H. Hurkacz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 B. Tomic 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 H. Hurkacz 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 B. Tomic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 B. Tomic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 H. Hurkacz 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

D. Allertova vs A. Kontaveit



Slam Wimbledon D. Allertova D. Allertova 2 2 A. Kontaveit [28] A. Kontaveit [28] 6 6 Vincitore: A. Kontaveit Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Allertova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 A. Kontaveit 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Allertova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 D. Allertova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 A. Kontaveit 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Allertova 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Kontaveit 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 2-3 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Allertova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Kontaveit 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

M. Cecchinato vs A. De Minaur



Slam Wimbledon M. Cecchinato [29] M. Cecchinato [29] 4 7 6 4 A. De Minaur A. De Minaur 6 6 7 6 Vincitore: A. De Minaur Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. De Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 0*-2 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 5-6* 6-6 → 6-7 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. De Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-40 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 A. De Minaur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 A. De Minaur 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. De Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 4*-4 5-4* 5-5* 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 5-5 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. De Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. De Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 4-5 A. De Minaur 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. De Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

D. Collins vs E. Mertens



Slam Wimbledon D. Collins D. Collins 3 2 E. Mertens [15] E. Mertens [15] 6 6 Vincitore: E. Mertens Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 D. Collins 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-3 → 1-3 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 0-3 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 3-6 E. Mertens 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-5 → 3-5 D. Collins 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 E. Mertens 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 D. Collins 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 E. Mertens 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 D. Collins 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

To be Arranged 1 – Ore:

J. Chardy vs D. Shapovalov



Slam Wimbledon J. Chardy • J. Chardy 15 3 6 5 D. Shapovalov [26] D. Shapovalov [26] 30 6 3 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 5-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 J. Chardy 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 D. Shapovalov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 J. Chardy 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 D. Shapovalov 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 J. Chardy 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 D. Shapovalov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Chardy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 D. Shapovalov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

J. Ostapenko vs K. Dunne

