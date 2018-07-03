Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 2. Avanza senza problemi Rafael Nadal

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Il numero uno mondiale Rafael Nadal non ha avuto problemi a superare il primo turno di Wimbledon. Opposto all’irsaeliano Dudi Sela (ATP 127), il maiorchino ha concesso qualcosa solo nel terzo parziale (quattro palle break di cui una sfruttata in entrata), ma non ha mai perso il pallino del gioco imponendosi infine con un netto 6-3 6-3 6-2.
Hanno passato agevolmente i 1/64 anche il tedesco Alexander Zverev (3) contro l’australiano James Duckworth (748) e l’argentino Juan Martin Del Potro (4) contro il germanico Peter Gojowczyk (39). Entrambi si sono imposti in tre set in meno di due ore di gioco.
Intanto lo spagnolo Feliciano Lopez (ATP 70), vittorioso sull’argentino Federico Delbonis (88), ha esordito per la 66a volta in un torneo del Grande Slam battendo così il record di Roger Federer (2), che aveva disputato 65 Major di fila.
Wimbledon – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
G. Muguruza vs N. Broady
Slam Wimbledon
G. Muguruza [3]
6
7
N. Broady
2
5
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
N. Broady
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Muguruza
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muguruza
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
G. Muguruza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
N. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Sela vs R. Nadal
Slam Wimbledon
D. Sela
3
3
2
R. Nadal [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Nadal
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Nadal
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Nadal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Nadal
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
S. Halep vs K. Nara
Slam Wimbledon
S. Halep [1]
6
6
K. Nara
2
4
Vincitore: S. Halep
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Nara
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
S. Halep
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Halep
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
K. Nara
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nara
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
K. Nara
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
K. Nara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
K. Nara
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
K. Edmund vs A. Bolt
Slam Wimbledon
K. Edmund [21]
6
6
7
A. Bolt
2
3
5
Vincitore: K. Edmund
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Edmund
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Sasnovich vs P. Kvitova
Slam Wimbledon
A. Sasnovich
6
4
6
P. Kvitova [8]
4
6
0
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
P. Kvitova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Kvitova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Kvitova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
T. Sandgren vs N. Djokovic
Slam Wimbledon
T. Sandgren
3
1
2
N. Djokovic [12]
6
6
6
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Djokovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
N. Djokovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
N. Djokovic
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am
J. Konta vs N. Vikhlyantseva
Slam Wimbledon
J. Konta [22]
7
7
N. Vikhlyantseva
5
6
Vincitore: J. Konta
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Konta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Konta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
N. Vikhlyantseva
4-4 → 4-5
J. Konta
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
N. Vikhlyantseva
2-0 → 2-1
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vikhlyantseva
5-5 → 6-5
N. Vikhlyantseva
4-4 → 4-5
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
N. Vikhlyantseva
1-1 → 1-2
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-0 → 0-1
J. Duckworth vs A. Zverev
Slam Wimbledon
J. Duckworth
5
2
0
A. Zverev [4]
7
6
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
D. Thiem vs M. Baghdatis
Slam Wimbledon
D. Thiem [7]
None
4
5
0
M. Baghdatis•
None
6
7
2
Vincitore: M. Baghdatis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Baghdatis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
None-None
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
V. Diatchenko vs M. Sharapova
Slam Wimbledon
V. Diatchenko
0
6
3
M. Sharapova [24]•
0
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Diatchenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Sharapova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
V. Diatchenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Sharapova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Diatchenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Sharapova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Sharapova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
V. Diatchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Sharapova
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Diatchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
V. Diatchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
V. Diatchenko
0-15
0-30
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am
J. Del Potro vs P. Gojowczyk
Slam Wimbledon
J. Del Potro [5]
6
6
6
P. Gojowczyk
3
4
3
Vincitore: J. Del Potro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
J. Del Potro
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Del Potro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Del Potro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Del Potro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Kerber vs V. Zvonareva
Slam Wimbledon
A. Kerber [11]
7
6
V. Zvonareva
5
3
Vincitore: A. Kerber
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
V. Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
V. Zvonareva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
V. Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Kerber
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
V. Zvonareva
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
V. Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Kerber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Kerber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Ebden vs D. Goffin
Slam Wimbledon
M. Ebden
6
6
6
D. Goffin [10]
4
3
4
Vincitore: M. Ebden
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Ebden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Ebden
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Bencic vs C. Garcia
Slam Wimbledon
B. Bencic
7
6
C. Garcia [6]
6
3
Vincitore: B. Bencic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bencic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
C. Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Bencic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Garcia
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bencic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Bencic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
B. Bencic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Bencic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
B. Bencic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
C. Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Bencic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
C. Garcia
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
B. Bencic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Barty vs S. Voegele
Slam Wimbledon
A. Barty [17]
7
6
S. Voegele
5
3
Vincitore: A. Barty
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
S. Voegele
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Barty
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Voegele
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
S. Voegele
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Barty
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Barty
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Voegele
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Barty
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
N. Kyrgios vs D. Istomin
Slam Wimbledon
N. Kyrgios [15]
7
7
6
6
D. Istomin
6
6
7
3
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Kyrgios
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Kyrgios
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sock vs M. Berrettini
Slam Wimbledon
J. Sock [18]•
0
7
7
4
5
2
M. Berrettini
15
6
6
6
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
M. Berrettini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Sock
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
H. Watson vs K. Flipkens
Slam Wimbledon
H. Watson•
30
3
K. Flipkens
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Flipkens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. Flipkens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
H. Watson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Flipkens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
K. Flipkens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am
E. Gulbis vs J. Clarke
Slam Wimbledon
E. Gulbis
4
6
7
3
6
J. Clarke
6
3
6
6
4
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Daniel vs F. Fognini
Slam Wimbledon
T. Daniel
6
3
3
3
F. Fognini [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Fognini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Fognini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Fognini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Fognini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
1-0 → 2-0
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Niculescu vs N. Osaka
Slam Wimbledon
M. Niculescu
4
1
N. Osaka [18]
6
6
Vincitore: N. Osaka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Osaka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
M. Niculescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
N. Osaka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Osaka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Niculescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Osaka
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Niculescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Niculescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Fett vs D. Kasatkina
Slam Wimbledon
J. Fett•
0
2
0
D. Kasatkina [14]
15
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Fett
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kasatkina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. Fett
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
D. Kasatkina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Kasatkina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Bogdan vs L. Arruabarrena
Slam Wimbledon
A. Bogdan
1
6
6
L. Arruabarrena
6
3
8
Vincitore: L. Arruabarrena
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Bogdan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-7 → 6-8
L. Arruabarrena
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bogdan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Arruabarrena
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Bogdan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Arruabarrena
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bogdan
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Bogdan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bogdan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bogdan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Bogdan
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
L. Arruabarrena
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
A. Van Uytvanck vs P. Hercog
Slam Wimbledon
A. Van Uytvanck
6
6
P. Hercog
2
2
Vincitore: A. Van Uytvanck
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Hercog
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Hercog
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Hercog
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Hercog
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
V. Pospisil vs M. Kukushkin
Slam Wimbledon
V. Pospisil
4
6
2
3
M. Kukushkin
6
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
V. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Paire vs J. Jung
Slam Wimbledon
B. Paire
15
7
7
5
J. Jung•
30
5
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Jung
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Cornet vs D. Cibulkova
Slam Wimbledon
A. Cornet
6
1
D. Cibulkova
7
6
Vincitore: D. Cibulkova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Cornet
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Cornet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Cornet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Cibulkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Cornet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M. Copil vs R. Haase
Slam Wimbledon
M. Copil
6
5
6
6
R. Haase
7
7
4
7
Vincitore: R. Haase
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Copil
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
0-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Benneteau vs M. Fucsovics
Slam Wimbledon
J. Benneteau
7
7
6
M. Fucsovics
5
5
3
Vincitore: J. Benneteau
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Benneteau
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Benneteau
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Benneteau
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Benneteau
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Benneteau
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Benneteau
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Benneteau
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Benneteau
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
M. Vondrousova vs S. Vickery
Slam Wimbledon
M. Vondrousova•
15
1
1
S. Vickery
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Vickery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
M. Vondrousova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Vickery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Vondrousova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
S. Vickery
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Vondrousova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
S. Vickery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Vondrousova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am
D. Dzumhur vs M. Marterer
Slam Wimbledon
D. Dzumhur [27]
6
6
6
M. Marterer
3
2
4
Vincitore: D. Dzumhur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Marterer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Dzumhur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Marterer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Marterer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Marterer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Marterer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
V. Lapko vs C. McHale
Slam Wimbledon
V. Lapko
5
7
7
C. McHale
7
5
5
Vincitore: V. Lapko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Lapko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
C. McHale
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. McHale
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Lapko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
C. McHale
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
C. McHale
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. McHale
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
V. Lapko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
V. Lapko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. McHale
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
J. Brady vs K. Kozlova
Slam Wimbledon
J. Brady
6
6
6
K. Kozlova
2
7
2
Vincitore: J. Brady
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Brady
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
K. Kozlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
J. Brady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Brady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Brady
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Brady
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Brady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Kozlova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Brady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
P. Herbert vs M. Zverev
Slam Wimbledon
P. Herbert
6
6
6
M. Zverev
4
3
4
Vincitore: P. Herbert
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Zverev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
M. Linette vs Y. Putintseva
Slam Wimbledon
M. Linette•
40
3
6
1
Y. Putintseva
40
6
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Linette
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Putintseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Linette
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Linette
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Linette
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Linette
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am
F. Lopez vs F. Delbonis
Slam Wimbledon
F. Lopez
6
6
6
F. Delbonis
3
4
2
Vincitore: F. Lopez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
L. Sonego vs T. Fritz
Slam Wimbledon
L. Sonego
6
3
2
2
T. Fritz
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fritz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Fritz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
T. Fritz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Sonego
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Parmentier vs T. Townsend
Slam Wimbledon
P. Parmentier
2
4
T. Townsend
6
6
Vincitore: T. Townsend
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Parmentier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Townsend
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Parmentier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
P. Parmentier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Townsend
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
P. Parmentier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Townsend
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Riske vs M. Duque-Marino
Slam Wimbledon
A. Riske
6
6
M. Duque-Marino
1
1
Vincitore: A. Riske
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Duque-Marino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. Riske
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Duque-Marino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-40
15-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Riske
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Duque-Marino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Riske
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
M. Duque-Marino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am
D. Gavrilova vs C. Dolehide
Slam Wimbledon
D. Gavrilova [26]
6
6
C. Dolehide
2
3
Vincitore: D. Gavrilova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Dolehide
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Dolehide
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
D. Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
C. Dolehide
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Gavrilova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
C. Dolehide
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Gavrilova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Gavrilova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
C. Dolehide
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
D. Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
C. Dolehide
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
R. Albot vs P. Carreno Busta
Slam Wimbledon
R. Albot
3
6
6
6
6
P. Carreno Busta [20]
6
0
7
2
1
Vincitore: R. Albot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
P. Carreno Busta
5-1 → 6-1
P. Carreno Busta
3-1 → 4-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
P. Carreno Busta
4-5 → 5-5
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
P. Carreno Busta
3-2 → 3-3
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
P. Carreno Busta
0-2 → 1-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
D. Schwartzman vs M. Basic
Slam Wimbledon
D. Schwartzman [14]
6
6
6
M. Basic
3
2
1
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Basic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. Ferrer vs K. Khachanov
Slam Wimbledon
D. Ferrer
1
6
6
5
K. Khachanov
6
7
3
7
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Khachanov
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Sorribes Tormo vs K. Kanepi
Slam Wimbledon
S. Sorribes Tormo
7
6
K. Kanepi
6
1
Vincitore: S. Sorribes Tormo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sorribes Tormo
5-1 → 6-1
K. Kanepi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
K. Kanepi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
K. Kanepi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Sorribes Tormo
6-5 → 6-6
K. Kanepi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
K. Kanepi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
K. Kanepi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
K. Kanepi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
K. Kanepi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 9 – Ore: 12:30am
J. Vesely vs F. Mayer
Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely
7
6
4
6
F. Mayer
6
4
6
1
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
F. Mayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas vs S. Robert
Slam Wimbledon
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6
2
1
S. Robert
7
6
6
Vincitore: S. Robert
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-5 → 1-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-4 → 1-4
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-3 → 2-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 1-2
S. Robert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-6 → 6-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-5 → 5-5
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Robert
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
S. Kenin vs M. Sakkari
Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin
6
1
6
M. Sakkari
4
6
1
Vincitore: S. Kenin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Kenin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
S. Kenin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 4-1
M. Sakkari
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-40
15-15
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kenin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kenin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sakkari
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Kenin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Suarez Navarro vs C. Witthoeft
Slam Wimbledon
C. Suarez Navarro [27]
6
6
C. Witthoeft
2
4
Vincitore: C. Suarez Navarro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Suarez Navarro
5-4 → 6-4
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Suarez Navarro
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
C. Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Suarez Navarro
3-2 → 4-2
C. Suarez Navarro
1-2 → 2-2
C. Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Suarez Navarro
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Suarez Navarro
5-2 → 6-2
C. Suarez Navarro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
C. Suarez Navarro
3-0 → 4-0
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
C. Suarez Navarro
1-0 → 2-0
Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Konjuh vs C. Liu
Slam Wimbledon
A. Konjuh
2
7
3
C. Liu
6
6
6
Vincitore: C. Liu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Konjuh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Konjuh
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
C. Liu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
6-2*
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Konjuh
40-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
C. Liu
0-40
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Konjuh
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
A. Konjuh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. Liu
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Konjuh
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
F. Tiafoe vs F. Verdasco
Slam Wimbledon
F. Tiafoe
7
7
3
6
F. Verdasco [30]
6
6
6
3
Vincitore: F. Tiafoe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Verdasco
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
F. Verdasco
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Verdasco
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Verdasco
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Verdasco
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
F. Tiafoe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
G. Simon vs N. Basilashvili
Slam Wimbledon
G. Simon
6
7
6
N. Basilashvili
1
6
1
Vincitore: G. Simon
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
N. Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-30
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Basilashvili
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am
C. Harrison vs K. Nishikori
Slam Wimbledon
C. Harrison
2
6
6
2
K. Nishikori [24]
6
4
7
6
Vincitore: K. Nishikori
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
G. Taylor vs E. Bouchard
Slam Wimbledon
G. Taylor
0
6
3
E. Bouchard
6
4
6
Vincitore: E. Bouchard
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Taylor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
G. Taylor
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
E. Bouchard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
G. Taylor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Bouchard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Taylor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Taylor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
G. Taylor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
K. Boulter vs V. Cepede Royg
Slam Wimbledon
K. Boulter
6
5
6
V. Cepede Royg
4
7
4
Vincitore: K. Boulter
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Boulter
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
K. Boulter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
K. Boulter
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Boulter
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
5-4 → 6-4
K. Boulter
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
K. Boulter
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
V. Cepede Royg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
V. Cepede Royg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am
S-W. Hsieh vs A. Pavlyuchenkova
Slam Wimbledon
S-W. Hsieh
6
4
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova [30]
4
6
3
Vincitore: S-W. Hsieh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
4-1 → 4-2
S-W. Hsieh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-0 → 1-1
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
4-5 → 4-6
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S-W. Hsieh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
2-1 → 3-1
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-0 → 1-1
S-W. Hsieh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
5-4 → 6-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
3-2 → 3-3
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
3-0 → 3-1
S-W. Hsieh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Pavlyuchenkova
1-0 → 2-0
S-W. Hsieh
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
P. Cuevas vs S. Bolelli
Slam Wimbledon
P. Cuevas
6
6
1
S. Bolelli
7
7
6
Vincitore: S. Bolelli
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
P. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Cuevas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
P. Cuevas
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
P. Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Cuevas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Bolelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
G. Andreozzi vs H. Zeballos
Slam Wimbledon
G. Andreozzi
6
6
4
4
H. Zeballos
4
7
6
6
Vincitore: H. Zeballos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
G. Andreozzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Andreozzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
G. Andreozzi
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
G. Andreozzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
H. Zeballos
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Andreozzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
H. Zeballos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Andreozzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Peng vs S. Stosur
Slam Wimbledon
S. Peng
4
5
S. Stosur
6
7
Vincitore: S. Stosur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stosur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Peng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
S. Stosur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
S. Stosur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Stosur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Peng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Peng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
S. Stosur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Stosur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Stosur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Y. Sugita vs B. Klahn
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Sugita
6
6
2
2
B. Klahn
2
7
6
6
Vincitore: B. Klahn
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
B. Klahn
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Klahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
B. Klahn
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Zheng vs Q. Wang
Slam Wimbledon
S. Zheng
6
4
6
Q. Wang
3
6
1
Vincitore: S. Zheng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
Q. Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Zheng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
S. Zheng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Q. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Q. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Zheng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Q. Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am
B. Tomic vs H. Hurkacz
Slam Wimbledon
B. Tomic
6
6
7
H. Hurkacz
4
2
6
Vincitore: B. Tomic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Tomic
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Allertova vs A. Kontaveit
Slam Wimbledon
D. Allertova
2
2
A. Kontaveit [28]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Allertova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
A. Kontaveit
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Kontaveit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
D. Allertova
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kontaveit
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Kontaveit
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
A. Kontaveit
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Allertova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Cecchinato vs A. De Minaur
Slam Wimbledon
M. Cecchinato [29]
4
7
6
4
A. De Minaur
6
6
7
6
Vincitore: A. De Minaur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Minaur
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Collins vs E. Mertens
Slam Wimbledon
D. Collins
3
2
E. Mertens [15]
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Collins
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Collins
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Collins
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
15-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
D. Collins
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
D. Collins
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
To be Arranged 1 – Ore:
J. Chardy vs D. Shapovalov
Slam Wimbledon
J. Chardy•
15
3
6
5
D. Shapovalov [26]
30
6
3
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Chardy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Chardy
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Chardy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Chardy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Shapovalov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Chardy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ostapenko vs K. Dunne
Slam Wimbledon
J. Ostapenko [12]•
0
6
5
K. Dunne
0
3
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
K. Dunne
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Ostapenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
K. Dunne
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Dunne
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
K. Dunne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Dunne
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Ostapenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
E la Bencic che mi butta fuori a Garcia!? Sono felice per lei, molto cool la svizzera
Vitalia Diatchenko ottava meraviglia del mondo !!!
@ Luis (#2147344)
Ma hai il mio stesso Nick?
quante delusioni nella WTA, Garcia, Kvitova, Konjuh.
ecco, e io stavo perdendo tempo a vedermi Djokovic, di cui tra l’altro ho completamente ciccato il pronostico… 😥 😥 😥
La diatchenko è un sogno
Caroline.. Mannaggia
Ma per cortesia… Nadal, grazie ad un ottimo sorteggio, ha la strada spianata almeno fino agli ottavi dove forse potrebbe incontrare il primo giocatore di Tennis!!!
Ma vogliamo parlare della partita (per gli occhi) fra Diatchenko e Sharapova?! Che spettacolo
Misha out… sorpresa ma buon per rafa!
Analisi, a quanto pare (speriamo Berretto possa farti cadere) perfetto!
Avevo letto il tuo commento nel quale non vedevi kvitova tra le favorite…
Kvitova oggi ha trovato un ostacolo durissimo,insormontabile,la Sasnovich..
Devo dire un’ottima Sasnovich,con un tennis brillante da fondo,solido,con il quale non ha subito le bordate della ceca..
Da non sottovalutare le varianti di gioco che ha apportato,soprattutto le smorzate che alla lunga hanno tagliato le gambe alla ceca…
Kvitova probabilmente nel terzo,come spesso le capita negli slam sul duro o sulla terra,nei quali non ha mai raggiunto una finale,ha patito le condizioni climatiche insolite a Wimbledon e la fatica di un match tirato e duro. .
@ Gaz (#2147212)
Ciao Gaz… come la vedi Simona? Il caldo e il sole previsto nei prossimi giorni potrebbe favorirla. Dici che è possibile addirittura una doppietta Wimbledon-RG? Anche se sull’erba gioca bene fino ad un certo punto. Ha aperture troppo ampie e contro le bombardiere non riesce a macinare punti e gioco come fa su terra. Chiedo a te perchè, anche se alcune volte mi risulti quasi presuntuoso, credo che tu ne capisca di questo sport più di altri.
Halep non con-vince mai, ma poi vince !! 😆
Non credo sia stato quello se mi posso permettere bastava guardarla era “spaventata” come ai vecchi tempi e stata la sua peggior partita dal suo rientro nel 2017, dando i giusti meriti alla Sasnovich che ha fatto giusto il suo, oggi petra non metteva una prima e un dritto mango a pagarlo si vedeva pallida spaventata la verità è che per la priva volta dal suo rientro era data favorita e non ha retto come le e successo spesso nella sua carriera e te lo dico da uno che sta rosicando come un pazzo con il suo Wimbledon distrutto perche mi ci vuole una settimana per recuperare questa debacle , oggi non ha retto mi dispiace per lei , per me e niente peccato … Ps non ho lanciato il pc perche poi lo dovevo ricomprare altrimenti…
Magari sarò smentito, ma penso che il match di Djokovic potrebbe essere molto combattuto… 😎
Ma come fa la regina Dell’Erba a perdere al primo turno con la Sasnovich? Con un 6/0 finale oltretutto 😥
Ma in che condizioni si è presentata a Wimbledon?
Sela non fa molto testo. E’ un giocatore davvero modesto. Anche io tifo Rafa ma non ho buone sensazioni e temo sia l’insidioso 2 turno contro Kukuskin sia soprattutto il difficile 3 turno contro Zverev senior o Herbert. Se arriva negli ottavi poi tutto diventa possibile ma bisogna superare secondo e terzo turno.
Fuori la favorita dai bookmakers e dunque nella parte alta può vincere chiunque, attenzione a Sharapova e Kerber.
Halep non mi convince
Thiem ancora una volta con problemi fisici… fuori dalla terra questo ragazzo diventa un altro giocatore in senso negativo purtroppo…
Malissimo pure goffin che non offre la minima resistenza a un sempre ottimo ebden su questa superficie. Involuzione preoccupante per il belga che solo a fine 2017 si giocava il titolo di maestro con dimitrov che è attualmente messo peggio di lui. Bene zverev e delpo ma il prossimo turno dirà di più sulle loro condizioni reali: feliciano è un esperto erbivoro e fritz è il classico giocatore che se è in giornata può creare fastidi al giovane sasha allergico agli slam.
Davvero deludenti Thiem e Goffin ma sull’erba non sono certo fenomeni. Ferrer che era sotto 2 set a 0 lotta come un leone contro Khachanov, i vecchietti ( e qualificati) Gulbis, Robert e Tomic superano il primo turno con autorevolezza.
Per una volta condivido. La Kvitova ormai negi ultimi anni ci ha abituato a vincere tornei di media importanza, o alle volte un po’ di più,ma negli slam ha spesso floppato. E’ chiaro che questo risultato apre a molte soluzioni possibili per la finale. Io vedo una grossa sorpesa, ma è ancora presto per dirlo.
@ Fede-rer (#2147208)
Ha giocato 1 match solo probabilmente per onorare la presenza e poi si è ritirata.
I miei dubbi su Kvitova li avevo espressi qualche giorno fa’dopo non averla vista molto bene nell’ultimo match seppur vinto, veniva tra l’altro da un torneo vinto precedentemente e si sa’ che ha costanza altalenante, anche l’anno scorso dopo la vittoria ad eastbourne fece male a Wimbledon mentre nei due Wimbledon vinti era partita non certo con le aspettative e la pressione della favorita.
Quindi questo plebiscito dei pronosticatori l’ho trovato da subito ingiustificato e poi si sa che la piu gettonata dai nostri amici non arriva mai in fondo,anche se non mi aspettavo un’uscita così prematura.
Purtroppo avevo forse ragione nel dire che ha giocato troppo pre-Wimbledon.. era in forma smagliante ed era tra le favorite.. giocare la settimana precedente ad uno slam non aveva senso..
Mi dispiace se Thiem abbia problemi fisici visto che si è ritirato… però sono troppo felice per Baghdatis!!! VAI MARCOOOOSSSSS
Che dolore la Kvitova! Avere un talento da protagonista assoluta, vincere tanti tornei, ma raccogliere complessivamente quasi le briciole proprio dove una come lei non dovrebbe, cioè negli Slam! Speriamo recuperi…
Buona la prima per Rafa. Chiaramente sela a parte qualche buon colpo ogni tanto non ha mostrato di avere le armi per far male a Nadal. Rafa chiaramente ancora in fase di rodaggio ha alternato buone soluzioni offensive a diversi errori non forzati. I movimenti non sono ovviamente automatici e fluidi come su terra ma si sa che lo spagnolo ha sempre bisogno di qualche match di ambientamento. Ora al secondo turno il livello sale(soprattutto la potenza del servizio cosa da non trascurare). Vediamo dunque bisogna pensare match dopo match senza spingersi troppo in là coi pronostici… vamossss
che scandalo ramos….davvero…provate a guardare la sua partita con robert!!!Sembra non si muova….
Non ho visto: ho giocato la Halep vincente a 13.
Sfortunata la Svonareva a beccare la Kerber al primo turno,
comunque si è fatta onore 🙂
Da un paio di giorni
Murray ritirato?
Benissimo Delpo, ora forza Rafa! E nel miracolo di Baghdatis continuerò a sperarci sino alla fine
Forza Sonego, Ceck e Berretto! Daje ragaaaaaaa!!!
@ gido (#2146876)
Non è allenato. Adesso è solo servizio. A quanto danno la Lapko e la Liu in semifinale?
Ma che dici? Mica è domenica che sono chiusi 😆
@ Roberto (#2146911)
Sock e` peggio per me, e` arrivato li` vincendo un 250 travestito da 1000 a fine stagione, quando tutti erano stanchi o gia` in vacanza. Furbo a prepararsi un picco di forma quando gli altri calano, ma tennis da top 30 al massimo.
Bella prova di DelPo, impressionante al servizio, in controllo nello scambio grazie al rovescio in back e a qualche bel drittone pescato soprattutto nel finale. Gojo era un avversario non certo morbido, ottimo averlo superato rapidamente. Ora sfida molto dura contro Feliciano.
@ Roberto (#2146911)
Ha comunque in bacheca una semi ed un quarto slam. Forse il thailandese scrichapan era peggio
@ andrewanderers (#2146895)
Ceck sfavorito con De minaur
Carreno Busta sull’erba perderebbe anche da mcenroe a 60 anni
Incidono carreno busta come il più scarso top ten della storia..
Sfido gli utenti a trovarne di peggio, tecnicamente è imbarazzante.
Ah ma arriva poi lo us open che lo riporta nelle posizioni che più gli competono….
Cmq se ci arrivasse il ceck in top ten sarebbe molto meno sorprendente
E’ talmente favorito Ceck, che è dato a 2.80. Per inciso, per me la quota è alta…
Ho preferito giocare Kyrgios per la vittoria finale (tra quelli quotati da 15 in su)… cosa ne dici? Non sapevo come stava DelPo che è quotato a 20.
E’ rientrante da una lunga serie di infortuni che è durata un anno, le ci vorrà un po’ per ritrovare il ritmo.
ma cosa e’ successo alla koniuh che non ne vince piu una?
Come si può intuire dal nick a me interessava prima di tutto del Potro, fortunatamente c’è!
Sonego e Cecchinato chiusi neanche affrontassero Federer e Cilic. Tutti match aperti per gli italiani oggi, difficili, perché non può essere altrimenti, ma tutti da giocare.
Direi che tre vittorie sarebbero già soddisfacenti( favoriti Fognini, Bolelli e Ceck) ma non non è utopia pensare anche a qualcosa di meglio, anche se l’ultimo BBB sulla terra non è piaciuto, ma vediamo le condizioni di Sock, mentre Sonego per spuntarla dovrà sicuramente essere più continuo del solito nell’arco del match
Faranno vedere Cecchinato, Fognini e Berrettini
Cecchinato..
@ Cips (#2146782)
Vecchi sto chiuso what??
Che campi si vedono su Sky?
Bolelli e fognini favoriti,berrettini leggermente sfavorito,sonego e cecchinato chiusi