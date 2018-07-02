Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1

Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm

R. Federer vs D. Lajovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lepchenko vs C. Wozniacki



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Wawrinka vs G. Dimitrov



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm

D. Vekic vs S. Stephens



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady vs M. Raonic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rus vs S. Williams



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am

M. Cilic vs Y. Nishioka



Slam Wimbledon M. Cilic [3] • M. Cilic [3] 0 5 Y. Nishioka Y. Nishioka 0 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Cilic 5-1 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-0 → 5-1 M. Cilic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-0 → 5-0 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-0 → 4-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Cilic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

J. Larsson vs V. Williams



Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Monfils vs R. Gasquet



Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Svitolina vs T. Maria



Il match deve ancora iniziare

No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am

S. Querrey vs J. Thompson



Slam Wimbledon S. Querrey [11] S. Querrey [11] 30 6 0 J. Thompson • J. Thompson 0 2 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 S. Querrey 15-0 40-0 5-2 → 6-2 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 S. Querrey 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 J. Thompson 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Querrey 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

A. Tomljanovic vs M. Keys



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Isner vs Y. Maden



Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Vandeweghe vs K. Siniakova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am

Ka. Pliskova vs H. Dart



Slam Wimbledon Ka. Pliskova [7] • Ka. Pliskova [7] 0 4 H. Dart H. Dart 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Ka. Pliskova 4-3 H. Dart 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 H. Dart 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 H. Dart 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Ka. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 H. Dart 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

D. Medvedev vs B. Coric



Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Gombos vs K. Anderson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Kuznetsova vs B. Strycova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am

L. Pouille vs D. Kudla



Slam Wimbledon L. Pouille [17] L. Pouille [17] 0 4 D. Kudla • D. Kudla 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Kudla 4-3 L. Pouille 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 4-3 D. Kudla 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-1 → 4-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 D. Kudla 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Kudla 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

E. Alexandrova vs V. Azarenka



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas vs G. Barrere



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Goerges vs M. Puig



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am

E. Rodina vs A. Lottner



Slam Wimbledon E. Rodina E. Rodina 0 3 A. Lottner • A. Lottner 0 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Lottner 3-4 E. Rodina 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 A. Lottner 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Lottner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Lottner 0-15 15-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 E. Rodina 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

G. Garcia-Lopez vs G. Elias



Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Jaziri vs J. Donaldson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Smitkova vs V. Tomova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am

P. Polansky vs D. Novak



Slam Wimbledon P. Polansky • P. Polansky 0 2 D. Novak D. Novak 15 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 P. Polansky 0-15 2-5 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 D. Novak 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 P. Polansky 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Polansky 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Novak 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

L. Kumkhum vs B. Pera



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J-P. Smith vs A. Seppi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko vs T. Babos



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am

A. Dulgheru vs Kr. Pliskova



Slam Wimbledon A. Dulgheru A. Dulgheru 0 4 Kr. Pliskova • Kr. Pliskova 30 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 4-2 A. Dulgheru 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 Kr. Pliskova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 A. Dulgheru 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 A. Dulgheru 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 1-1 Kr. Pliskova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

P. Martic vs E. Makarova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Millman vs S. Travaglia



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lapko vs C. McHale



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am

G. Muller vs M. Mmoh



Slam Wimbledon G. Muller • G. Muller 0 4 M. Mmoh M. Mmoh 30 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 G. Muller 0-15 0-30 4-2 M. Mmoh 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 G. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 M. Mmoh 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 3-1 G. Muller 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Mmoh 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 G. Muller 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

A. Krunic vs M. Brengle



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Harrison vs R. Carballes Baena



Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Golubic vs O. Jabeur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am

M. Barthel vs Y. Wickmayer



Slam Wimbledon M. Barthel M. Barthel 0 4 Y. Wickmayer • Y. Wickmayer 30 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 4-3 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 M. Barthel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Wickmayer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

C. Giorgi vs A. Sevastova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Bhambri vs T. Fabbiano



Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Albot vs P. Carreno Busta



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 10 – Ore: 12:30am

S. Stakhovsky vs J. Sousa



Slam Wimbledon S. Stakhovsky S. Stakhovsky 30 3 J. Sousa • J. Sousa 40 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 S. Stakhovsky 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Sousa 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 S. Stakhovsky 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Sousa 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 S. Stakhovsky 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Y. Wang vs A. Blinkova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Lacko vs B. Bonzi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am

M. Rybarikova vs S. Cirstea



Slam Wimbledon M. Rybarikova [19] M. Rybarikova [19] 40 3 S. Cirstea • S. Cirstea 0 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Cirstea 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 S. Cirstea 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Rybarikova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Cirstea 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

J. Kubler vs G. Pella



Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Djere vs P. Lorenzi



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am

J. Struff vs L. Mayer



Slam Wimbledon J. Struff • J. Struff 15 3 0 L. Mayer [32] L. Mayer [32] 0 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 J. Struff 15-0 0-1 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 J. Struff 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Mayer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 0-0 → 1-0

K. Bertens vs B. Stefkova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Begu vs K. Swan



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am

N. Jarry vs F. Krajinovic



Slam Wimbledon N. Jarry N. Jarry 0 5 F. Krajinovic [28] • F. Krajinovic [28] 0 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 F. Krajinovic 5-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 F. Krajinovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 4-2 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 F. Krajinovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Krajinovic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

V. Kuzmova vs R. Peterson



Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Johnson vs R. Bemelmans



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am

P. Kohlschreiber vs E. Donskoy



Slam Wimbledon P. Kohlschreiber [25] • P. Kohlschreiber [25] 30 5 E. Donskoy E. Donskoy 0 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 5-2 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 E. Donskoy 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 P. Kohlschreiber 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 E. Donskoy 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 P. Kohlschreiber 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 E. Donskoy 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0

R. Berankis vs M. McDonald



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Schmiedlova vs K. Mladenovic



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Sabalenka vs M. Buzarnescu



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am

S. Zhang vs A. Petkovic



Slam Wimbledon S. Zhang [31] S. Zhang [31] 0 3 A. Petkovic • A. Petkovic 15 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Petkovic 15-0 3-4 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 A. Petkovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 A. Petkovic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 S. Zhang 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Petkovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 S. Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

I. Karlovic vs M. Youzhny



Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Mannarino vs C. Garin



Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Bondarenko vs L. Safarova



Il match deve ancora iniziare

To be Arranged 1 – Ore:

A. Bedene vs C. Norrie



Il match deve ancora iniziare

To be Arranged 2 – Ore:

A. Radwanska vs E. Ruse



Il match deve ancora iniziare