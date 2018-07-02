Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
R. Federer vs D. Lajovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Lepchenko vs C. Wozniacki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Wawrinka vs G. Dimitrov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
D. Vekic vs S. Stephens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Broady vs M. Raonic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Rus vs S. Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am
M. Cilic vs Y. Nishioka
Slam Wimbledon
M. Cilic [3]•
0
5
Y. Nishioka
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
M. Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Larsson vs V. Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Monfils vs R. Gasquet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Svitolina vs T. Maria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am
S. Querrey vs J. Thompson
Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey [11]
30
6
0
J. Thompson•
0
2
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
A. Tomljanovic vs M. Keys
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Isner vs Y. Maden
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Vandeweghe vs K. Siniakova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am
Ka. Pliskova vs H. Dart
Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [7]•
0
4
H. Dart
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Dart
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Ka. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
H. Dart
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
H. Dart
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
H. Dart
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
D. Medvedev vs B. Coric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Gombos vs K. Anderson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Kuznetsova vs B. Strycova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am
L. Pouille vs D. Kudla
Slam Wimbledon
L. Pouille [17]
0
4
D. Kudla•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Kudla
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Kudla
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
E. Alexandrova vs V. Azarenka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Tsitsipas vs G. Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Goerges vs M. Puig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am
E. Rodina vs A. Lottner
Slam Wimbledon
E. Rodina
0
3
A. Lottner•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Rodina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
A. Lottner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
E. Rodina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
E. Rodina
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez vs G. Elias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Jaziri vs J. Donaldson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Smitkova vs V. Tomova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am
P. Polansky vs D. Novak
Slam Wimbledon
P. Polansky•
0
2
D. Novak
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Novak
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
P. Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
L. Kumkhum vs B. Pera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J-P. Smith vs A. Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Tsurenko vs T. Babos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Dulgheru vs Kr. Pliskova
Slam Wimbledon
A. Dulgheru
0
4
Kr. Pliskova•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Dulgheru
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Dulgheru
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
P. Martic vs E. Makarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Millman vs S. Travaglia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Lapko vs C. McHale
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am
G. Muller vs M. Mmoh
Slam Wimbledon
G. Muller•
0
4
M. Mmoh
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
A. Krunic vs M. Brengle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Harrison vs R. Carballes Baena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Golubic vs O. Jabeur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am
M. Barthel vs Y. Wickmayer
Slam Wimbledon
M. Barthel
0
4
Y. Wickmayer•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Barthel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Giorgi vs A. Sevastova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Bhambri vs T. Fabbiano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Albot vs P. Carreno Busta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Stakhovsky vs J. Sousa
Slam Wimbledon
S. Stakhovsky
30
3
J. Sousa•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Y. Wang vs A. Blinkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Lacko vs B. Bonzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am
M. Rybarikova vs S. Cirstea
Slam Wimbledon
M. Rybarikova [19]
40
3
S. Cirstea•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Cirstea
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Kubler vs G. Pella
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Djere vs P. Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am
J. Struff vs L. Mayer
Slam Wimbledon
J. Struff•
15
3
0
L. Mayer [32]
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Mayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Bertens vs B. Stefkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Begu vs K. Swan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am
N. Jarry vs F. Krajinovic
Slam Wimbledon
N. Jarry
0
5
F. Krajinovic [28]•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
V. Kuzmova vs R. Peterson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Johnson vs R. Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am
P. Kohlschreiber vs E. Donskoy
Slam Wimbledon
P. Kohlschreiber [25]•
30
5
E. Donskoy
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Kohlschreiber
3-2 → 4-2
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
P. Kohlschreiber
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
P. Kohlschreiber
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
R. Berankis vs M. McDonald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Schmiedlova vs K. Mladenovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Sabalenka vs M. Buzarnescu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Zhang vs A. Petkovic
Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang [31]
0
3
A. Petkovic•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Petkovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Petkovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
I. Karlovic vs M. Youzhny
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Mannarino vs C. Garin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Bondarenko vs L. Safarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
To be Arranged 1 – Ore:
A. Bedene vs C. Norrie
Il match deve ancora iniziare
To be Arranged 2 – Ore:
A. Radwanska vs E. Ruse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
@ MAURO (#2146007)
MAURO… oltre al calcio e al rugby, anche le pecore e le capre gradiscono l’erba…
Buon Wimbledon a tutti
Ai tuoi commenti siamo ormai rassegnati e ti sopportiamo. Ma almeno rileggiti prima di inviare i commenti. L’erba non serve per il tennis e poi i tornei si devono giocare su cemento o erba??? Mi sa che di erba te ne fumi tanta e di pessima qualità
Sono curioso di vedere come terranno i campi dopo le peripezie dell’anno scorso (infortunio Mattek su tutti)
Su sportzone
Se fossi in te non guarderei questa farsa di TORNEO.
ECCO CHE A BREVE INIZIA IL TORNEO PIÙ ANACRONISTICO CHE CI POSSA ESSERE, L’ ERBA SERVE X IL CALCIO ED IL RUGBY, MICA PER IL TENNIS. IL TENNIS SI DEVE GIOCARE O SU CEMENTO O SU ERBA. BASTA PER AVERE UN ESEMPIO VEDERE QUANTI CAMPI IN ERBA CI SIANO IN ITALIA O FRANCIA, TANTO PER CITARE 2 NAZIONI.
@ SweeneyTodd (#2145993)
Abbonati a Now Tv
Buongiorno a tutti,
mi serve un aiuto!!!!!!
Come posso vedere Wimbledon? Non ho sky.. Posso abbanarmi per queste due settimane a SkyGo? Altri modi (NON pirati..)
Grazie mille