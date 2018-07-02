Wimbledon 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon Live: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1

02/07/2018 11:10 9 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
R. Federer SUI vs D. Lajovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lepchenko USA vs C. Wozniacki DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Wawrinka SUI vs G. Dimitrov BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
D. Vekic CRO vs S. Stephens USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Broady GBR vs M. Raonic CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Rus NED vs S. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:30am
M. Cilic CRO vs Y. Nishioka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
M. Cilic [3]
0
5
Y. Nishioka
0
1
J. Larsson SWE vs V. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Monfils FRA vs R. Gasquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Svitolina UKR vs T. Maria GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:30am
S. Querrey USA vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Querrey [11]
30
6
0
J. Thompson
0
2
0
A. Tomljanovic AUS vs M. Keys USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Isner USA vs Y. Maden GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Vandeweghe USA vs K. Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:30am
Ka. Pliskova CZE vs H. Dart GBR

Slam Wimbledon
Ka. Pliskova [7]
0
4
H. Dart
0
3
D. Medvedev RUS vs B. Coric CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Gombos SVK vs K. Anderson RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Kuznetsova RUS vs B. Strycova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:30am
L. Pouille FRA vs D. Kudla USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Pouille [17]
0
4
D. Kudla
0
3
E. Alexandrova RUS vs V. Azarenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Tsitsipas GRE vs G. Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Goerges GER vs M. Puig PUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 12:30am
E. Rodina RUS vs A. Lottner GER

Slam Wimbledon
E. Rodina
0
3
A. Lottner
0
4
G. Garcia-Lopez ESP vs G. Elias POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Jaziri TUN vs J. Donaldson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Smitkova CZE vs V. Tomova BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 12:30am
P. Polansky CAN vs D. Novak AUT

Slam Wimbledon
P. Polansky
0
2
D. Novak
15
5
L. Kumkhum THA vs B. Pera USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J-P. Smith AUS vs A. Seppi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Tsurenko UKR vs T. Babos HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:30am
A. Dulgheru ROU vs Kr. Pliskova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Dulgheru
0
4
Kr. Pliskova
30
2
P. Martic CRO vs E. Makarova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Millman AUS vs S. Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Lapko BLR vs C. McHale USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 12:30am
G. Muller LUX vs M. Mmoh USA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Muller
0
4
M. Mmoh
30
2
A. Krunic SRB vs M. Brengle USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Harrison USA vs R. Carballes Baena ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Golubic SUI vs O. Jabeur TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:30am
M. Barthel GER vs Y. Wickmayer BEL

Slam Wimbledon
M. Barthel
0
4
Y. Wickmayer
30
3
C. Giorgi ITA vs A. Sevastova LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Bhambri IND vs T. Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Albot MDA vs P. Carreno Busta ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Stakhovsky UKR vs J. Sousa POR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Stakhovsky
30
3
J. Sousa
40
2
Y. Wang CHN vs A. Blinkova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Lacko SVK vs B. Bonzi FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 12:30am
M. Rybarikova SVK vs S. Cirstea ROU

Slam Wimbledon
M. Rybarikova [19]
40
3
S. Cirstea
0
3
J. Kubler AUS vs G. Pella ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Djere SRB vs P. Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:30am
J. Struff GER vs L. Mayer ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Struff
15
3
0
L. Mayer [32]
0
6
1
K. Bertens NED vs B. Stefkova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Begu ROU vs K. Swan GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:30am
N. Jarry CHI vs F. Krajinovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
N. Jarry
0
5
F. Krajinovic [28]
0
2
V. Kuzmova SVK vs R. Peterson SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Johnson USA vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:30am
P. Kohlschreiber GER vs E. Donskoy RUS

Slam Wimbledon
P. Kohlschreiber [25]
30
5
E. Donskoy
0
2
R. Berankis LTU vs M. McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Schmiedlova SVK vs K. Mladenovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Sabalenka BLR vs M. Buzarnescu ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:30am
S. Zhang CHN vs A. Petkovic GER

Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang [31]
0
3
A. Petkovic
15
4
I. Karlovic CRO vs M. Youzhny RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Mannarino FRA vs C. Garin CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Bondarenko UKR vs L. Safarova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


To be Arranged 1 – Ore:
A. Bedene SLO vs C. Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


To be Arranged 2 – Ore:
A. Radwanska POL vs E. Ruse ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

9 commenti.

donPezzotta (Guest) 02-07-2018 13:03

@ MAURO (#2146007)

MAURO… oltre al calcio e al rugby, anche le pecore e le capre gradiscono l’erba…

 9
RafaWaw 02-07-2018 12:43

Buon Wimbledon a tutti

 8
mimmo0179 02-07-2018 12:42

Scritto da MAURO
ECCO CHE A BREVE INIZIA IL TORNEO PIÙ ANACRONISTICO CHE CI POSSA ESSERE, L’ ERBA SERVE X IL CALCIO ED IL RUGBY, MICA PER IL TENNIS. IL TENNIS SI DEVE GIOCARE O SU CEMENTO O SU ERBA. BASTA PER AVERE UN ESEMPIO VEDERE QUANTI CAMPI IN ERBA CI SIANO IN ITALIA O FRANCIA, TANTO PER CITARE 2 NAZIONI.

Ai tuoi commenti siamo ormai rassegnati e ti sopportiamo. Ma almeno rileggiti prima di inviare i commenti. L’erba non serve per il tennis e poi i tornei si devono giocare su cemento o erba??? Mi sa che di erba te ne fumi tanta e di pessima qualità

 7
Dizzo (Guest) 02-07-2018 12:38

Sono curioso di vedere come terranno i campi dopo le peripezie dell’anno scorso (infortunio Mattek su tutti)

 6
Zampa 02-07-2018 12:31

Scritto da SweeneyTodd
Buongiorno a tutti,
mi serve un aiuto!!!!!!
Come posso vedere Wimbledon? Non ho sky.. Posso abbanarmi per queste due settimane a SkyGo? Altri modi (NON pirati..)
Grazie mille

Su sportzone

 5
MAURO (Guest) 02-07-2018 12:02

Scritto da SweeneyTodd
Buongiorno a tutti,
mi serve un aiuto!!!!!!
Come posso vedere Wimbledon? Non ho sky.. Posso abbanarmi per queste due settimane a SkyGo? Altri modi (NON pirati..)
Grazie mille

Se fossi in te non guarderei questa farsa di TORNEO.

 4
MAURO (Guest) 02-07-2018 11:57

ECCO CHE A BREVE INIZIA IL TORNEO PIÙ ANACRONISTICO CHE CI POSSA ESSERE, L’ ERBA SERVE X IL CALCIO ED IL RUGBY, MICA PER IL TENNIS. IL TENNIS SI DEVE GIOCARE O SU CEMENTO O SU ERBA. BASTA PER AVERE UN ESEMPIO VEDERE QUANTI CAMPI IN ERBA CI SIANO IN ITALIA O FRANCIA, TANTO PER CITARE 2 NAZIONI.

3
adecor 02-07-2018 11:41

@ SweeneyTodd (#2145993)

Abbonati a Now Tv

 2
SweeneyTodd (Guest) 02-07-2018 11:38

Buongiorno a tutti,
mi serve un aiuto!!!!!!
Come posso vedere Wimbledon? Non ho sky.. Posso abbanarmi per queste due settimane a SkyGo? Altri modi (NON pirati..)
Grazie mille

 1
